Former Martinsville vice mayor Chad Martin was sentenced to 20 days in jail for his second DWI conviction on Thursday.

Martin was arrested in Martinsville in May of last year and again in January of this year in Henry County. He was sentenced to 60 days suspended in Martinsville, but in Henry County, his charge was amended to a second offense, and he was sentenced to six months with five months and 10 days suspended.

His driver’s license was also suspended for three years.