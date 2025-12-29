Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston and more return in ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ revival teaser
It’s a family reunion in the new teaser for Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.
In the teaser, which arrived Monday from Hulu, Frankie Muniz reprises his role as Malcolm. We also see BryanCranston as Malcolm’s dad, Hal, and Jane Kaczmarek as Malcolm’s mom, Lois.
Like the original series, the teaser is filled with quirky and loud family moments that made the sitcom a beloved show for many.
According to a synopsis, the Malcolm in the Middle revival, which will be a limited four-episode series, will focus on Malcolm, who “after shielding himself and his daughter from his family for over a decade” is “dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party.”
Also returning to the revival are Christopher Kennedy Masterson as Francis, Justin Berfield as Reese and Emy Coligado as Piama.
New cast members include Keeley Karsten as Malcolm’s daughter, Leah, Vaughan Murrae as Malcolm’s youngest sibling, Kelly, Kiana Madeira as Malcolm’s girlfriend, Tristan, and Caleb Ellsworth-Clark as Dewey.
Malcolm in the Middle aired from 2000 to 2006 and earned a slew of awards during its seven-season run, including a Peabody, seven Emmys and a Grammy.
All 151 episodes of Malcolm in the Middle are now streaming on Hulu or via Hulu on Disney+.
Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair will premiere on April 10, 2026, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu.
Emma Watson is opening up about her current relationship with Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling.
The actress shared her thoughts on Rowling’s anti-trans views while guesting on a recent episode of Jay Shetty‘s podcast On Purpose.
While Watson did not explicitly reference Rowling’s repeated rhetoric tied to the TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminists) movement — a group of people who believe transgender women are not women — she did comment on the situation, saying she is upset that a conversation with Rowling on the topic “was never made possible.”
“I just don’t want to say anything that continues to weaponize a really toxic debate and conversation, which is why I don’t comment or continue to comment — not because I don’t care about her or about the issue — but because the way that the conversation is being had feels really painful to me,” Watson said.
Watson also said she will always be grateful to Rowling for creating the character of Hermione Granger and that she thinks fondly of her time working with Rowling on the Harry Potter films.
“There is just no world in which I could ever cancel her out for — or cancel that out — for anything. It has to remain true — it is true,” Watson said.
The actress added, “I can love her, I can know she loved me, I can be grateful to her, I can know the things that she said are true, and there can be this whole other thing. My job feels like to just hold all of it, but the bigger thing is just what she’s done will never be taken away from me.”
Director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found killed in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, and the couple’s son Nick Reiner has been arrested for murder, according to police.
Nick Reiner, 32, was taken into custody on Sunday night and is being held in lieu of $4 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, hours after the couple was found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home, according to law enforcement sources.
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the Reiners,” Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell said Monday.
Rob Reiner — a famed director, producer and actor — is known for massive Hollywood hits, including The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…,Stand By Me, This is Spinal Tap and A Few Good Men.
“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,” the Reiner family said.
A neighbor told ABC News that actors Billy Crystal and Larry David were seen at the house after police arrived on Sunday.
“Billy looked like he was about to cry,” the neighbor said.
The Reiner family owns two houses across the street from each other. Rob and his wife lived in one and a daughter with kids lived in another, according to the neighbor.
“They’re a big presence on the block. They’re always having parties,” she said.
Rob Reiner, 78, and Singer, 68, married in 1989 and shared three children: Jake Reiner, Nick Reiner and Romy Reiner.
Rob Reiner is also survived by daughter Tracy Reiner, with his first wife, Penny Marshall, who died in 2018.
Rob Reiner — the son of comedian Carl Reiner and actress and singer Estelle Lebost — first became famous on the Norman Lear television sitcom All in the Family.
He played the role of Archie Bunker’s son-in-law, Michael Stivic, known as Meathead, from 1971 to 1978, winning two Emmys for the role.
“The Lear Family is devastated by the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner,” the family said in a statement on Sunday night. “Norman often referred to Rob as a son, and their close relationship was extraordinary, to us and the world.”
“Lyn Lear had remained very close with them and said, ‘The world is unmistakably darker tonight, and we are left bereft,'” the statement added.
“This is a devastating loss for our city and our country,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. “Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice.”
California Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed Rob Reiner’s death, saying he is “heartbroken by the tragic loss.”
“His boundless empathy made his stories timeless, teaching generations how to see goodness and righteousness in others – and encouraging us to dream bigger,” Newsom said in a statement. “Rob will be remembered for his remarkable filmography and for his extraordinary contribution to humanity.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Stranger Things season 5 has turned Netflix’s records upside down.
During the first five days of streaming, the fifth and final season of the popular sci-fi series accumulated 59.6 million views.
That makes it the best-ever premiere week viewing numbers for an English-language series on the streaming platform and the third-best overall. The only thing ahead of Stranger Things season 5 are seasons 2 and 3 of Squid Game.
Co-creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer shared their reaction to the large audience that tuned in to watch season 5 during its debut week.
“The sheer number of fans who have already watched volume 1 is staggering — the response has been more than we ever could have dreamed,” The Duffers said. “The show is now a decade old, and seeing the fanbase not only endure but continue to grow has been incredibly rewarding for us, the actors, and the thousands of artists who helped bring this story to life. We truly cannot thank everyone enough, and we are beyond excited to share volume 2 — there’s so much more to come!”
Additionally, all five seasons of Stranger Things made the top 10 of the English TV list, with season 1 at #3, season 4 at #5, season 2 at #6 and season 3 at #8. This means the first four seasons of the show have now garnered an accumulated 1.2 billion views since their respective premieres.
Netflix released the first batch of season 5 episodes on Nov. 26. Those four episodes make up what is billed as volume 1. The second volume, consisting of three episodes, will debut on the platform on Dec. 25. The series finale of Stranger Things premieres on Dec. 31 and will also arrive in select theaters.