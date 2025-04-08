Freeze warning issued for tonight and Wednesday morning

A freeze warning has been issued for late tonight and into early Wednesday morning. At 2:46 p.m. today the National Weather Service said we may expect sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 to 30 degrees for southwest Virginia and portions of North Carolina from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. The conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Tender plants should be protected from the cold. The forecast for Martinsville calls for patchy frost tonight through 8 a.m. tomorrow with a low of 29 degrees.

After coordination with the Agricultural Extension offices, it was determined the growing season has started east of the mountains, meaning fruit trees have already bloomed and leafed out. The growing season for the mountains typically starts April 21st, but people with plants sensitive to frost or freezing conditions should take precautions as well.