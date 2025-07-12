Four arrested on multiple drug charges

As part of an ongoing narcotics investigation, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Drug Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Greensboro Road for failure to obey a highway sign. K9 Zajo responded to the scene and conducted a free-air sniff of the vehicle, detecting the presence of illegal narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, approximately 3 pounds of marijuana, and a firearm. The two individuals in the vehicle were arrested and transported to the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

Based on information obtained during the traffic stop and prior surveillance at a residence located at 764 Eggleston Falls Road, Ridgeway, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit secured a search warrant for the residence.

The search warrant was served by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team. As a result of the investigation at the residence on Eggleston Falls Road, VICE investigators located a white powdery substance believed to be methamphetamine, several firearms, and approximately 10 pounds of marijuana. Two additional individuals were identified and arrested during the execution of the search warrant.

Adrian Reyes-Carreno was charged with possession of methamphetamine and cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of schedule I/II drugs with a firearm, and failure to obey a highway sign.

Dylan Keith Smith was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of schedule I/II drugs with a firearm.

Efren Bravo-Gonzalez was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of schedule I/II drugs with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by an undocumented immigrant.

Juan Bravo-Morales was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs (ICE).

This investigation remains active, and additional charges are pending the results of lab analysis.

Sheriff Wayne Davis stated, “This case is another example of how proactive law enforcement efforts and thorough investigative work help remove dangerous drugs and illegal firearms from our communities. I commend the teamwork and commitment of our deputies who work daily to protect our communities.”

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or through the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). Crimestoppers offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals involved in criminal activity.

(Photo of Reyes-Carreno, from left, Smith, and Bravo-Gonzalez, courtesy of the HCSO.)