Fourth season of ‘Mythic Quest’ coming to Apple TV+ in January

(L-R) Nicdao, McElhenney – Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has announced its lauded workplace comedy Mythic Quest returns for its fourth season on Jan. 29.

The series starring and co-created by Always Sunny star and co-creator Rob McElhenney centers on the dysfunctional team behind the titular fictional hit video game. 

The streamer teases the fourth season sees Ian (McElhenney), Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), Brittlesbee (David Hornsby), Brad (Danny Pudi), Rachel (Ashly Burch) and the rest of the gang back “under the same fluorescent office lights as the reunited team at Mythic Quest confronts new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom, and everyone tries to have a little more work life balance.”

The show kicks off with two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly through March 26.

Following the finale, the streamer will also be launching Side Quest, an anthology series that “explores the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game.”

That series will star McElhenney, as well as Abbott Elementary‘s William Stanford Davis, Mission: Impossible baddie Esai Morales “and many more in the leading roles across each installment.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

David Harbour warns of “uncontrollable crying” caused by ﻿’Stranger Things’﻿ finale
Courtesy of Netflix

When it’s finally time to watch the last episode of Stranger Things, you may want to have a box of tissues handy.

According to PeopleDavid Harbour, who stars as Jim Hopper in the Netflix sci-fi show, revealed during a live taping of the Happy Sad Confused podcast that things got pretty emotional during the table read for the series finale.

“The end of this episode when we were reading it — just us reading it — about halfway through, people started crying,” Harbour shared. “Then about the last 20 minutes, it was just uncontrollably crying, waves of different people.”

Harbour notes that much of the emotional heaviness comes from the cast’s young actors — including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp — having essentially grown up on the show.

“I think part of that also is the fact that these kids, it was their childhood,” Harbour said. “Like, they started the show when they were 11 and 12, and here we are reading [the finale].”

Harbour adds that, while he’s “very close to the show” and has “very strong opinions,” he firmly believes in the quality of the finale.

“They land the plane,” he said. “It is the best episode they’ve ever done.” 

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is expected to premiere in 2025. The show’s first season premiered in 2016.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Warner Bros. selling 10 real-life Batmobiles
Warner Bros. Pictures

If you’ve ever wanted to be Batman — or, more accurately, his deep-pocketed alter ego Bruce Wayne — here’s your chance. 

To celebrate the 85th anniversary of the Caped Crusader, Warner Bros. is selling 10 authentic Tumblers — that is, the tank-like Batmobile model as driven by Christian Bale‘s Batman, for the price of $2.9 million a pop. 

The vehicles are accurate in nearly every way to the ones seen in Christopher Nolan‘s Dark Knight trilogy, except the jet exhaust and machine guns are for show only.

The very limited-edition vehicles are made from Kevlar, carbon fiber, and sheet metal and fiberglass, and feature tubular aeronautical steel frames, 4-wheel power disc brakes, and a 6.2 liter LS3 525 HP Engine boasting 486 foot pounds of torque. 

And while some of the bells and whistles are for the big screen, the roar of the engine, as seen in the movies, is very much real.

The 5,511-pound, 9-foot-wide beasts aren’t street legal.

That said, it’s pretty safe to assume that unless you’re “pancaking cop cars” as seen in the movies, most cops would probably give you a request for a selfie, not a ticket.

Sign up here if you’ve got 3 million bucks to spare. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

John Krasinski named People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2024
Julian Ungano

John Krasinski is People‘s Sexiest Man Alive 2024.

The magazine made the announcement for its annual Sexiest Man Alive issue, which includes an interview with the actor exclusive to People.
 
Upon hearing the news that he was named Sexiest Man Alive, the actor told People that he thought he was “being punked.”
 
“Just immediate blackout,” he said. “Zero thoughts. Other than maybe I’m being punked. That’s not how I wake up usually, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You really raised the bar for me.”
 
In his interview with the magazine, he talked about his life as an actor, including his roles as Jim Halpert from The Office, and his work in A Quiet Place, which he co-wrote, directed and starred in with his wife, actress Emily Blunt.
 
Krasinski said working with Blunt was “one of the most thrilling processes I’ve ever had, because I’d never worked with Emily.”

The actor said that he met Blunt in 2008 in a restaurant and as soon as he shook her hand, he said he “just knew” that she was the one.
 
When he told Blunt that he was named Sexiest Man Alive, he said she was “very excited.”
 
“There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her,” he said.
 
They’ve been married for 14 years and share two daughters: Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8.
 
“It’s a phenomenal thing to get to be in this family and be a dad,” he added. “It’s changed my life completely.”
 
To see more of the men featured in People‘s Sexiest Man Alive Issue pick up the new issue on newsstands nationwide Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.