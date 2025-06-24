Former teen idol Bobby Sherman dies

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Former teen idol Bobby Sherman has passed away at the age of 81.

The news was announced on Instagram by his wife, Brigitte Poublon Sherman, on actor John Stamos‘ page. Stamos wrote, “From one ex teen idol, to another – rest in peace Bobby Sherman.”

“It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman,” read the statement from Brigitte. “Bobby left this world holding my hand—just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage.”

“I was his Cinderella, and he was my prince charming. Even in his final days, he stayed strong for me. That’s who Bobby was—brave, gentle, and full of light,” she added. “As he rested, I read him fan letters from all over the world—words of love and gratitude that lifted his spirits and reminded him of how deeply he was cherished. He soaked up every word with that familiar sparkle in his eye.”

Sherman rose to fame in the late ’60s and early ’70s with songs like “Little Woman,” written by Danny Janssen, which peaked at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Other hits included “Julie, Do You Love Me,” “La La La (If I Had You)” and “Easy Come, Easy Go.”

Sherman also gained fame as an actor. He starred on the ABC comedy Western Here Come the Brides, which ran for two seasons, and the series Get Together, a spinoff of The Partridge Family, which lasted 14 episodes. He also made guest appearances on shows like Emergency!, The Mod Squad, Murder She Wrote and Frasier.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Sesame Street’ headed to Netflix for reimagined season 56
HBO

Can you tell me how to get, how to get Sesame Street on Netflix?

The streaming platform is the new home for the beloved children’s TV show. Elmo, Big Bird and the rest of the Sesame Street gang are headed to Netflix for an all-new, reimagined 56th season of the show.

In addition to brand-new episodes coming to Netflix later in 2025, the platform will be home to 90 hours of previous episodes of the show.

Fans can expect updates to the format of the show with the new episodes. They will now all center on one 11-minute story, which Netflix says will allow for “even more character-driven humor and heart.”

Segments like Elmo’s World and Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck will also make their return in these new episodes. “Expect new ways to play along as Cookie Monster opens his very own Cookie Cart on Sesame Street, and explore Abby’s Fairy Garden, a home to surprising and delightful magical creatures,” Netflix said in a release.

The new batch of Sesame Street episodes will be available on the same day and date in the U.S. on Netflix, and on PBS stations and PBS KIDS digital platforms. This will make the show available to watch for free for children around the country.

Sal Perez and Kay Wilson Stallings are the executive producers behind the show, while Emmy and NAACP award nominee Halcyon Person joins this season as its head writer.

Eric Dane says he has lost use of his right arm amid ALS battle
ABC News

Former Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane is speaking out for the first time in a television interview about his battle with ALS, a degenerative neurological disorder.

“I wake up every day and I’m immediately reminded that this is happening,” Dane, 52, said in an interview with Diane Sawyer that aired Monday on Good Morning America. “It’s not a dream.”

Just a few months after first revealing his ALS diagnosis publicly in April, Dane said he has lost function of his right arm and worries about what’s next.

ALS, short for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a degenerative neurological disorder where the symptoms worsen over time, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The NIH notes that ALS causes motor neurons, a type of nerve cell in the brain and spinal cord to deteriorate, causing the muscles to progressively weaken and eventually leads to paralysis, taking away a person’s ability to move, speak or even breathe.

Dane — who shot to fame amid six seasons on the hit ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy, where he played Dr. Mark Sloan, affectionately known as “McSteamy” — said his symptoms began over one year ago, when he began to experience weakness in his right hand.

“I didn’t really think anything of it at the time. I thought maybe I’d been texting too much or my hand was fatigued,” he recalled. “But a few weeks later, I noticed it had gotten a little worse, so I went and saw a hand specialist, who sent me to another hand specialist.”

“I feel like maybe a couple, few more months, and I won’t have my left hand [functioning] either,” Dane told Sawyer, adding that he’s worried about the loss of his legs too. “Sobering.”

Dane, a father of two teenage daughters with actress Rebecca Gayheart, said he was then sent to two different neurologists before he received the diagnosis of ALS.

After losing his own father to suicide when he was just seven, Dane said he is “angry” that ALS may also take him from his daughters — ages 13 and 15 — too soon.

“I’m angry because, you know, my father was taken from me when I was young,” he said. “And now, you know, there’s a very good chance I’m going to be taken from my girls while they’re very young.”

Dane said he is focused on his family and continuing the work he loves for as long as he is able.

Most recently, Dane portrayed Cal Jacobs, the head of the Jacobs family, on Euphoria. He is also starring in an upcoming series on Amazon Prime Video, a police thriller titled Countdown.

Tune into “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, June 17, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. EDT, for more of Diane Sawyer’s interview with Eric Dane.

The meaning behind the asterisk in the ‘Thunderbolts*’ title is revealed
Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

The sneaky asterisk in the Thunderbolts* title officially has meaning.

On Monday, Marvel unveiled the true name of the rag-tag group of superheroes as “The New Avengers,” now that the film is officially in theaters.

“Presenting Marvel Studios’ #̶T̶h̶u̶n̶d̶e̶r̶b̶o̶l̶t̶s̶* #TheNewAvengers,” Marvel Studios wrote in a social media post, which included a video of the film’s cast, led by Florence Pugh, ripping away the word “Thunderbolts*” on the movie poster to reveal the words “*The New Avengers.”

According to Marvel, the video was shot discreetly backstage at the film’s Hollywood premiere.

Another video shows star Sebastian Stan covering up a publicly displayed movie poster featuring the updated name.

The film features a collaboration of former Marvel Cinematic Universe baddies and anti-heroes: Pugh’s Yelena and her adoptive father Alexei aka Red Guardian, played by David Harbour; Stan’s Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier; Hannah John-Kamen‘s Ava Starr/Ghost from Ant-Man and the Wasp; Olga Kurylenko‘s Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster from Black Widow; and Wyatt Russell‘s John Walker/U.S. Agent from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The group is brought together by Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ character, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who also appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and in a post-credits scene in Black Widow.

“After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts,” a synopsis for the film reads. “Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

