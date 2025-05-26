Former New York Rep. Charles Rangel, who spent four decades in Congress, dies at 94

(WASHINGTON) — Former New York Rep. Charles Rangel, a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus who spent more than four decades in the House, died on Monday, according to his family. He was 94 years old.

Rangel, a Democrat, served in the House from 1971 until 2017, spending part of his tenure as the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

“A towering figure in American politics and a champion for justice, equity, and opportunity, Congressman Rangel dedicated over four decades of his life to public service,” his family said in a statement about his death.

While in Congress, Rangel — often referred to as the “Lion of Lenox Avenue” by his Harlem district — achieved many notable firsts during his 46 years in Congress: he was a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus in 1971 and became the first Black chair of the Ways and Means Committee in 2007.

He stepped down from leading the Ways and Means Committee amid an ethics scandal for violating House rules. Rangel was accused of 13 counts of violating those rules, but emphatically denied any wrongdoing. Ultimately, Rangel was found to have violated 11 separate rules of the House and was censured — a public shaming in the well of the chamber. That vote made him the 23rd member of the House to be censured — and the first in nearly 30 years.

Still, after he being embroiled in the scandal, Rangel was reelected and went on to serve two more terms in Congress — and was still widely respected. As he was censured, he talked about being wounded in the Korean War — for which he received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor — and not having another bad day since.

After leaving Congress, Rangel served as statesman-in-residence at The City College of New York, its website said.

“Rangel was a war hero, history-making congressman, and master lawmaker,” the college wrote in an obit for Rangel, later adding that he was “recognized as one of the hardest working legislators in Congress.”

His family added that his legacy lives on through the school’s Charles B. Rangel Center for Public Service, “which continues to inspire and train new generations of public servants.”

‘Transformational force of nature’

After news of his death, tributes came in from those who worked with the former congressman.

The Congressional Black Caucus mourned the passing of one of its “trailblazing” founders, calling him “the very definition of a life devoted to public service.”

“His legacy is one of tireless advocacy, historic firsts, and unwavering dedication to justice and equality. May he rest in power and everlasting peace,” Congressional Black Caucus Chair Yvette Clarke said in a statement.

House Minority Leader and fellow New Yorker Hakeem Jeffries honored Rangel Monday morning, acknowledging his service in the military and Congress in a post on X.

“Rep. Charlie Rangel was a phenomenal patriot, hero, statesman, leader, trailblazer, change agent & champion for justice. The Lion of Lenox Ave was a transformational force of nature. Harlem, NYC & America are better today because of his service. May he forever rest in power,” Jeffries posted on X.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer posted to X on Monday that Rangel “was a great man, a great friend, and someone who never stopped fighting for his constituents and the best of America.”

“The list of his accomplishments could take pages, but he leaves the world a much better place than he found it,” Schumer said.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker of the House, called Rangel “an impactful legislator and a lifelong voice for the voiceless and champion of the oppressed.”

“Throughout his decades of public service, Chairman Rangel was a skilled, relentless advocate for justice, for equality and for the people of Harlem,” Pelosi said in a statement. “May it be a comfort to his loving wife Alma, their beloved children Steven and Alicia and the entire Rangel family that so many mourn their loss and are praying for them at this sad time.”