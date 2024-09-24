Freddie Prinze Jr. officially joins cast of ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ follow-up

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Freddie Prinze Jr. is on board to appear in the follow-up film to the 1997 horror flick I Know What You Did Last Summer, ABC News has learned.

The She’s All That actor starred in the original film as Ray Bronson, a teen desperately trying to cover up a tragic accident he and his friends caused.

Prinze joins the cast of the new Sony Pictures film alongside Bodies Bodies Bodies actress Chase Sui Wonders, Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, Tiny Beautiful Things alum Sarah Pidgeon, Atlanta and Tell Me Lies actor Tyriq Withers and The Little Mermaid star Jonah Hauer-King. The film will arrive in theaters July 18.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, who starred in the original I Know What You Did Last Summer as Julie James, is also in talks to return in the new film.

Thor: Love and Thunder co-writer and Someone Great director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is slated to direct the upcoming movie. Robinson and Sam Lansky joined forces to write the follow-up movie off of Leah McKendrick‘s draft. Neal Moritz, who has produced each installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise, as well as the original I Know What You Did Last Summer and its sequel, is slated to produce.

I Know What You Did Last Summer which starred Hewitt, Prinze, Prinze’s now-wife Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe, followed a group of friends stalked by a hook-handed maniac after hoping to hide a tragic accident.

The film earned over $125 million worldwide and spawned the 1998 sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ shows its claws with $97 million second week box office haul
Disney

Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine had another big week at the domestic box office, earning an estimated $97 million — the eighth-biggest second weekend in box office history, according to Variety.

The film, starring Ryan Reynolds and High Jackman, earned an estimated $110.5 million internationally, bringing its worldwide gross to $824.1 million. It’s now the second-highest-grossing film of the year, behind Inside Out 2.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Twisters took second place, grabbing an estimated $22.7 million at the North American box office in its third week of release. It’s three-week global tally now stands at $195.6 million and $274.4 million worldwide.

M. Night Shyamalan‘s thriller Trap, starring Josh Hartnett, collected an estimated $15.6 million in its opening weekend for third place. The film grabbed an estimated $4.4 million overseas, for a global total of $20 million overseas

Fourth place went to Despicable Me 4, which earned an estimated $11.2 million, for a fifth week domestic box office total of $314 million and $752.2 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was Inside Out 2, earning an estimated $6.7 million at the North American box office, bringing its total to $626.9 million domestically and $1.6 billion worldwide after eight weeks.

The weekend’s other major release, the live-action CGI adventure Harold and the Purple Crayon, starring  Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery and Zooey Deschanel, finished in sixth place with an estimated $6 million at the domestic box office.

Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn defends “perfect” Joker in teaser to sequel ‘Folie à Deux’
Warner Bros. Pictures

Ahead of its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 4, there’s a new teaser for Lady Gaga‘s new film, Joker: Folie à Deux.

This teaser focuses on Joaquin Phoenix‘s Arthur Fleck aka Joker, who is shown laughing maniacally in a variety of scenes while we hear unseen voices say, “You are sick. Delusional.”; “He’s a monster.”; and “This is a very disturbed individual.”

Then we see Joker and Gaga’s Harley Quinn being swarmed by the press. She snaps, “He’s not sick! He’s perfect.” And as the teaser ends, we hear her voice-over whispering, “You’re Joker.”

As previously reported, Joker: Folie à Deux is set two years after the original film and features Joker awaiting the death penalty in a psych ward, where he meets fellow patient Harley Quinn, who’s obsessed with him. The two fall in love, and as Joker stops taking his meds, he enters a fantasy world inspired by old-fashioned musicals.

Speaking to Variety, Gaga said director Todd Phillips “took a very big swing with this whole concept,” adding, “There’s music, there’s dance, it’s a drama, it’s also a courtroom drama, it’s a comedy, it’s happy, it’s sad.”

‘The Notebook’ closing on Broadway in December
L-R: Tyson and Cardoza – John Lamparski/Getty Images

The Broadway musical The Notebook, based on the beloved Nicholas Sparks book and subsequent romantic film starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, will close in December. 

The production’s website just listed Sunday, Dec. 15, as the show’s final performance.

The time-spanning show, the cast of which includes Jordan Tyson, John Cardoza, Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood, started previews on Feb. 10 before having its official opening on March 14.

The production featured music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and was nominated for three Tony Awards. A national tour will launch in September 2025 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, with other cities to follow.

