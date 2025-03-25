Former Yankee Brett Gardner’s teen son died on family vacation to Costa Rica: Officials

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

(COSTA RICA) — The 14-year-old son of former New York Yankees player Brett Gardner was vacationing with his family in Costa Rica when he suddenly fell ill and died in his sleep, according to the U.S. State Department.

Miller Gardner’s death was announced Sunday in a statement by his father and mother, Jessica Gardner, that was released on the Yankees’ X account.

Brett and Jessica Gardner said their son died in his sleep on Friday while on vacation, after falling ill along with several other family members.

The Gardners said their youngest child “has left us far too soon.”

On Monday, the U.S. State Department confirmed to ABC News that Miller Gardner died while he was in Costa Rica.

“We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Costa Rica on March 21,” a State Department spokesperson said. “We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. Out of respect for the privacy of the family and loved ones during this difficult time, we have no further comment at this time.”

The State Department did not say what city the Gardners were staying in at the time of the teen’s death.

“We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st,” the statement from Gardner and his wife read. “Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.”

The couple also expressed deep gratitude for the support and encouragement they’ve received.

“We are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss,” the Gardners wrote in the statement. “Our prayers go out to Miller’s teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief. Please respect our wishes for privacy as we mourn and search for healing.”

In addition to Miller, Brett and Jessica Gardner also share an older son, Hunter Gardner.

Brett Gardner, a former outfielder, spent his entire 14-season MLB career with the Yankees. He was named an American League All-Star in 2015 and won a Golden Glove Award in 2016, and was part of the team that won the World Series in 2009, just one year after making his major league debut. He retired following the 2021 season.

In the wake of the news of Miller Gardner’s death, the Yankees shared a separate statement on Facebook, offering “unconditional and absolute” love to the Gardner family, while also acknowledging their need for privacy during this difficult time.

“Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss,” the Yankees’ statement reads. “It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller.”

“We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature,” the statement added.

“May Miller rest in peace,” the statement concludes.

South, Midwest and Northeast brace for yet another storm
(NEW YORK) — A winter storm has left tornado damage along the Gulf Coast and piles of snow in the Plains and the Midwest — and residents are now preparing for a new storm moving in this weekend.

This latest storm has dropped over 11 inches of snow in Iowa, 10 inches in Illinois and 7.5 inches in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On the southern end of the storm, at least two tornadoes were reported in Alabama and Mississippi on Wednesday as winds gusted near 60 mph.

Next, the atmospheric river that’s currently pounding California with rain will move across the country on Friday and this weekend.

The storm will bring heavy snow on Friday to the Rocky Mountains, where winter storm warnings and watches have been issued.

By Saturday, this storm will bring another round of severe weather to the Gulf Coast, with more damaging winds and tornadoes possible.

The storm will also bring more snow, ice and rain to the Midwest and the Northeast on Saturday and Sunday.

Officials nationwide should prepare for potential climate disasters, researchers say
Etienne Laurent via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — The fires blazing through Los Angeles County are the latest unprecedented natural disaster likely amplified by our changing climate. In the weeks and months to come, climate attribution science will determine by just how much.

However, we do know that heavy rains, followed by drought and mixed with winds and low humidity created a perfect storm of conditions — just weeks after Hurricane Helene ripped through North Carolina’s Buncombe County, with fatal floods and landslides 400 miles from where the storm made landfall.

Experts say that extreme weather events worsened by climate change are knocking on the doors of people across the country, and local officials must proactively prepare their regions before their residents become the next victims of tragedy.

“One of the things that every local government, every city government, should be doing right now, and the cost is well worth it, is investing in very comprehensive climate risk assessments,” Albany Law School’s climate policy expert Cinnamon Carlarne told ABC News.

These risk assessments look at the potential harms facing a community, their exposure level and vulnerability to disaster — properly setting regions up to plan for and minimize the destruction a disaster can cause.

If lawmakers don’t take action, the toll — both in human life as well as economic damages — will only compound, according to Thomas Culhane, a professor of global sustainability at the University of South Florida.

“I’m frustrated that my now cousin’s home may be lost, and her family was in jeopardy, and my family is in jeopardy because there hasn’t been enough good dialogue about all the incredible solutions that we’ve had for thousands of years, for hundreds of years, for decades, some brand new,” Culhane told ABC News. “We’re not getting together and discussing and then implementing so people can see with their own eyes.”

Los Angeles County is no stranger to extreme weather events. But according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, seven of the 10 largest wildfires in California history have occurred since 2017.

A recent assessment of LA County’s risk and vulnerability found that it was likely that wildfire conditions such as drought, high winds and extreme heat would compound.

The report found that areas between “urbanized land and undeveloped wildland vegetation” often sit within high or very high fire hazard severity zone. Notably, these hazard zones include the regions where the Palisades and Eaton Fires are burning.

It said that 19% of residents live in “Very High Fire Severity Zones” and developers continue to build in these areas despite concerns. The report noted that builders of new housing or infrastructure in such areas must follow requirements that “limit the impacts of wildfire on these properties,” including fire-resistant roofing, improved attic ventilation, tempered glass for exterior windows and maintaining 100 feet of “defensible space” between their structure and nearby landscaping or wildlands.

According to an October 2024 draft Climate Vulnerability Assessment from the office of LA City Planning, officials and researchers took the risk assessment back to communities to garner feedback about the best ways to implement mitigation strategies and create resilient infrastructure that stands strong in the face of climate disasters.

The draft assessment highlighted potential solutions to prevent against wildfire damage.

This included enforcing zoning restrictions to prevent new development in regions with high wildfire risk; requiring building codes in high hazard areas to include the use of fire resistant materials; ensuring reliable water sources and road access for emergency vehicles; and the installation of backup power in strategic locations to maintain essential services during outages.

Additionally, the draft also noted plans to “strengthen power lines, utility poles, and communication networks in wildfire-prone areas to withstand fire impacts” and “create and maintain fire defensible space around structures and infrastructure.”

The draft also encourages the use of indigenous fire risk reduction practices, such as intentional burns. It also suggests that community members can take part by clearing potential wildfire fuel such as dry underbrush, as well as restoring native habitat and plants.

The LA County Office of Sustainability and the LA City Planning office has not responded to ABC News’ request for comment about the climate assessments.

“When you look into indigenous practices or local practices, you see people dealt with these extremes by developing systems and then we ignored them,” Culhane said. “We set up systems that were bound to fail.”

He continued, “If you took seriously the catastrophic potential … put the money in because then we don’t have to pay later. The recovery costs are huge.”

This doesn’t take into account the cost of human life — at least 24 people have been recorded to have died thus far, according to officials.

If cities around the country can uncover and address targeted and individualized potential climate resilience techniques, they can save lives, according to Cinnamon Carlarne.

“We’re committed to a certain level of warming going forward, simply because greenhouse gasses are accumulating in the atmosphere, and we are not reducing our greenhouse gas emissions,” Carlarne said.

However, she argues, it’s vital to continue to do the work to ensure the climate does not worsen further and cause more damage.

“So you are starting to see, because the frequency and intensity of disasters is mounting, and the human and economic cost disasters are mounting, that more and more city and local governments are actually starting to engage in planning, to assess infrastructure and to create ways where they can learn from one another,” Carlarne said. “But we have more and more cities and local governments that are actually recognizing this is one of real, serious challenges for their government systems.”

DOJ pushes for select members of Congress to review Jack Smith’s classified docs report
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Justice is continuing its push to release the remaining volume of special counsel Jack Smith’s final report to select members of Congress.

In an overnight court filing, Justice Department attorneys pushed back on Trump’s former co-defendants in his classified documents case, saying their argument seeking to block the release of that portion of Smith’s report “rests entirely on conjecture.”

Last week, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon — who last year dismissed the classified documents case — temporarily blocked Attorney General Merrick Garland from making the volume available to the chairmen and ranking members of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees, and on Monday set a hearing for this Friday to consider Trump’s former co-defendants’ argument that the limited release would be prejudicial to their case as the government appeals Cannon’s dismissal.

Lawyers for the Justice Department and U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe argued in the filing that co-defendants Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira have failed to show how a federal judge in Florida has the right “to intrude on the Attorney General’s prerogative to manage the Justice Department’s interactions with Congress.”

Lawyers for Nauta, a longtime Trump aide, and De Oliveira, a member of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago staff, have claimed that they would be harmed by leaks of the report, but prosecutors highlighted that the few members of Congress permitted to see the report would be bound by confidentiality, and would be limited to an on-camera review of the report in which they would be prohibited from taking notes.

“[T]his argument rests entirely on conjecture and disregards the options available to the Court to protect the Defendants from prejudice were this speculative chain of events to come to pass,” the filing said.

Prosecutors added that similar precautions were used successfully when members of Congress reviewed FBI reports referenced in special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. They also argued that the defense arguments about the constitutionality of special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment would not impact Garland’s ability to release the report.

“The Attorney General thus has authority to decide whether to release an investigative report prepared by his subordinates,” the filing said.

The Justice Department on Tuesday released the first volume of Smith’s report covering his election interference case against Trump, after Cannon ruled that its contents have no bearing on the evidence or charges related to Nauta and De Oliveira in their ongoing case.

Trump pleaded not guilty in 2023 to 40 criminal counts related to his retention of classified materials after leaving the White House. The former president, along with Nauta and De Oliveira, pleaded not guilty in a superseding indictment to allegedly attempting to delete surveillance footage at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump later pleaded not guilty to separate charges of undertaking a “criminal scheme” to overturn the results of the 2020 election in an effort to subvert democracy and remain in power.

Both cases were dismissed following Trump’s reelection in November due to a longstanding Justice Department policy prohibiting the prosecution of a sitting president.

Smith, in his final report on the Jan. 6 probe, expressed his certainty that Trump would have been convicted on multiple felonies for his alleged efforts to unlawfully overturn the results of the 2020 election, had voters not decided to send him back to the White House in 2024.

Smith resigned as special prosecutor last week after wrapping up the cases and submitting his report to Garland.

