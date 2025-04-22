Freddie Prinze Jr., Jennifer Love Hewitt star in ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ sequel trailer

Brook Rushton

The trailer for the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel has arrived.

Sony Pictures released the official trailer for the horror film on Tuesday. Madelyn Cline stars with some familiar faces in the movie, which comes to theaters on July 18.

Releasing over 25 years after the original film, this movie’s plot follows a deadly car accident that causes five friends to cover up their involvement. They make a pact to keep it all a secret.

“A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer…and is hell-bent on revenge,” according to the film’s official synopsis. “As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.”

That’s right — joining the new crew are members of the 1997 film’s original cast, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt. The trailer also shows a photo of Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s Helen Shivers through a quick shot of her gravesite.

Along with Cline, the new group of teenagers in this film includes Chase Sui Wonders, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King.

“I just have one question,” Hewitt’s Julie James says to Cline in the trailer. “What did you do last summer?”

Lola Tung and Nicholas Alexander Chavez also star in the film.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson directs the new I Know What You Did Last Summer from a screenplay she and Sam Lansky wrote based on a story by Robinson and Leah McKendrick.

‘You’ season 5 official trailer finds Joe Goldberg back in New York City
CLIFTON PRESCOD/NETFLIX

The official trailer for the fifth and final season of You is here.

Netflix released the trailer for the last season of the popular psychological thriller series on Monday. The episodes drop on the streamer on April 24.

Season 5 follows Penn Badgley‘s Joe Goldberg as he “returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires,” according to the season’s official synopsis.

“Hello, you. You’re back in the greatest city in the world thanks to the one person who could make it possible,” Badgley’s Joe says in his signature voiceover in the trailer. “Fame definitely took a little bit of getting used to. But to live happily ever after, you had to bury your old self.”

Along with scenes from Joe’s new life in the spotlight, the trailer also shows off people being suspicious of him. A quick shot of a newspaper headline reads, “Joe Goldmurder,” with the sub headline, “Humanitarian or Homicidal Maniac?”

“At heart, I am a normal guy,” Joe says in the trailer, cut between scenes of him brandishing knives and throwing a brick on someone’s head. “Is this what I deserve?”

The season also stars Charlotte Richie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman star in ‘The Roses’ trailer
Jaap Buitendijk/Searchlight Pictures

Benedict Cumberbatch is married to Olivia Colman in the official trailer for The Roses.

Searchlight Pictures released the trailer for director Jay Roach‘s dark comedy film on Wednesday.

It follows the seemingly picture-perfect married life between Theo and Ivy, played by Cumberbatch and Colman, respectively. Beneath their perfect facade, however, tension lingers as Theo’s career takes a hit and Ivy’s own life ambitions begin to soar.

“For you, dear, I’d do anything,” Cumberbatch’s Theo says at the beginning of the trailer.

As it goes on, we see Ivy’s career as a famous chef and cookbook writer take off while Theo is fired from his own job.

“I suppose sometimes I do hate you,” Theo says. After Ivy looks at him incredulously, he immediately follows that with: “Sporadic hatred.”

The Roses is inspired by the Danny Devito-directed 1989 movie The War of the Roses. Poor Things screenwriter Tony McNamara penned the screenplay.

Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, Belinda Bromilow and Kate McKinnon also star.

The Roses blooms in movie theaters on Aug. 29.

Disney is the parent company of Searchlight Pictures and ABC News.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are indeed married
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Jonathan Majors secretly married Meagan Good, he confirmed Wednesday while on Sherri.

After host Sherri Shepherd said she was shocked to hear reports about their alleged nuptials Tuesday, he responded, “I said to Meagan yesterday, I said, ‘Today might be the happiest day of my life.'”

“I love that woman so much,” Majors continued. “So how it had happened — well, Lord, Sherri, thank you. We fell in love. We finally got to do it, but it was always the plan.”

According to Majors, he asked Meagan’s father for her hand in marriage and received his blessing. His mother officiated the ceremony, where they exchanged rings they had engraved in Hawaii.

Jonathan and Meagan were first connected in May 2023 and confirmed they were engaged at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in November 2024. She stood by his side as he faced a legal battle, was found guilty of two counts of misdemeanor assault and harassment, and was sentenced to complete one year of an “in person batterers” intervention program in LA.

Jonathan is promoting his new movie, Magazine Dreams, while also making headlines for an unearthed audio clip that reportedly captures him admitting to strangling ex Grace Jabbari “in the aftermath of a days-long fight,” per Rolling Stone.

“I’m ashamed I’ve ever – I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman – I aggressed you,” Majors said in the clip obtained by RS.

“You strangled me and pushed me against the car,” Jabbari replied, to which Majors said, “Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’ yeah. That’s never happened to me.”

Magazine Dreams comes out on Friday.

Meagan divorced her former husband, pastor DeVon Franklin, in June 2022 after nine years of marriage.

