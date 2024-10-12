‘Freakier Friday’ gets summer 2025 release date

Andrew Eccles/Walt Disney Enterprises

Freakier Friday has a release date.

On Friday, Walt Disney Studios announced that the highly anticipated sequel to Freaky Friday will arrive in theaters on Aug. 8, 2025.

Disney also shared an image from the film of Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as Tess and Anna Coleman in what appears to be a scene of them finding out that they’ve switched bodies, as they did in the first film.

The Freaky Friday sequel was announced in June as filming for the project had begun. At the time, Disney released a fun photo of Curtis and Lohan sitting outside each other’s trailers on set.

In August at D23 in Anaheim, California, the duo announced that Freakier Friday would be the official title for the film.

They told Good Morning America in an interview that the sequel is “freakier.”

“The switches, the music, comedy,” Lohan said.

“The emotion,” Curtis added. “You now have a grandparent and a grandchild. We can’t tell you much, but Lindsay has her own 15-year-old in the movie, which makes me, then, the grandma. So there’s just more emotion.”

Curtis also described the film as a “love letter to mommies.”

“It’s a love letter to mommies and daughters and families,” Curtis said. “This is a love letter to them to just being mothers and the beauty of it all.”

In addition to Curtis and Lohan, Chad Michael Murray will return as Jake, who was Anna Coleman’s crush in the first film.

Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao will also return in the film.

‘Colin from Accounts’ creators Harriet Dryer, Patrick Brammall on recapturing the magic in season 2
Paramount+

Paramount+ is once again going to the dogs with season 2 of the comedy series Colin from Accounts. All eight episodes of the new season of the hit Australian comedy are now available to stream.

The show was created by and stars husband and wife team Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall, and Patrick tells ABC Audio that he felt a little bit of pressure to recapture the magic of the first season.

“You know, people have a stake in the show, a sense of ownership of what the show should be,” he says. “But once we sat down to start writing it, it felt very much like ducks to water again. And we were able to just write stuff that thrilled us and made us laugh again.”

Every episode features at least a little bit of conflict between the couple at the center of it all, and Dyer thinks that’s what makes it interesting, noting “stuff going wrong is funny.”

Besides, she adds, “Happy is kind of boring.”

And even though the show is named after the dog who brought their characters together, Dryer says it’s not a dog show.

“This is the thing — it can get pretty doggy and madcap pretty quickly. Like, if you start to do super, super doggy storylines, suddenly we’re in, like, a family movie that comes out on Christmas Day. … We’ve got to try to not be that,” she says.

Brammall says he and his wife have an equal part in writing the show, but they’re not “hunched over one laptop trying to write a scene.”

“We’d never get anything done,” he says.

“We’d need a chiropractor, as well,” Dryer chimes in.

“And a divorce lawyer,” jokes Brammall.

Michael Crichton estate suing ‘ER’ vet Noah Wyle and company over ‘The Pitt’ TV show
Wyle in ‘The Pitt’ – Max/Warrick Page

Deadline is reporting that the estate of author Michael Crichton, the late bestselling author and one of the co-creators of ER, is suing one of the show’s stars, Noah Wyle, along with producers of an upcoming Max medical series called The Pitt.

According to the suit obtained by the trade, Crichton’s widow, Sherri, claims after a yearlong negotiation to reboot ER, Warner Bros. Television, ER‘s producer John Wells and other producers, including Wyle, walked away and “transplanted” the idea to a Pittsburgh-set medical series called The Pitt.

Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Max has already given the forthcoming series a 15-episode order.

The lawsuit states, “After negotiating unsuccessfully with Crichton’s estate for nearly a year for the right to reboot ER, Warner Bros. simply moved the show from Chicago to Pittsburgh, rebranded it The Pitt, and has plowed ahead without any attribution or compensation for Crichton and his heirs.”

It added, “The Pitt is ER. It’s not like ER, it’s not kind of ER, it’s not sort of ER. It is ER complete with the same executive producer, writer, star, production companies, studio and network as the planned ER reboot.”

The lawsuit charges the producers with “breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and intentional interference with contractual relations.”

Critchton’s camp seeks to “redress that grievous wrong and to ensure that studios are held accountable to the creators upon whose imaginations and ingenuity their successes depend.”

It also says Wells’ actions were “a personal betrayal of a 30-year friendship” with the late author, who died at 66 in 2008.

Kurtwood Smith says Netflix has canceled ‘That ’90s Show’, but reveals they’re looking to continue it
(L-R) Smith, Debra Jo Rupp

Fans of the Netflix spin-off That ’90s Show have been asking star Kurtwood Smith when they’ll find out about a season 3, the actor said on Instagram, but he’s leaving them disappointed with news the show won’t be back.

The veteran character actor who played loveably gruff Red Forman on the show and its predecessor, That 70s Show, posted on Thursday a lengthy caption to a photo of him signing autographs for the show’s studio audience. “I have tough news,” he wrote. “Netflix will not be renewing.”

“I just want to take a minute to say THANK YOU to all of the fans everywhere who supported and watched the show. You have come up to me in random parts of the world when I’m traveling and reached out to me through social media and just been so wonderful. I’ve loved every minute of getting to bring Grandpa Red to life for you all.”

The actor continued, “[T]his show had so much heart behind it and the most wonderful cast, writers, directors, producers and crew an actor could hope to work with. Thanks for letting Red and Kitty, their grandkid, all their grandkids friends and neighbors, the original cast members of That 70’s Show and all of our wonderful guest cast members entertain you for two seasons.”

He also gave fans a glimmer of hope, noting they’ll be looking for a new home for the project.

“To steal Red Forman’s words … we aren’t going to be dumba****…we will shop the show, because good grandparents would try hard to get these kids graduated from high school.”

Incidentally, #SaveThat90sShow has sprung up, echoed by one of Smith’s first replies, from The Penguin and SpongeBob Squarepants vet Clancy Brown.

 

