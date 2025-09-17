Friend of former FBI Director James Comey subpoenaed in federal probe: Sources
(NEW YORK) — A Columbia law professor who is a friend and adviser to former FBI Director James Comey was subpoenaed last week by federal prosecutors in connection with a criminal probe into whether Comey allegedly lied in testimony before Congress, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.
Daniel Richman has previously acknowledged his role as an intermediary between Comey and reporters in the wake of Comey’s 2017 firing by President Donald Trump during his first term over Trump’s anger with the FBI’s investigation into his 2016 campaign.
Richman met with federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia on Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter said.
In public statements, Richman has said he shared the content of memos written by Comey about his interactions with Trump with a reporter from the New York Times.
Trump later accused Comey of breaking the law by sharing his memos, arguing they contained classified information, though Richman later told ABC News in a statement that none of the documents had any classification markings.
The subpoena to Richman, according to sources, stems from an investigation into testimony Comey made before Congress in September 2020 about the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Comey has repeatedly defended his handling of the early stages of the investigation and denied any decisions were based out of political animus towards Trump.
A previous investigation by the Justice Department’s inspector general faulted Comey for violating FBI policies over his handling of the memos regarding his interactions with President Trump, though the DOJ under Trump’s first administration declined to prosecute him.
An attorney for Richman and an attorney for Comey did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.
A Justice Department spokesperson also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Heavy rain poured over parts of central Texas, dumping more than a month’s worth of rain for places like San Angelo, killing at least 43 people.
Dangerous amounts of rain caused dangerous flash flooding in parts of Texas, destroying homes and cars on Independence Day.
Here’s a timeline of the disaster:
Friday, July 4 Flash flooding is occurring and with a continued threat through the time period. This is mainly west of Austin and San Antonio.
A flash flood emergency was issued for Friday morning for South-central Kerr County, including Hunt – a “particularly dangerous situation” with up to 10 inches of rain having fallen and more rain still coming down at rates of up to 4 inches per hour.
Another flash flood emergency is north of San Angelo, Texas, with up to 10 inches of rain falling there already with another 3 to 4 inches of rain possible.
7 a.m.: Kerr County, Texas, begins to evacuate people near the Guadalupe River in Hunt amid major flooding caused by 6 to 7 inches of rainfall.
10 a.m.: The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office confirm there have been “multiple fatalities” from “catastrophic flooding.”
“The entire county is an extremely active scene. Residents are encouraged to shelter in place and not attempt travel. Those near creeks, streams, and the Guadalupe River should immediately move to higher ground,” the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said.
1 p.m.: The “devastating and deadly flood” has far surpassed the flood of 1987, becoming the highest flood on record, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said at a press conference Saturday.
Officials say there have been dozens of water rescues.
“This came at night when people were asleep in bed. Please pray for our community,” Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring, Jr. said during a press conference.
Camp Mystic, a girls only camp along the Guadalupe River, said it lost power, water and Wi-Fi. In a letter, the camp told parents that if they have not been personally contacted, then their daughter is accounted for.
“The highway has washed away so we are struggling to get more help,” Camp Mystic said in a statement.
3 p.m.: Heavy rain remains ongoing in parts of Texas, dumping more than a month’s worth of rain for places like San Angelo.
A Flash Flood Emergency remains in effect for south-central Kerr County, including Hunt — a “particularly dangerous situation” with up to 12 inches of rain already have fallen and more rain still coming down through this evening.
Another Flash Flood Emergency for the Guadalupe River from Center Point to Sisterdale, as well as to the north for the Llano River south of Mason remains in effect as the extreme runoff from the heavy rain makes its way down the rivers.
Several major camps in the area are likely impacted by the flooding.
Just before 5 pm: Patrick said they are working to evacuate camps with some of the kids, announcing that there are around 23 campers unaccounted for at Camp Mystic.
Once rain clears, they have 10 buses ready to go and get kids to reunite them with their parents, Patrick said.
Thirteen people are confirmed dead, according to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.
10 p.m.: At least 24 people have been confirmed dead, according to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.
Around 23 to 25 campers are still unaccounted for from Camp Mystic.
Saturday, July 5 3 a.m.: A flash flood emergency has been issued by the National Weather Service for Northwestern Travis County and far eastern Burnet county around Lake Travis in south-central Texas
Flash flooding is already occurring as 3 to 7 inches of rain have fallen and the expected rainfall rate is 6 inches in an hour. Additional rates of 2 to 5 inches are also possible.
7 a.m.: This earlier Flash Flood Emergency has been expanded to include much of Burnet County and western parts of Williamson and Travis County.
(NEW YORK) — After a gunman opened fire in a New York City office building and killed four people, experts expressed some concerns regarding security in workplace environments.
Four people were killed and one was injured on Monday after police say 27-year-old Shane Devon Tamura entered a Midtown Manhattan office building — which is home to the NFL headquarters — wearing body armor and opened fire with a high-powered rifle, according to authorities.
Donald Mihalek, a senior ABC News law enforcement contributor and retired United States Secret Service agent, said these types of workplace shootings are on the rise due to people — employees and those not affiliated with the company — feeling more comfortable with vilifying corporations and taking out their grievances through violence.
From 1994 to 2021, 16,497 U.S. workers were “intentionally killed while at work,” according to 2024 study. Other recent shootings that occurred at workplaces include the 2021 incident at an office complex in Southern California, killing four people, and a 2023 incident at a bank in Kentucky, killing five and injuring eight.
“Corporations are now feeling what governments have felt for many years, being targeted, being vilified,” Mihalek told ABC News.
So, what was learned from this incident and how can office buildings help mitigate these shootings from escalating?
Security outside an office building and artificial intelligence monitoring potential threats
On Monday, the suspect emerged from a double-parked BMW with an M4-style weapon Palmetto State Armory PA-15 rifle, entered the lobby alone, immediately opened fire on a New York Police Department officer and sprayed the lobby with bullets.
Richard Frankel, an ABC News contributor and retired FBI special agent, said Tamura’s ability to leave his vehicle double-parked and walk with a visible weapon “without anyone even thinking about it or causing concern” is “a little bit of an issue.”
“It’s crazy that he was able to walk on a Manhattan street into a building and not be seen carrying a long gun,” Frankel told ABC News. “How was he able to just walk with no one seeing him carrying an assault weapon and actually having it dangle out from his jacket?”
To prevent something similar happening in the future, Frankel said a corporation increasing its security presence outside the building — by establishing a private government partnership or hiring individuals — could help prevent the threat from actually entering the presence.
Frankel also said there is artificial intelligence and video technology used by federal buildings that could “observe what somebody is doing and consider whether that’s a threat or not.” If an armed individual is approaching the building, “an alarm would go off” with this technology, Frankel said.
Understanding the difference between handgun and rifle violence
With this shooting, the gunman opened fire using a rifle, which is a “more powerful weapon” that can travel a greater distance and has a greater capacity to penetrate compared to a handgun, Mihalek said.
Thus, corporations should think to make a “significant investment” in armor and bulletproof glass around the entranceways of the building, he said. While it is “very difficult” for someone to protect themselves from a rifle, a “man trap system” — where somebody has to be let through different phases of the building in order to get to the heart of the structure — could also help slow down the attack.
Conducting threat assessments
Mihalek also recommends that corporations conduct threat assessments, where a business identifies individuals — both employees and those not affiliated with the company — who may be potential threats of violence due to a recent termination, relationship turmoil or social media posts showing grievances toward the company or individuals at the company.
While it is unclear whether the suspect in Monday’s shooting was posting threats on social media, officials had found a note in his pocket accusing the National Football League of concealing the dangers to players’ brains to maximize profits, sources said. So “chances are he had some type of social media presence or online presence somewhere where he might have said a few things about the NFL,” which could have alerted of a potential threat beforehand.
This behavioral assessment is a holistic process that detects, identifies and processes potential threats, Mihalek said.
“This individual could have perhaps said something concerning online or elsewhere but if no one reports it or is looking, it can’t be detected,” Mihalek said.
Implementing active shooter drills, training for employees
Along with buildings implementing additional security and keeping a lookout for potential threats, both Mihalek and Frankel said corporations should implement routine active shooter drills and provide both online and in-person training conducted by local law enforcement.
Mihalek said buildings should also partner with local law enforcement and emergency medical services so they can “understand the layout of the building” so that they are prepared for a potential threat to that particular office space.
The Department of Homeland Security also has basic active shooter protocols instructing individuals in an active shooter situation to “run, hide and fight,” which Mihalek said is used in many schools and is “simple, effective and it works.”
ABC News’ Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.
(NEW YORK) — The Secret Service agent who spotted Ryan Routh’s alleged sniper perch on the golf course where Donald Trump was playing last year testified at Routh’s trial Thursday that he came within five feet of Routh’s rifle before he realized Routh was armed.
Routh, who is representing himself, is on trial in Florida on charges of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump on his golf course last September.
“The barrel of the AK was pointed directly at my face,” Secret Service agent Robert Fercano testified. “I was in fear for President Trump’s life.”
The first witness called in Routh’s criminal trial, Fercano offered testimony that sheds new light on the public’s understanding of the alleged attempted assassination.
Fercano said he was serving as a site agent on Trump’s West Palm Beach Golf course that day, reviewing the hole ahead of Trump for potential threats. As he approached the sixth hole, he said he first noticed some “abnormalities” at the tree line.
“I encountered what appeared to be the face of an individual,” he said. “I attempted to initiate contact by being friendly with the individual, and said, ‘Hey.'”
Fercano said he then noticed “an object to the left of me beginning to move.”
“I heard what sounded like a groan and the subject smiled at me,” Fercano said. “My initial thought was that this was potentially a homeless person camping out.”
While Fercano said he initially thought Routh was not a threat, he stated that he then noticed an object “black in nature protruding from the fence line” when he was approximately five feet from Routh.
“Upon further scanning, I had identified the weapon to be a Soviet-style weapon,” he said. “I noticed the front sight post was facing me.”
A former Marine marksman, Fercano said the situation “appeared to be a textbook ambush scenario.”
“The barrel of the rifle was continuously moving in my direction,” he said.
Fercano said he began moving backwards and drew his sidearm. “I made the decision to fire my service weapon in the last known direction of the subject,” he said.
Jurors in the courtroom then heard a recording of the frantic radio traffic after Fercano fired.
“Mogul on five green,” Fercano was heard saying on the radio, referencing Trump’s call sign. “Shots fired, shots fired, shots fired. Individual … with a gun.”
“AK-style weapon,” Fercano was heard saying. “The individual is inside the tree line. All units be advised that looked like an AK-47 style weapon.”
Fercano testified that he prepared for a gunfight, but Routh fled the scene. He found Routh’s rifle and body armor at the location Routh had used as his perch.
At one point, prosecutors brought out Routh’s weapon — unloaded and disarmed — for the jury to see. Fercano, wearing black latex gloves, demonstrated how the rifle was positioned to the jury.
Routh leaned forward in his chair and studied Fercano and the gun while the testimony took place.
On cross-examination, Routh — who is not a lawyer and has no legal education — greeted Fercano before he began his questions.
“Good to see you sir,” Routh said. “Is it good to be alive?”
“Yes,” Fercano responded.
“Right on,” said Routh.
Throughout the cross-examination, Routh appeared to acknowledge that he was the person Fercano had spotted on the course.
“I had noticed yourself in the fence line,” Fercano told Routh.
“The defendant was fairly concealed?” Routh asked.
“Yes, you were fairly concealed,” Fercano responded.
Rough attempted to suggest that the rifle Fercano spotted was not held in a threatening manner, or that he lacked the mindset to actually fire the weapon.
“I don’t know your mindset that day, but I know you pointed [your rifle] at my face,” Fercano said.
Routh concluded the cross-examination by attempting to cast doubt on how Fercano could defend himself without wearing body armor during the incident.
“I had my wits and my service pistol,” Fercano responded.
Fercano’s testimony followed the trial’s opening statements, during which Routh was cut off by the judge.
Routh launched into a speech about the origin of the human species, global conflicts, and his political grievances, before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon cut him off after about six minutes for making arguments that she said have “absolutely nothing to do with the evidence in this case.”
“You do not have an unlimited license to go forward to make a mockery of the dignity of this courtroom,” Judge Cannon said.
Routh began his opening by contemplating how humans have gotten “derailed and so full of hate.”
“Modern trials seem to eliminate all that is human,” he told the jurors as he stood before the jury box. “What is in the heart and mind is all that matters.”
Routh then criticized U.S. foreign policy for standing by while, he said, “Putin has slaughtered 1.5 million” and “Netanyahu has killed 60,000” — arguing that the U.S. “supports his genocide.”
He also appeared to criticize Trump for “trading a war for an election” and moving the U.S. embassy in Israel.
After Judge Cannon criticized Routh for going off topic, Routh restarted his opening to encourage jurors to focus on his intent.
“This case hangs on intent. What is in one’s heart,” he said before nearly breaking into tears.
“This case means absolutely nothing. A life has been lived to the fullest,” he said before Cannon cut him off again.
Prosecutors allege that Routh put together a methodical plan — including purchasing a military-grade weapon, researching Trump’s movements, and utilizing a dozen burner phones — to kill Trump based on political grievances.
Hiding in the bushes of Trump’s Palm Beach golf course and armed with a rifle, Routh allegedly came within a few hundred yards of the then-presidential nominee before a Secret Service agent spotted his rifle poking out of the tree line.
Routh allegedly fled the scene but was later arrested by a local sheriff’s office on a nearby interstate.
Assistant U.S. Attorney John Shipley, in his opening statement, described Routh’s alleged plot as “carefully crafted” and “deadly serious” with one goal in mind.
“Last year, the defendant Ryan Routh wanted to make sure the people of this country could not elect Donald Trump,” Shipley told the jury. “The defendant decided to take the choice away from the American people.”
If it weren’t for the actions of a bystander and a Secret Service agent, Shipley said, Trump would have likely been killed last year as he approached the sixth green of his West Palm Beach golf course.
Shipley told jurors that Routh lied to his family about his whereabouts while living in his car at a gas station near Trump’s golf course. While there, Routh began “obsessively researching the movements of Donald Trump online” and put together a “gear list” that included zip ties, metal armor plates, and adult diapers, Shipley said.
The morning of Sept. 15, Routh left the gas station and took up a sniper’s perch near the sixth hole of Trump’s golf course, “where the defendant expected his target to die,” Shipley said. If it weren’t for the actions of Fercano and a bystander who identified Routh, Shipley said Trump would have likely been killed.
“If not for Agent Fercano’s actions, Donald Trump would not be alive and the defendant’s assassination plot would be successful,” he told jurors.
Nearly a year after the alleged assassination attempt, Routh faces five criminal counts that risk sending him to prison for the rest of his life. Despite lacking any legal experience, Routh dismissed his lawyers earlier this year to defend himself at trial.
“I will be representing myself moving forward; It was ridiculous from the outset to consider a random stranger that knows nothing of who I am to speak for me,” Routh told U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in a July letter. “I am so sorry, I know this makes your life harder.”
Routh’s self-representation created some issues during the three days of jury selection earlier this week. Judge Cannon — who previously oversaw and dismissed one of Trump’s criminal cases — refused to use many of his proposed jury questions, deeming them too “political.”
Among other subjects, Routh had proposed asking jurors about their stance on Palestine and Ukraine, and about Trump’s proposed acquisition of Greenland.
Routh has said in court filings that he plans to defend himself by focusing on his self-described peaceful nature and his care for humanity, in part by calling to the stand his son and multiple friends to testify about his character.
Judge Cannon has barred him from trying to argue that his alleged actions were justified, that he did not intend to carry out the assassination, or that his actions were protected by First Amendment rights.