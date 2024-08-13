Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ to screen at the Toronto Film Festival
Francis Ford Coppola‘s anticipated, mostly self-funded Megalopolis will screen as part of the upcoming Toronto Film Festival.
The Oscar-winning filmmaker’s star-packed movie, which boasts a cast featuring Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Dustin Hoffman and more, will play the evening of Monday, Sept. 9, at the Festival’s Roy Thomson Hall. It will also screen the following evening at Scotiabank Theatre Toronto.
Megalopolis made its festival premiere on May 16 at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival.
Lionsgate will release the film in theaters on Sept. 27.
Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:
Love Island USA (Peacock) This season’s champs, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, are officially official. The two announced this week that they are boyfriend and girlfriend. “I just asked her out yall she said yes,” Kordell, 22, wrote on his Instagram Story. Serena, 24, jokingly responded, “Somebody help me.”
Meanwhile, Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney is playing coy about her rumored date with Love Island’s Connor Newsum. “Was I on a date?” she said on the Disrespectfully podcast. “I’m not going to deny anything.”
The Real Housewives of New Jersey(Bravo) Teresa Giudice is used to betrayals at this point. In the season 14 finale of RHONJ last weekend, Teresa found out that Jackie Goldschneider had been secretly communicating with her husband’s ex – but no tables were flipped at the revelation. In a post-finale interview with Bravo, Teresa says she already expected that her husband’s ex was speaking to her rivals and she’s fine it. “I already knew what they were gonna say and I didn’t even flinch,” she said, adding that she understands why Jackie did it – because Teresa previously repeated a rumor that Jackie’s husband was cheating on her.
RuPaul’s Drag Race(MTV) Season 15 winner Sasha Colby is dishing on her love life. She tells Out magazine she’s polyamorous and loving it. “I have three partners!” she says. “I have two partners and someone else I’m dating.”
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy have teased the “heart” hiding within the spectacle of the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, and the just-released final trailer for the July 26 release gives a glimpse of that.
In the first two Deadpool movies the character’s fanboying of Wolverine was played off as something of a joke — he even wore Hugh Jackman‘s “Sexiest Man Alive” photo under his mask in the 2016 original to cover his own scars.
The final trailer, however, has Reynolds’ Wade Wilson getting serious with Jackman’s Wolvie. “I know I turn everything into a joke, but I care,” he confesses sincerely. “I waited a long time for this team up. In my world you’re well regarded. You were an X-Man … you were THE X-Man. The Wolverine was a hero in my world.”
“Whoever you think I am, you got the wrong guy,” Jackman’s Wolvie replies, until the trailer drops the return of Dafne Keen — seen as a child in 2016’s Logan — as Wolverine’s now-grown daughter.
This, despite that the Acolyte star recently denied to an entertainment outlet that she’s in the film.
“You were always the wrong guy,” she tells her father, “till you weren’t.”
Evidently that does the trick, and Wolvie joins the fight.
Keen’s character was central to the redemption of Jackman’s character before. In James Mangold‘s acclaimed The Wolverine, a clairvoyant mutant predicts Logan would die “holding your heart in your hand” — something shown literally during a bloody self-surgery scene.
But Mangold confirmed the actual payoff to that line was the end of the director’s Logan, as Wolvie dies holding Laura after sacrificing himself to save her and her young mutant friends.
Both The Bear and The Boys found themselves among the top five most-watched shows on streaming for the week of June 24-30, according to new Nielsen numbers quoted by The Wrap.
Interestingly, the #1 and #2 shows on the chart for that week, Your Honor starring Bryan Cranston, and Dexter, with Michael C. Hall, were already available on Paramount+, but a move to Netflix goosed their numbers, a phenomenon previously seen with shows like Suits and Loudermilk.
Your Honor got 1.58 billion viewing minutes across all platforms while Dexter came in second with 1.48 billion.
The Bear, which dropped its entire third season on Hulu on June 26, debuted at #3 on the list, with 1.2 billion viewing minutes, while The Boys logged 1.18 billion in that time frame — which was ahead of its July 18 finale.
Rounding out the Top Five for the last week in June was Bridgerton, with 1.14 billion viewing minutes.