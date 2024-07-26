Fox renews animated ‘Krapopolis’ for season 4

Fox

At a panel for the animated show at San Diego Comic-Con, Fox revealed its animated series Krapopolis has been renewed for a fourth season — ahead of its second season premiere this fall.

“For all our Krap-devotees, there was no better place to decree another season of Krapopolis than the annual San Diego Comic-Con fan fest and no one better to deliver the proclamation than our brilliant creator and executive producer, Dan Harmon,” said Fox TV President Michael Thorn.

“Dan and his team have created something special with this series, and now that season 4 is etched in stone, we’ll be keeping those once-in-a-millennia laughs rolling,” he continued in part.

The show from Rick & Morty co-creator Harmon is a twisted take on ancient Greek mythology, telling the story “of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities – without trying to kill each other, first.”

The cast includes Richard Ayoade, who plays Tyrannis. His character’s parents are What We Do in the Shadows’ Matt Berry (Shlub) and Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham, who just earned Krapopolis‘ first Emmy nomination, for voicing Tyrannis’ mom, Deliria, the “goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices.”



‘Abbott Elementary’ star Sheryl Lee Ralph bracing for Hurricane Beryl’s arrival in Jamaica
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph took to social media Wednesday to tell fans she is in Jamaica ahead of her son Etienne‘s July 6 wedding to bride-to-be Stephanie Wash — and that there’s an uninvited guest on the way: Hurricane Beryl.

The National Hurricane Center says the Category 4 storm will make landfall on Wednesday, and the actress says she’s bracing for the worst. “From the looks of the sky, it looks like Beryl is gonna be here much sooner than the news keeps saying,” she says in a video. “So it’s very calm here in Jamaica, the sky is so beautifully clear. And they said that the sea looked like glass today.”

She urged those who are also in the storm’s path to “stay inside” and “off the road,” adding, “Everybody that’s here on the island, we remember that [Hurricane] Gilbert was a 3 and Beryl is a 4. Wow. God bless you, goodnight.”

She captioned the post, “Good night from Jamaica. Pray for us as you pray for others.”



“I’m done”: Ellen DeGeneres reportedly says she’s quitting showbiz after Netflix special
ABC/Randy Holmes

While she had a successful stand-up career, a groundbreaking sitcom, and for years the top-rated talk show in the country, Ellen DeGeneres is apparently calling it a career.

According to SFGate, during a Q&A session following a performance at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa on Monday evening — part of her final stand-up tour — Ellen reportedly said, “I’m done.”

The response was from a patron who asked if she’d ever consider a Broadway turn or back to movies after her tour concludes. “Um, no,” Ellen reportedly said. “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.”

Ellen’s daytime talk show ended its 19-year run in 2022, following a Buzzfeed expose in 2020 that The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s behind-the-scenes environment was the opposite of its “be kind” mantra: Accusations of racism, sexual misconduct and intimidation were leveled by former staffers.

Following that, supposed examples of DeGeneres being “mean” went viral.

On stage Monday night, Ellen reiterated material she has said earlier on the tour, specifically concerning her being “canceled.”

“I got kicked out of show business for being mean,” she snarked, when talking about what she’s been up to lately. “I used to say, ‘I don’t care what people say about me.’ Now I realize I said that during the height of my popularity,” was another line she’s repeated.

On stage, she insisted, “I am many things, but I am not mean.”

Ellen’s final Netflix special will drop later in 2024.



‘Shōgun”s Hiroyuki Sanada, Jodie Foster, Larry David and more react to Emmy nominations
Sanada in Shōgun – FX/Kurt Iswarienko

Dozens of Hollywood stars got the news Wednesday morning that they — or certainly, their agents — have been waiting for: they are Emmy nominees. 

The most-nominated show was FX’s Shōgun, earning 25.

Star and executive producer Hiroyuki Sanada: “Being nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama Series is truly humbling. To our entire cast, and crew, a special thanks for making this story and vision a reality. It was a great opportunity to share our culture with the world. I hope this will be a steppingstone for the next generation.”

He added, “To my team, thank you for your unwavering support. And to the fans of Shōgun, your enthusiasm means everything to us.”

With 19, HBO’s True Detective: Night Country was the most-nominated Limited Series this season. 

Two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster was previously nominated two times, but not as an actor.

She said her nomination felt like “a love letter from above.” 

“It’s my very first Emmy nomination as an actor and it’s especially thrilling to share this joy with our Night Country team,” Jodie said.

Previous Emmy winner Jean Smart and her co-star Hannah Einbinder were saluted for their nominated comedy series Hacks

Smart said on Instagram, “I couldn’t be happier and I am so incredibly proud of us!”

Einbinder said in part, “I am so humbled to be nominated alongside such powerful artists who I admire,” closing with, “I’m overflowing with gratitude and love!”

Speaking as an Outstanding Lead Actor nominee, Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David said it was “a sad day for actors everywhere.” 

On the show’s nomination, he said, “It warms my heart to see that misanthropy is finally being recognized as an art form.”

