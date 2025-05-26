Former New York Rep. Charles Rangel, who spent four decades in Congress, dies at 94

Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Former New York Rep. Charles Rangel, a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus who spent more than four decades in the House, died on Monday, according to his family. He was 94 years old.

Rangel, a Democrat, served in the House from 1971 until 2017, spending part of his tenure as the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

“A towering figure in American politics and a champion for justice, equity, and opportunity, Congressman Rangel dedicated over four decades of his life to public service,” his family said in a statement about his death.

While in Congress, Rangel — often referred to as the “Lion of Lenox Avenue” by his Harlem district — achieved many notable firsts during his 46 years in Congress: he was a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus in 1971 and became the first Black chair of the Ways and Means Committee in 2007.

He stepped down from leading the Ways and Means Committee amid an ethics scandal for violating House rules. Rangel was accused of 13 counts of violating those rules, but emphatically denied any wrongdoing. Ultimately, Rangel was found to have violated 11 separate rules of the House and was censured — a public shaming in the well of the chamber. That vote made him the 23rd member of the House to be censured — and the first in nearly 30 years.

Still, after he being embroiled in the scandal, Rangel was reelected and went on to serve two more terms in Congress — and was still widely respected. As he was censured, he talked about being wounded in the Korean War — for which he received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor — and not having another bad day since.

After leaving Congress, Rangel served as statesman-in-residence at The City College of New York, its website said.

“Rangel was a war hero, history-making congressman, and master lawmaker,” the college wrote in an obit for Rangel, later adding that he was “recognized as one of the hardest working legislators in Congress.”

His family added that his legacy lives on through the school’s Charles B. Rangel Center for Public Service, “which continues to inspire and train new generations of public servants.”

‘Transformational force of nature’

After news of his death, tributes came in from those who worked with the former congressman.

The Congressional Black Caucus mourned the passing of one of its “trailblazing” founders, calling him “the very definition of a life devoted to public service.”

“His legacy is one of tireless advocacy, historic firsts, and unwavering dedication to justice and equality. May he rest in power and everlasting peace,” Congressional Black Caucus Chair Yvette Clarke said in a statement.

House Minority Leader and fellow New Yorker Hakeem Jeffries honored Rangel Monday morning, acknowledging his service in the military and Congress in a post on X.

“Rep. Charlie Rangel was a phenomenal patriot, hero, statesman, leader, trailblazer, change agent & champion for justice. The Lion of Lenox Ave was a transformational force of nature. Harlem, NYC & America are better today because of his service. May he forever rest in power,” Jeffries posted on X.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer posted to X on Monday that Rangel “was a great man, a great friend, and someone who never stopped fighting for his constituents and the best of America.”

“The list of his accomplishments could take pages, but he leaves the world a much better place than he found it,” Schumer said.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker of the House, called Rangel “an impactful legislator and a lifelong voice for the voiceless and champion of the oppressed.”

“Throughout his decades of public service, Chairman Rangel was a skilled, relentless advocate for justice, for equality and for the people of Harlem,” Pelosi said in a statement. “May it be a comfort to his loving wife Alma, their beloved children Steven and Alicia and the entire Rangel family that so many mourn their loss and are praying for them at this sad time.”

Inside the ACLU’s race to stop Venezuelans’ deportation to Salvadoran prison
ABC News

The American Civil Liberties Union’s lead attorney described to ABC News the rapid pace of legal action that led to the extraordinary ruling from the Supreme Court early Saturday morning that blocks the Trump administration from deporting Venezuelans to a prison in El Salvador.

Lee Gelernt said the ACLU began to learn Thursday night that the migrants could be moved from a detention center in Texas as early as that night, so they filed in the middle of the night.

“We just kept pushing and ended up filing in multiple courts, and ultimately the Supreme Court, at 1 a.m. on Friday night, early Saturday morning, stopped the removals,” Gelernt said in an interview with ABC News. “But it was touch and go for a long time.”

The ACLU says migrants held in the Texas detention center received a notice and were told they’d be removed in 12 to 24 hours.

“Under the Alien Enemies Act, you have been determined to be an alien enemy subject to apprehension, restraint and removal from the United States,” the notice reads, which was filed in court by the ACLU.

The document is written in English and says migrants can make a phone call, although it does say the notice will be read to the individual in a language they understand. It did not include any method to contest the order.

“The government is providing only 12 to 24 hours with a notice that was served in English that does not explain that people have the right to contest, nor tell them how to do it or how much time they have to do it,” Gelernt said. “There is no argument whatsoever that these notice procedures comply with the Supreme Court’s directive.”

The girlfriend of one of the migrants held in the detention center told ABC News he received a document that appeared to be the same one that the ACLU filed in court. She says he told her it was hard to understand.

She added that he said he and a group of detainees were taken to an airport near the facility on Friday and they were about to be deported. Then, he told her, once they arrived, an officer informed the group they were being sent back to the center and would not board the plane.

Gelernt said the stakes couldn’t be any higher and that Kilmar Abrego Garcia — the Salvadoran native living Maryland who was deported in March to a mega-prison in his home country — isn’t the only person who was “erroneously” sent to the notorious CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador.

“They’re unilaterally claiming that people are members of a gang, but not giving them the opportunity to go into court and show they’re not. And we know that multiple, multiple people have been erroneously tagged as members of this gang, but once they get to the El Salvadoran prison, they may never get out for the rest of their life,” Gelernt said.

“It’s critical that we give them hearings before we take such an extraordinary action,” he added.

Embattled Hegseth gets public show of support from Trump during his 100-days trip
Scott Olson/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, under investigation for mishandling sensitive military information, traveled to Michigan on Tuesday alongside President Donald Trump in what appeared to be a show of support for the Pentagon chief whose rocky tenure has prompted calls by Democrats for his resignation.

Speaking at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Trump introduced his secretary of defense to the Guard members, telling them Hegseth was doing “a really great job.”

In brief remarks following Trump, Hegseth praised the president.

“Only because the commander in chief invited me,” Hegseth said, gesturing to Trump. “Mr. President, thank you for restoring the warrior ethos inside our formations, for rebuilding our military, reestablishing deterrence around the world and making Americans proud to wear the uniform.”

Hegseth later added: “All I ever wanted when I was in combat was to know that my commander had my back no matter what, and with Donald J. Trump, that commander has your back.”

Hegseth’s office declined to answer questions about why he was added to Trump’s entourage as part of the president’s trip to celebrate his 100 days in office. Hegseth’s involvement was not previously announced.

Trump was to speak later to a rally crowd in Warren, Michigan, to tout his achievements during his first 100 days. He was joined at the base by Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as he announced that Selfridge would receive 21 F-15 fighters which will bolster its future.

An infantry officer in the U.S. Army National Guard, Hegseth deployed to Guantanamo Bay, Iraq and Afghanistan before leaving the service with the rank of major, according to military records.

“From Day One, our overriding objectives have been clear: restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding our military, and reestablishing deterrence,” said Sean Parnell, a senior adviser to Hegseth. “In 100 days, the Department of Defense and our warfighters have delivered historic victories for the American people.”

Hegseth, a former Fox News anchor, was narrowly confirmed by the Senate earlier this year following allegations of financial mismanagement at a veterans nonprofit, sexual assault and heavy drinking — all allegations he denies and says were aimed at smearing his reputation.

Two months after Hegseth took the helm at the Pentagon, The Atlantic reported he was using the commercial messaging app Signal to update other national security officials, including Vice President JD Vance, with detailed plans for a military attack on the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Hegseth then used a second Signal chat to provide sensitive details to his wife, brother and personal lawyer, ABC News confirmed.

The Pentagon’s independent watchdog, DOD acting Inspector General Steven Stebbins, said he would investigate the use of Signal by Hegseth and others.

Trump later told The Atlantic that he spoke with Hegseth following the reports.

“I think he’s gonna get it together,” Trump said of Hegseth. “I had a talk with him, a positive talk, but I had a talk with him.”

Adding to the tumult is the departure of several top aides to the secretary. Hegseth’s chief of staff, Joe Kasper, recently stepped down, moving into a part-time advisory role. Hegseth fired three other close aides for what he said was leaking, although the aides say they have not been approached by investigators and remain unclear what the allegations are. And a fifth adviser resigned, writing a scathing opinion article calling Hegseth’s handling of the Pentagon “total chaos.”

For his part, Hegseth said he’s fighting to enact the president’s agenda. On Tuesday, shortly before leaving on his trip with the president, Hegseth said he “proudly” ended a small Defense Department program aimed at bolstering the participation of women in helping to resolve overseas conflicts, calling the effort a “woke divisive/social justice/Biden initiative.”

The program — called “Women, Peace and Security” — was signed into law by Trump during his first term in 2017 after several Republicans, including current Trump Cabinet members Kristi Noem and Marco Rubio, who were lawmakers at the time, sponsored the bill.

In 2019, the Trump administration outlined a strategy for implementing the program, including insisting upon female representation by other countries during peace talks. Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, was among its supporters.

“Peace processes and peacebuilding efforts are more successful when women have influential roles,” the Trump administration wrote at the time.

But according to Hegseth, the program never worked.

“Politicians fawn over it; troops HATE it,” Hegseth insisted.

Hegseth acknowledged in a subsequent post that the effort was indeed a Trump initiative with Republican support. He then accused the Biden administration of ruining it.

In 2021, President Joe Biden and Congress put $5.5 million in DOD spending toward implementing the law, including hiring and training personnel.

Supreme Court blocks Oklahoma from launching taxpayer-funded religious charter school
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Thursday, in a rare deadlocked 4-4 ruling, said Oklahoma cannot create the nation’s first religious charter school funded directly with taxpayer dollars.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a Catholic, did not take part in the decision, recusing from the case early on, presumably given her ties to the Notre Dame Law School clinic that supported the Catholic archdiocese’s effort to create the school, but she did not explain her decision.

The Supreme Court issued a one-line opinion upholding the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s ruling that taxpayer-funded religious schools would violate both the state and U.S. constitutions.

“The judgment is affirmed by an equally divided Court,” the Supreme Court wrote in an unsigned ruling, so it is not known how each justice voted on the issue.

The court action leaves in place lower court rulings that said the arrangement would have violated the establishment clause of the First Amendment.

The decision is a setback for a religious freedom movement that has notched major gains in recent years under the Supreme Court’s current conservative majority, including rulings allowing the use of taxpayer-funded school vouchers, scholarships, and capital improvement grants by religious organizations.

First Liberty, a major religious right advocacy group behind faith-based cases at the high court, represented the Oklahoma state school superintendent, Ryan Walters, who was pushing for religious charters.

Walters vowed to keep fighting for them.

“Allowing the exclusion of religious schools from our charter school program in the name of 19th century religious bigotry is wrong,” said Walters. “As state superintendent, I will always stand with parents and families in opposition to religious discrimination and fight until all children in Oklahoma are free to choose the school that serves them best, religious or otherwise.”

The Supreme Court ruling is almost certainly not the final word on the issue, however.

Because the high court divided evenly, its decision is not a binding precedent nationwide and sets the stage for the entire court to reconsider the issue in a future case, perhaps from another state.

The decision is being greeted with relief by advocates for public schools and independent charter schools, who feared that a ruling in favor of St. Isidore of Seville, the Oklahoma Catholic school, would create major disruptions to education systems nationwide.

Forty-five states have charter school programs, encompassing 8,000 schools that serve 3.8 million kids.

Some states, opposed to funding of religious charter schools, had warned they may be forced to curtail their charter programs or end them entirely.

The American Federation of Teachers, which filed an amicus brief in the two related cases before the court, celebrated the court’s block of taxpayer-funded religious charter schools.

“Today, the court let the decision of the Oklahoma Supreme Court stand, which correctly upheld the separation of church and state and backed the founders’ intention to place religious pluralism over sectarianism,” AFT President Randi Weingarten said. “We are pleased that four of the justices agreed that we must preserve and nurture the roots of our democracy, not tear up its very foundations.”

“We respect and honor religious education. It should be separate from public schooling,” Weingarten added. “Public schools, including public charter schools, are funded by taxpayer dollars because they are dedicated to helping all—not just some—children have a shot at success. They are the bedrock of our democracy, and states have long worked to ensure that they remain secular, open and accessible to all.”

ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.

