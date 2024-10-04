Fran Drescher to play Timothée Chalamet’s mother in ‘Marty Supreme’
Fran Drescher has signed on to join the cast of Marty Supreme, in which she’ll be playing Timothée Chalamet‘s mother, ABC Audio has confirmed.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Tyler, The Creator also appear in the project, which is currently underway.
The film from director Josh Safdie and studio A24 “is a fictional work set in the world of 1950s ping pong culture, not a biopic” of one of the sport’s biggest names, Marty Reisman, the studio explains.
The cast also includes Hellraiser‘s Odessa A’zion, actor and magician Penn Jillette, Kevin O’Leary aka Mr. Wonderful from Shark Tank and Abel Ferrara.
Rebel Moon star Charlie Hunnam is sticking with Netflix for its third installment of its Monster true crime series.
The first of the Ryan Murphy-produced franchise, DAHMER: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story earned 13 Emmy nominations and one win for Niecy Nash-Betts in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series category.
The second, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, iscoming to Netflix Sept. 19. At the Los Angeles premiere of that installment, it was announced Hunnam will play Ed Gein and that production will get underway in October.
Gein was one of the country’s most notorious suspected serial killers, whose crimes — and fashioning clothing items from corpses — in the 1950s inspired the murderers Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs and Norman Bates in Psycho.
Apple TV+ has announced the premiere date for season 2 of Sharon Horgan‘s dark comedy Bad Sisters. The new season will kick off with two episodes on Nov. 13. The series follows the Garveys — an Irish family with five sisters — portrayed by Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson. Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab and Saise Quinn round out the ensemble cast …
The Amber Ruffin Show‘s Amber Ruffin and Wet Hot American Summer‘s Michael Ian Black have been tapped for team captain roles on CNN’s American adaptation of the long-running BBC panel series Have I Got News for You. Ruffin and Black, along with host Roy Wood Jr., “will guide a rotating collection of guests including notable entertainers, political figures and comedians through an array of comic games and quick-witted panel conversations that test their knowledge of current events,” according to the cable news outlet. The 10-episode limited series will premiere Sept. 14 …
Michaela Coel, creator and star of HBO’s I May Destroy You, is reteaming with the premium cable channel for her next series, First Day on Earth. According to the show’s official logline, Coel will play British novelist Henri, whose “work has dried up, her relationship is going nowhere.” She ends up taking a job in her parents’ homeland, Ghana, West Africa, where she tries to reconnect with her father and the country of her heritage. When things don’t go as planned, she’s forced to create a new sense of identity — “one that might leave her stronger, but could also break her.” Filming is scheduled to begin in 2025 …