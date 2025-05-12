Fox reveals ‘Fear Factor’ reboot, ‘American Dad!’ as part of its upcoming slate

Fox reveals ‘Fear Factor’ reboot, ‘American Dad!’ as part of its upcoming slate
Fox

Fox has revealed its upcoming slate of shows for the 2025-26 season.

Brand-new and returning shows are coming to the network, including the return of the animated series American Dad!, a reboot of Fear Factor and the Jane Lynch-hosted series Weakest Link moving over from NBC.

Several new shows are being added to the lineup for Fox’s upcoming broadcast season, including the one-hour comedy Best Medicine, the thriller Memory of a Killer and a multipart series called The Faithful.

Best Medicine follows “a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village,” according to its official synopsis. Memory of a Killer will follow a hitman who develops early onset Alzheimer’s, while The Faithful will be a six-episode limited series based on the book of Genesis to be presented during 2026’s Easter and Passover season.

Additionally, the competition series’ 99 to Beat, Celebrity Weakest Link and the aforementioned reboot with the working title Fear Factor: The Next Chapter are also joining the upcoming slate of shows.

“Building on our winning position in both key demos and co-viewing this season, FOX delivers a 2025-26 schedule that’s filled with irreverence, fun and much-needed laughter,” FOX Entertainment CEO Rob Wade said. “Next year more than ever, we’re bringing that promise to life with a terrific slate to delight our audiences across linear, Hulu and beyond.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘This Is Spinal Tap’ sequel, ‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’, to be released in September
‘This Is Spinal Tap’ sequel, ‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’, to be released in September
Pete Cronin/Redferns/Getty Images

The long-awaited sequel to This Is Spinal Tap now has a release date.

Variety reports that the film, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which reunites director Rob Reiner with stars Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer, will be released Sept. 12.

A teaser for the film shows someone plugging in a set of amps and immediately turning two of them up to 11, with the final amp going farther, to the infinity symbol. The clip is a reference to the infamous scene in the original film in which Guest’s character, Nigel Tufnel, explains to documentary filmmaker Marty DiBergi, played by Reiner, that the volume on his amp goes past the standard 10, up to 11.

According to reports, the sequel will follow the band as they reunite after 15 years for a final concert. It will feature cameos from Paul McCartneyElton JohnGarth Books, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich and more.

In addition to the new film, a newly restored version of the original will be released in theaters this summer, followed by a digital and streaming platform release.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Cate Blanchett plans on retiring from acting one day: ‘I am serious’
Cate Blanchett plans on retiring from acting one day: ‘I am serious’
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett is preparing her fans for her eventual retirement.

The actress has plans to retire from acting in the near future, as she told Radio Times in a recent interview.

Blanchett told the outlet she wasn’t sure calling herself an actress was an accurate descriptor anymore.

“It’s because I’m giving up,” Blanchett said. “My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting. [There are] a lot of things I want to do with my life.”

The star has wrapped on the upcoming Jim Jarmusch film Father, Mother, Sister, Brother. It is set to be released sometime later in 2025. She is also currently filming the comedy film Alpha Gang, directed by David and Nathan Zellner, of which she also serves as a producer. There is no word on if she will continue acting past those projects.

Blanchett also spoke about how being a celebrity is not something she took to easily.

“I make more sense in motion. It’s been a long time to remotely get comfortable with the idea of being photographed,” Blanchett said. “I’ve always felt like I’m on the periphery of things, so I’m always surprised when I belong anywhere. I go with curiosity into whatever environment that I’m in, not expecting to be accepted or welcomed. I’ve spent a lifetime getting comfortable with the feeling of being uncomfortable.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dick Van Dyke to release autobiography ahead of 100th birthday
Dick Van Dyke to release autobiography ahead of 100th birthday
Disney/Randy Holmes via Getty Images

Screen legend Dick Van Dyke has written an autobiography all about what it is like to live for an entire century.

The actor has announced the upcoming release of his book, 100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist’s Guide to a Happy Life. Grand Central Publishing will release the book for publication on Nov. 18. It will be available to purchase in hardcover, e-book and audiobook formats.

This new book will arrive just ahead of Dyke’s 100th birthday, which is on Dec. 13. Its pages are filled with life advice, stories that span across Dyke’s nine decades and reflections on how he maintains his good health and zest for life.

The Disney Legend is known for his iconic film roles in Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, as well as the starring role in his sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show.

The stories Dyke tells in the book will span from his past and present, including moments from his childhood through his experience falling in love later on in his life.

He will reflect “on both the joyful times and the challenges that shaped him,” according to a press release. “His indefatigable spirit and positive attitude will surely inspire readers to count the blessings in their own lives, persevere through the hard times, and appreciate the beauty and complexity of being human.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.