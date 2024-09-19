Francis Ford Coppola apparently gives his own ‘Megalopolis’ a 5-star review

Coppola and Adam Driver on set – Lionsgate

Francis Ford Coppola‘s star-studded, mostly self-funded, pet project Megalopolis can’t seem to avoid controversy regarding its reviews.

While he has said he didn’t know how possibly AI-generated fake reviews ended up on a now-deleted trailer for his movie, this latest hiccup literally has his name on it. 

Megalopolis now appears on the film enthusiast social media platform Letterboxd, and its user reviews are as mixed as pro critics’ critiques have been — however, among those cineastes who gave the movie a five-star review is apparently one Francis Ford Coppola

The filmmaker didn’t elaborate on the project, for which he’s spent decades and a fortune of his own money to get to theaters. 

One user of the platform wasn’t nearly as kind, snarking Megalopolis “is to Coppola what This Is Me Now…is to J.Lo.”

Ouch.

Incidentally, also among Coppola’s few Letterboxd recommendations are The Last Showgirl — the Pamela Anderson film that happens to be directed by his granddaughter Gia, and which has been getting legitimately glowing reviews; 2023’s The Good Half, directed by Robert Schwartzman, who is Coppola’s nephew; and Between The Temples, a 2024 film starring his other nephew — and Schwartzman’s brother — Jason.

Megalopolis hits theaters Sept. 27.

‘Shang-Chi’ director Destin Daniel Cretton reportedly circling fourth Tom Holland ‘Spider-Man’ movie
(L-R) – Cretton, Simu Liu on ‘Shang-Chi’ set/Marvel Studios

Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe entry Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and is developing the Disney+ Marvel Studios series Wonder Man, might just swing into the director’s chair on Tom Holland‘s fourth Spider-Man movie.

That’s according to The Hollywood Reporter, which says Cretton is in talks to become the fourth director to tackle the web-slinging hero. He would follow Sam Raimi, who directed Tobey Maguire as Spidey in three films; Marc Webb, who helmed two with Andrew Garfield; and Jon Watts, who directed Holland in three Spider-Man blockbusters.

Officially, Marvel Studios is characteristically mum, but according to THR, getting Holland in the mask again is a priority for Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, which share the rights to the hero — and if Cretton locks in, cameras could roll early next year.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Bad Bunny snags role in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Recording artist and actor Bad Bunny has taken the Bullet Train to work with Adam Sandler

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star will join Sandler for the anticipated follow-up, but his role is still unknown. 

For that matter, nothing really is known about the project, save original stars Julie Bowen — now an alumna of Modern Family — and Christopher McDonald will both return from the 1996 original with Sandler.

Bowen played Virginia Venit, Happy’s love interest in the film, while the latter played Shooter McGavin, the pro golf player who was the hockey player-turned-golf pro’s nemesis in the original. 

Also, as reported, Sandler confirmed that Happy Gilmore superfan Travis Kelce will be in the movie, but again, it’s not known who he’ll be playing.

Bad Bunny last appeared in film opposite Brad Pitt in director David Leitch‘s 2022 action comedy Bullet Train

Earlier this year, he bowed out of a Sony Pictures plan to play the Marvel Comics luchador superhero El Muerto on the big screen.

Happy Gilmore 2 premieres in 2025 on Netflix.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
Futurama: Celebrate the sitcom’s 25th anniversary with 10 new episodes for season 12.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: If you missed the film in theaters this year, you’re in luck: you can now watch it at home.

Netflix
Unstable: Rob Lowe reteams with his son John Owen Lowe in season 2 of the comedy series.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: The bestselling book has been adapted into a new mystery series.

Apple TV+
Women in Blue: Learn the true story of Mexico’s first female police force in the new series.

Prime Video
Batman: Caped Crusader: A vigilante fights crime in Gotham City in the new animated series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

