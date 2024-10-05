Former New York Gov. David Paterson, stepson assaulted on Manhattan street

(NEW YORK) — New York City police are searching for five suspects wanted in a “gang assault” on former New York Gov. David Paterson and his 20-year-old stepson on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, according to officials.

The attack, which unfolded around 8:35 p.m. Friday by 96th Street and 2nd Avenue, began as a “verbal altercation” between the suspects and the 70-year-old former governor and his stepson, the NYPD said.

The suspects had had “a previous interaction” with the stepson, Paterson’s spokesperson told ABC New York station WABC, noting that the attack took place near the victims’ home.

The suspects hit the victims in the face and body, police said.

Paterson and his stepson managed fight off the attackers, the spokesperson said, and the suspects fled on foot, according to police.

Paterson and his stepson were both taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said, and they’ve since been released, the spokesperson said.

Paterson, a Democrat, served as governor of New York from 2008 to 2010. Paterson was New York’s first African American governor and the nation’s first legally blind governor.

Paterson and his wife “are thankful for the quick response time from the police and the outpouring of support they have received,” Paterson’s spokesperson said, adding, “The Governor’s only request is that people refrain from attempting to use an unfortunate act of violence for their own personal or political gain.”

“Governor Paterson’s main concern today is Kodai Senga and the New York Mets, but we will provide any additional updates as necessary,” the spokesperson added.

The NYPD asks anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or submit information online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested by federal agents in New York City
Sean Combs is seen arriving to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Show on October 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

(NEW YORK) — Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested Monday night in New York City by federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations, ABC News has confirmed.

“Earlier this evening, federal agents arrested Sean Combs, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY,” United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said in a statement. “We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time.”

Combs was arrested at the Park Hyatt hotel in Midtown Manhattan, sources said. He will spend the night in federal custody before he is brought to court for arraignment Tuesday, sources told ABC News.

A federal grand jury in Manhattan returned an indictment against Combs, which set in motion his arrest, sources told ABC News.

The charges remain sealed.

Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, addressed the news in a statement, calling it “an unjust prosecution.”

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean “Diddy” Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community,” Agnifilo said in the statement.

“He is an imperfect person, but he Is not a criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court,” Agnifilo added.

Combs has been under investigation for the better part of a year since his former, longtime girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, came forward with allegations in a civil lawsuit. At least 10 additional lawsuits followed. Combs has denied the allegations in all of them.

Back in March, Combs’ Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by federal agents, authorities previously said.

A Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson said in a statement at the time that the raid was executed as part of an “ongoing investigation.”

Law enforcement sources told ABC News, also in late March, that federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations seized a number of electronic devices as part of the court-authorized searches of Combs’ two properties.

The searches, carried out in Los Angeles and Miami, were part of a federal sex trafficking investigation into the hip-hop and liquor mogul, the sources said.

HSI agents flooded Combs’ mansions and gathered evidence as part of an investigation led by prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.

Vandals destroy viewfinder for colorblind visitors allowing them to see fall foliage at national park
NPS

(NEW YORK) — Vandals have destroyed a specialized viewfinder that allowed colorblind visitors to see the vibrant fall foliage in Tennessee, officials said.

The incident took place sometime during the night on Sept. 21 when officials from the National Park Service said that vandals not only destroyed the specialized viewfinder located in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area in Oneida, Tennessee, but also managed to rip “a large hole in the floor of the overlook balcony that has been temporarily repaired but will have to be completely replaced later this autumn,” according a statement from the National Park Service released on Monday regarding the incident.

“Individuals with protanopia and protanomaly — more commonly known as red-green color blindness — are not able to fully observe the effect of nature’s transition from deep green to brilliant shades of red, orange and gold,” officials said. “The viewfinder featured lenses for alleviating red-green color deficiencies, enabling visitors with color blindness to see the foliage just as it appears to people with typical vision.”

The National Park Service had partnered with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development to install the specially-equipped viewfinder at Big South Fork’s East Rim Overlook, a popular overlook that offers impressive views of the Big South Fork River gorge.

“The National Park Service strives to provide opportunities for people to enjoy their park to the greatest extent possible,” said Superintendent Niki Stephanie Nicholas. “But thanks to an act of sheer, wanton vandalism, visitors with color blindness will no longer be able to experience the joy of seeing the majestic fall colors of this beautiful landscape.”

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the NPS at 423-215-9740 or leave a confidential message on the Resource Protection Tip Line at 423-569-7301.

Special counsel files sealed court brief supporting his Jan. 6 case against Trump
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Special counsel Jack Smith’s lengthy court brief seeking to justify his latest superseding indictment against former President Donald Trump on charges that he sought to subvert the 2020 election has been filed under seal with U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, a spokesperson for Smith’s office confirmed to ABC News Thursday.

“We have complied with the court’s order,” spokesperson Peter Carr said.

The brief presents Smith’s argument on how the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity applies to the former president’s criminal case.

Whether any portions of the filing will be made public now rest in Judge Chutkan’s hands.

Smith has also filed a proposed redacted version of the filing that his office determined would be appropriate for public release.

Trump’s defense attorneys will have a chance to make their own counterarguments objecting to the release of information in the brief.

Chutkan on Tuesday granted Smith’s request to file an oversized 180-page brief, exceeding the standard 45-page limit.

In July, the Supreme Court ruled in blockbuster decision that Trump is entitled to immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts undertaken while in office — effectively sending the case back to Chutkan to sort out which charges against Trump can stand.

Smith then charged Trump, in a superseding indictment, with the same election interference offenses in the original indictment, but pared down and adjusted to the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling.

Chutkan subsequently ruled that Smith could file a comprehensive brief supporting his presidential immunity arguments.

