Fox News, Smartmatic file dueling motions for summary judgment in defamation case

Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Years after the 2020 election and in the wake of a landmark $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, Fox News is continuing to fight back against a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit brought by voting machine company Smartmatic.

Fox wrote a clear message in a new court filing on Wednesday: “Smartmatic is not Dominion.”

“Unlike Dominion, Smartmatic was mired in a decade of business failure due to inadequate technology, missing certifications, and involvement in multiple highly controversial elections,” the filing states. “Unlike Dominion, Smartmatic was founded by Venezuelans and was embroiled in claims of fraud in Venezuelan and Filipino elections well before any controversy arose over the 2020 Presidential Election.”

The filing from attorneys representing Fox Corp, Fox News, and some talent on Wednesday came in support of the motion for summary judgment, in which their attorneys urged the court that Smartmatic’s suit is nothing more than a “meritless cash grab” from what they say is “failing company.”

In its 12-page filing, Fox laid out a litany of what it said were Smartmatic’s “ongoing reputational problems” in an effort to give credit to some of the claims made on its air about the company in the wake of the 2020 election. They say that “none of it was defamatory.”

“In the wake of the hotly contested 2020 Presidential Election, Fox News hosts fairly and accurately reported on remarkable and newsworthy allegations that the President and his lawyers were making about election integrity during the short interval between Election Day and the date the results were certified, while court challenges were playing out around the country,” the filing from the network said.

In its own filing on Wednesday, Smartmatic claimed that Fox News “deliberately deceived its audience” when it reported claims of fraud surrounding Smartmatic after the 2020 election — and claimed that the top officials at the company, Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, “knew President Trump lost the 2020 election” and “mocked” him in private.

“That is what they knew, said, and did behind closed doors,” a filing in support of Smartmatic’s motion for summary judgment claimed. “In public, Fox News told its audience the opposite.”

In a statement, Smartmatic’s attorney Erik Connolly said, “Fox is running the same playbook as other abusers, trying to sully the victim.”

“Fox cannot justify its month-long smear campaign against Smartmatic. Everyone from the Murdochs to the show producers knew they were pushing baseless claims,” Connolly said. “So, Fox is piling new lies on top of its old ones to try to persuade shareholders that its financial exposure is less than the $780 million paid to Dominion. It is not. It is much more. Fox will be held accountable. Fox’s motion is a distraction, not a defense.”

The filing from Smartmatic says Fox “from top to bottom” knew “with absolute certainty” that Smartmatic did not rig the 2020 election, but that they “systematically promoted the inflammatory and false narrative” anyway.

“The Murdochs and their executives believed this was a story that President Trump’s supporters wanted to hear, so that is what Fox News told them even though no one believed it to be true,” the filing states.

Smartmatic labeled Fox News as having done a “pivot”– in which they remained in “neutral ground” on the 2020 election until they decided to “lean into election fraud claims” after it faced backlash for calling Arizona for Joe Biden.

“Fox News’ ‘pivot’ was designed to boost ratings, which it did. Good for Fox. It devastated Smartmatic,” the voting machine company’s filing says.

Smartmatic’s filing includes some threats it says it received in the wake of the election. The company claims that its “prospects and reputation have been destroyed.” Smartmatic claims they are now “fighting to survive,” suffering billions in value that “have forever been lost” and that over 100 employees have lost their jobs.

The motions for summary judgement from both sides remained redacted until further notice.

Smartmatic sued Fox and other defendants in 2021, claiming they “knowingly and intentionally” lied about them in the wake of the 2020 election regarding claims of fraud, causing them to lose business.

Instead, Fox claims that Smartmatic “saw a litigation lottery ticket in Fox News’s coverage of the 2020 election.”

“Smartmatic seized on those allegations as a financial lifeline,” Fox News’ filing states. “It manufactured a defamation lawsuit claiming to be a highly reputable company worth more than $2.7 billion and poised to win dozens of contracts in the U.S. and around the world.”

Fox further claimed that they were covering “the biggest story at the time” by covering Trump and his attorney’s claims about Smartmatic, and that there is “no evidence” to support Smartmatic’s claims of lost contracts.

Fox also says that did not air defamatory statements about Smartmatic with actual malice — but rather they were merely trying to “accurately convey what the President was claiming (and still claims.)”

“That is not defamatory,” Fox News says.

In seeking summary judgement, Smartmatic added Wednesday that there is only one “crucial question” that the jury should answer: “How much should Rupert and Lachlan’s media empire pay for promoting an intentional falsehood that destroyed a voting technology company and eroded public trump in American democracy itself?”

Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit from Dominion in April 2023 on the eve of trial over similar allegations that Fox pushed false claims of fraud about the voting system company.

In the settlement, Fox agreed to pay Dominion $787.5 million and acknowledged “the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

American teacher’s sister pleads for his release from Russian captivity
American teacher Stephen Hubbard was taken prisoner by Russian forces in Ukraine. Image via ABC News.

(NEW YORK) — The last time Stephen J. Hubbard was seen in public, he was being led handcuffed into a Moscow courtroom.

The 73-year-old American has spent roughly three years in Russian captivity. In early 2022, he was swept up by the Kremlin’s troops as they occupied parts of Ukraine following Russia’s full-scale invasion. He is believed to be the only American Russia has taken from Ukraine and put on trial.

Russia has convicted Hubbard as a mercenary fighting for Ukraine. But his family, the U.S. government and Ukrainian officials say the reality is that the elderly American was an innocent teacher.

“We didn’t even know if he was dead or alive until July,” Hubbard’s sister, Patricia Hubbard Fox, told ABC News. “It’s dire. His health is dire. It’s been reported he’s passing blood. They need to bring him home.”

Hubbard is one of a string of Americans seized by Russia on dubious charges in recent years, as the Kremlin has seized hostages to use as political bargaining chips, among them WNBA star Brittney Griner and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. The State Department has designated Hubbard as “wrongfully detained” meaning the U.S. government can negotiate for his release.

In September, Russian state media reported Hubbard pleaded guilty to the mercenary charges. His sister said the allegations were absurd and that he had been forced into the guilty plea after years of torture and mistreatment.

“It’s just a lie,” Patricia said. “Steve was 70 years old, there’s no way he was a mercenary. Steve was an English teacher. It’s an excuse to kidnap Americans. Steve is nothing but a pawn for Russia.”

The State Department called on Russia to release Hubbard.

“He never should have been taken captive,” the State Department said in a statement. “The United States will continue to work for the release of Mr. Hubbard and all other Americans unjustly detained in Russia.”

Born in Big Rapids, Michigan, Hubbard briefly joined the Air Force after high school but left after three years. In the 1980s, he moved to Japan with his second wife, where he spent the next 25 years working as an English teacher, according to his sister. After the couple divorced, he and his son from that marriage moved to Cyprus, where he met a Ukrainian woman.

In 2014, he and the woman moved to Ukraine, settling in Izyum, a small, sleepy city in the country’s east. Hubbard, who doesn’t speak Russian or Ukrainian, continued to teach English online to support himself, his sister said.

Hubbard was in Izyum when Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Russian troops quickly overran the city and conducted one of the most brutal occupations of the war over the seven months that followed.

After Ukrainian forces liberated Izyum in September 2022, they discovered evidence of Russian atrocities — including hundreds of mass graves in a nearby forest. Soldiers had dumped bodies, with many showing signs of torture.

Hubbard was among the hundreds of civilians detained in Izyum and the surrounding villages during the Russian occupation. Ukrainian police investigating war crimes said they have been able to establish that a group of Russian soldiers seized Hubbard from his home in April 2022.

He was brought to a torture chamber in the nearby village of Balaklia, where many of those detained passed through, prosecutors in the Kharkiv region told ABC News.

A month later, Russian television aired a report featuring Hubbard from a prison in occupied Ukraine. Another video published by Mash, a channel with links to Russia’s security services, shows a zip-tied Hubbard being beaten in the back of a Russian APC.

Ukrainian prisoners of war have said they crossed paths with Hubbard at different times during his imprisonment. Ihor Shyshko told ABC News he shared a cell with Hubbard for about a month in 2023 at a prison in Pakino, around 150 miles from Moscow.

“The day began and ended with tortures,” Shyshko said.

In addition to subjecting them to electric shocks for interrogations, guards would force prisoners to stand in uncomfortable positions and then hit them in the genitals or knock them to the ground, according to Shyshko.

The prisons were freezing, Shyshko said, and prisoners were kept on a starvation diet, fed mostly water with a few spoons of buckwheat in it. Many Ukrainian prisoners of war return from captivity looking skeletal and suffering serious health problems.

Shyshko was released in a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine last year. Photos show him gaunt and wasted after his release, with bruises and rashes from scabies on his legs. He still wears hearing aids on both ears because of damage from beatings, he said.

The conditions were even harder for an elderly man like Hubbard, whom inmates believed was subjected to harsher treatment because he was American, Shyshko said. He recalled other inmates having to carry Hubbard to a medical center because he was unable to walk properly.

“He had very damaged knees, there was practically no skin, everything was rotten,” he said. “He is an old man. And he could not understand why this was happening to him.”

Patricia said she learned which prison her brother had been in after the wife of a Ukrainian soldier tracked her down. After Shyshko’s release, he also made contact with U.S. government representatives in an effort to help Hubbard.

Ukrainian police and prosecutors have opened a war crimes case over Hubbard’s abduction. After months interviewing witnesses and checking with government organizations, they said they had no evidence he had any involvement with Ukraine’s military or any fighting. Ukrainian officials and soldiers also noted Hubbard’s health and age likely meant he would not have been chosen to fight.

“He had nothing to do with the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He did not participate in the territorial defense. He is simply a civilian teacher,” Oleksandr Kobyliev, who heads the war crimes department of the Kharkiv regional police, told ABC News.

Patricia hopes her brother can be released in a prisoner exchange similar to those that have freed other U.S. citizens.

Last July, Russia released Americans, including Gershkovich, in the largest exchange since the end of the Cold War after reaching an agreement with the Biden administration. In February, American teacher Marc Fogel was freed in exchange for a Russian cyber criminal, in a swap agreed with the Trump administration.

Patricia said she is selling her house in order to buy another place with room for Hubbard to stay and recover when he is eventually freed. She pleaded for President Donald Trump to help save her brother.

“You went and got another schoolteacher, go get my brother,” she said. “Before it’s too late.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Swatting call about possible armed person at San Bernardino hospital sparks massive police presence
KABC chopper over Loma Linda University Medical Center. Via KABC.

(LOS ANGELES) — Reports of a possibly armed person at a San Bernardino, California, hospital sparked a massive law enforcement response Wednesday evening, but authorities later cleared the scene and said it appeared to be the result of a “swatting” call.

The incident began unfolding at the Loma Linda University Hospital Center in the San Bernardino area, east of Los Angeles, around 6:15 p.m. local time.

The Bernardo County Sheriff’s Office said in an post on X it was aware of “reports of a possible armed individual” at the hospital and said deputies were on scene and working to clear the facility.

Police and fire department vehicles surrounded the facility and news helicopters hovered nearby.

About two hours later, authorities said the scene had been cleared.

No shots were fired.

“There are no reported injuries, and the incident appears to be a swatting call,” the sheriff’s office said.

A swatting call refers to an intentional false report to authorities intending to cause a large law enforcement presence.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

What to know about getting a REAL ID as airport requirement deadline nears
Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — In less than a month, beginning on May 7, travelers flying out of United States airports will need to show TSA agents their REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, or another form of compliant identification to pass through security and make their flight. If they don’t bring a REAL ID, they could face delays, additional screening, or may not be permitted through the checkpoint, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The REAL ID roll-out, which has been delayed multiple times since the original deadline in 2008, has left some travelers confused about their states’ requirements and panicked as they try to make appointments at overwhelmed DMVs.

According to federal documents, as of January 2024, only about 56% of driver’s licenses and IDs in circulation across the country complied with REAL ID.

The Department of Homeland Security estimated that only 61.2% of driver’s licenses and IDs will be compliant by the May 7 deadline. A TSA spokesperson told ABC News that 81% of travelers going through TSA checkpoints currently have REAL IDs or other compliant identification.

If you haven’t gotten your REAL ID license yet, here’s what to know as the deadline approaches:

DMVs are slammed

Department of Motor Vehicles nationwide are reporting long wait times as travelers scramble to get their REAL ID driver’s licenses, but some are offering solutions for people looking for last-minute appointments.

Some New York DMVs will stay open later on Thursdays and release new available time slots daily.

They will also process REAL ID applications at the New York International Auto Show, from April 18 through April 27 at the Javits Center in Manhattan. The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced that 18 offices across the state would open earlier four days a week for REAL ID appointments. Illinois created a “Real ID Supercenter” for walk-ins.

“You may have to just do the old-fashioned thing, and every morning, refresh your browser and see if any appointments have opened up,” said Aixa Diaz, AAA spokesperson. “Inevitably, like with doctors’ appointments, there will be cancellations.”

Diaz warned that applicants will leave their appointment with a temporary paper copy of their ID. TSA won’t accept this as valid, so they’ll have to wait until they receive their actual ID in the mail.

Try AAA

Appointments may also be available at local AAA branches, according to Diaz. Not all AAA offices process REAL ID, and some only offer the service to members, so Diaz urges travelers to call ahead. Applicants may also have to pay an additional fee.

What to bring to your appointment

Applicants can check the Department of Homeland Security website to see their state’s specific requirements and documents they need to bring.

You can still use your passport

A valid passport is compliant identification, so if you’re having trouble booking an appointment, you can still use that after May 7 to go through the TSA checkpoint.

If you show up without a REAL ID, expect delays

If travelers arrive at the airport without compliant identification after May 7, TSA said they could encounter delays and other difficulties at the checkpoint.

“Passengers who present a state-issued identification that is not REAL ID compliant and who do not have another acceptable alternative (i.e., passport) can expect to face delays, additional screening and the possibility of not being permitted into the security checkpoint,” TSA said in a press release.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.