Francis Ford Coppola laments the “death of journalism” as he again touts his film ‘Megalopolis’
Lionsgate

We’ve already reported that Francis Ford Coppola gave his own film Megalopolis five stars on the cineaste site Letterbxd, but in a new chat with Deadline alongside his star Adam Driver, the Oscar-winning filmmaker explains what he thinks of the mixed reaction to the decades-in-development project. 

Coppola insisted his director friends are “very frank about” saying if they didn’t like a film — and apparently they haven’t said that to him. “I’ve been getting what I wanted to get from my colleagues” was how he put it. 

He later allowed of the public reaction to it, “No one says it’s boring.” He insisted “a lot of people will say, ‘Wow, I want to see it again,’ and the more they see it, the more they’ll get out of it,” relating it to the reaction to his Apocalypse Now.

For the record, Apocalypse was an award-winning film out of the gate — something that people incidentally pointed out after Megalopolis‘ “fake critic” controversy. 

“There are people who love the film. There are people who say, ‘I don’t know what I think,’ but they’ll see it again, and they’ll find something else in it — because there’s a lot in it.” 

Coppola seems to have also fielded a question about reports his Megalopolis set was disorganized — or possibly headlines of his alleged inappropriate behavior on set. It’s unclear because the trade’s questions were not recorded.

Nevertheless, Coppola said, “We’re witnessing the death of journalism and the death of the studio system. … For journalism to retreat behind unknown sources and … trying to get clicks, and saying something bad because you know that something bad will always get clicks, it’s sad.”

Driver called the production among his all-time favorite experiences as an actor.

Megalopolis is now in theaters. 

In brief: James Cameron reveals next non-‘Avatar’ project and more
In brief: James Cameron reveals next non-‘Avatar’ project and more

James Cameron is planning to adapt Charles Pellegrino‘s novel Last Train From Hiroshima and the author’s forthcoming book, Ghosts of Hiroshima, into one “uncompromising theatrical film,” he tells Deadline. The film, to be titled Last Train From Hiroshima, will focus partly on the true story of a Japanese man who survived the atomic blast at Hiroshima, got on a train to Nagasaki, then survived the nuclear explosion in that city, per the outlet. The project will be his first non-Avatar movie since 1997’s Titanic

Summer isn’t quite over, but Great American Family has already revealed its 2024 holiday lineup, featuring 18 new films beginning Oct. 19. That includes the Candace Cameron Bure-led films A Christmas Less Traveled, Home Sweet Christmas and Let It Snow. Mario Lopez and his wife star in Once Upon a Christmas Wish, and R&B legend Gladys Knight leads the cast of a holiday adaptation of Louisa May Alcott‘s classic novel Little Women, titled Little Women Christmas. The entire list can be found at GreatAmericanFamily.com

There’s no need to fear, a new CGI-animated version of the classic 1959 cartoon Underdog is here! Variety reports that, similar to its predecessor, the new Underdog series will mix humor with lessons about teamwork, courage and perseverance, among others. The reboot, being produced by Italy’s Red Monk Studios, will debut in Italy and France in 2025, followed by a global rollout shortly thereafter …

In brief: ‘The Boys’ recruits Daveed Diggs, Joan Rivers honored and more
In brief: ‘The Boys’ recruits Daveed Diggs, Joan Rivers honored and more

MGM+ has greenlit a new drama series titled Robin Hood, a modern take on the classic adventure tale. The reimagining, described by the streaming service as “a smart, sweeping, romantic adventure that brings historical authenticity, psychological depth, and a heightened focus on the relationship between Rob and Marian to the beloved story,” takes place after the Norman invasion of England, as Rob and Marion “fall in love and work together to fight for justice and freedom … and bring peace to the land.” Robin Hood is set to debut on MGM+ in 2025 …

Hamilton star Daveed Diggs has been added to the cast of The Boys for the show’s fifth and final season, according to Deadline. Details on his character have yet to be announced. Developed by Seth Rogen and his partner Evan Goldberg, The Boys is based on the graphic novel series from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and follows the eponymous team of vigilantes who set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their superpowers. Antony StarrKarl Urban, Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid star …

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for season 4 of Outer Banks. The drama series follows a group of teens dubbed the Pogues on the treasure hunt of a lifetime. After finding the treasure in season 3, the Pogues are committed to having a normal life, but soon accept a proposal to go on a brand new treasure-hunting adventure. The trailer reveals some of the dangers awaiting them on their new mission. The first five episodes of Outer Banks season 4 debut Oct. 10, with the second five coming Nov. 7 …

The New York Comedy Festival will kick off its 20th anniversary on Nov. 7 with a tribute to the late comedian Joan Rivers, titled Dead Funny – An All-Star Tribute to Joan Rivers Benefiting God’s Love We Deliver.  The lineup includes Michelle Buteau, Rachel Brosnahan, Nikki Glaser, Matteo Lane and Randy Rainbow. God’s Love We Deliver is a nonprofit provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition counseling for people living with life-altering illnesses. Rivers was a member of the organization’s board of directors for 25 years, up until her death in 2014 at the age of 81 …

Broadway to dim its lights to honor the late James Earl Jones
John Atashian/Getty Images

The Broadway League has announced it will dim its lights the night of Sept. 23 in honor of the late James Earl Jones

The EGOT-winning actor, who passed away at 93 years on Sept. 9, was a force on the Great White Way, in addition to his big-screen work. Now the national trade association for the Broadway industry says it will pay tribute to him on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. ET.

“James Earl Jones was a true pillar of the Broadway industry, providing unforgettable experiences to multiple generations of theatregoers — all while accumulating many well-deserved honors, awards, and achievements for his iconic performances in other entertainment fields,” said Jason Laks, interim president of The Broadway League.

“While we acknowledge and celebrate Mr. Jones’ significant legacy across multiple mediums, we are particularly proud of his legacy on Broadway, and are grateful for the many memorable performances with which he graced our stages.” 

Jones made his Broadway debut in 1957 as an understudy in The Egghead. A decade later, he won his first Tony Award for his performance in The Great White Hope.

Throughout his career, he was nominated for four Tonys and won two. In 2017 he was honored with a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement. Jones last appeared on the stage in 2016’s The Gin Game.

Additionally, on Sept. 12, 2022, New York City’s Cort Theatre was renamed the James Earl Jones Theatre in his honor.

