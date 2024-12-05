Former Stuart man charged with sex crimes

A former Stuart resident has been arrested on multiple sex offense charges against a minor, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

William Burkes Goad, 73, who currently resides in Clemons, N.C., was charged Wednesday with 2 counts of rape, 4 counts of Indecent Liberties with a Minor, 5 counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery, 2 counts of Forced Sodomy, and 1 count of Object Sexual Penetration.

The offenses allegedly began in 2019 and occurred until 2022 when Goad moved to North Carolina.

The sheriff stated that the female victim was 11 years old when the alleged offenses began.

Goad is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and Smith is asking anyone who may have information to contact him confidentially at 276 692 7012 Investigator Tennille Jessup at 276 692 5885.