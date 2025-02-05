From Gaza to US: A teen’s journey from war and amputation to hope

It may take up to two years for Motassem to undergo the corrective surgeries he needs and to be fitted for a prosthetic. (ABC News)

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic descriptions of wartime injuries.

(NEW YORK) — A little over a year ago, Motassembelah “Motassem” Abuzayed was a junior in high school, enjoying playing soccer and having barbecues with his friends.

He loved his two pet cats and dreamed of going to college or university to become a successful businessman.

However, those dreams were interrupted when Motassem was severely injured by an airstrike while he was outside with his friends in his neighborhood in the Gaza Strip, he told ABC News. Motassem is one of the more than 25,000 children who have been injured throughout the Israel-Hamas war, according to the United Nations.

Motassem lost most of his left arm in the attack, just a few weeks after the war broke out. His ring finger on his right hand was fully amputated and his middle finger was partially amputated, with attempts made to reconstruct it. He spent months between Gaza and Egypt before he was evacuated to the United States to receive more intensive medical care.

“Everything changed. I had no hope that I would get treatment,” he told ABC News in Arabic. “When I came to America … a future opened for me. I had hope.”

ABC News has been chronicling the journeys of some of the Palestinian children who have been injured over the course of the war.

‘I saw us get hit and then nothing’

Before the war, Motassem lived in the Az-Zawayda neighborhood of northern Gaza with his father, mother and seven siblings: one sister and six brothers.

He was attending school. He said he loved learning, and that geography was his favorite subject.

“I would get up and dressed. I wake up at six [o’clock] in the morning, go to school and learn,” he said. “Then I would go home. I find food ready. I sit with my family, and we eat together. Then I would do my homework, then play soccer with my friends.”

On Oct. 7, 2023, the day Hamas launched a surprise terrorist attack in southern Israel, which resulted in Israel declaring war on Hamas, Motassem said he was asleep.

“We all woke up and all I heard was the sounds of bombs,” he said. “Destruction. You could hear screams on the street. After Oct. 7, there was no joy. They stopped the world.”

Motassem said he and his family originally thought the conflict would be over within a week, but as the war continued, his neighborhood was hit hard. He said his family did not want to leave their home and decided to remain.He said he lived on the same block with his aunts, uncles and cousins, and the family tried to see each other whenever possible.

On the day of his injury, Oct. 28. 2023, Motasaem, then 16, said he was outside, near his house with his cousins and two of his friends when a bomb struck the area around him.

Motasaem does not remember a lot from the day of his injury and the days that followed, which he describes as a mix of memory loss and attempts to block the day from his memory. However, what he does remember is the initial blast.

“That day was a dark day. It wasn’t a normal day,” he said. “I saw us get hit, and after that I saw nothing.”

Motassem said he doesn’t remember anything until he woke up at Al-Aqsa Hospital that he learned he’d lost most of his left arm and two fingers on his right hand.

“I just woke up in the hospital and asked them, ‘What happened?'” he said. “They told me, ‘Your arm is gone.'”

Children wearing scars of the war

Children have been greatly impacted by the Israel-Hamas conflict, with UNICEF Communications Specialist Tess Ingram saying during a briefing last year that kids and teenagers are “disproportionately wearing the scars of the war in Gaza.”

During most of 2024, non-profit Save the Children estimated an average of 475 children were being hurt by explosive weapons each month, or 15 children a day, potentially leaving many with life-long disabilities.

In the same report, doctors from partner organization Medical Aid for Palestinians said children’s wounds are not healing due to increased levels of malnutrition, leading to amputations that would otherwise not be necessary. A senior United Nations official told the Security Council in October 2024 that Gaza is home to the largest number of amputee children in modern history.

Motassem said the pain he felt was “indescribable” and that he felt scared in the hospital. Due to the shortage of medication in Gaza, Motassem said he could only be given Actimol, a drug typically meant to relieve mild to moderate pain and to reduce fever.

Motassem said he had several operations on his arm and fingers and needed to have a chest tube placed on his left side after doctors found he had a hemothorax, which occurs when blood pools in the pleural space, or the space between the lungs and the chest wall.

He also developed a severe bacterial infection, but he said it’s unclear which infection he had.

The journey to get Motassem to the US

Motassem was medically evacuated to Egypt on New Year’s Eve in 2023 through a program run by the Gaza Ministry of Health, according to Tareq Hailat, director of global patient affairs at the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF), the NGO responsible for eventually medically evacuating Motassem to the U.S.

“I was happy that I was leaving Gaza to get treatment abroad. When I got to Egypt, I didn’t find the treatment adequate,” Motassem said. “Once I got to the hospital, they kept doing tests on me. They told me I needed some surgeries because of the bone that is coming out [of my arm].”

Motassem’s surgeries in Egypt included a procedure to adjust the shoulder bone in his left arm and to separate fused bones in his right hand, Hailat said. Motassem also suffered from persistent wound infections and doctors removed shrapnel, medical gauze and wooden debris from his wounds.

Hailat said that injured patients evacuated to Egypt are taken to a government facility to be processed. However, because of the overcrowding, patients can go a long time without seeing a doctor or receiving medical care.

Motassem was still suffering from the bacterial infection and still required the chest tube while in Egypt.

“He had extreme pain, obviously, aside from phantom pain, he was having these neuromas of these nerves that were clogging up and creating the severe pain for him,” Hailat said.

A neuroma is a growth of nerve cells that can occur at the end of a severed nerve in an amputated limb. It can be very painful for an amputee.

Because of the pain, physicians were hesitant to give him a prosthetic arm because they were worried it would cause further nerve damage, according to Hailat.

He said medical records show Motassem was in the hospital for two months before it was determined he did not need medical care anymore. His father was able to secure a place to stay for Motassem and his brother, who was accompanying him, according to Hailat.

Hailat said PCRF saw a video on social media in late August 2024 of Motassem first arriving at the hospital in Egypt and, recognizing he needed advanced care, reached out to discuss medically evacuating him to the U.S.

“He was also extremely sad. He was always in his room. He did not leave his room at all to talk to anyone and, when I reached out to him, he actually thought it was a joke at first,” Hailat said. “I reached out and got his father’s number, and I contacted his father, and his father knew that it was serious. I sent them proof of the work that we’ve done.”

“And, at that point, I remember his father picking up the phone and calling me and saying to me, ‘Please make sure that this works, because this child is so severely depressed that if we give him this false hope, then it will shatter him,'” Hailat said. “And, at that moment, I knew that I wanted to make sure that things go right before first contacting Motassembelah and explicitly telling them that he’s going to leave.”

Motassem said he was at the house in Egypt with his brother when he first received the news that he was going to get treatment in the U.S. It had been hard to communicate with his family back home in Gaza due to poor internet connection and he was at a low point mentally.

“It was honestly a miracle from God,” he said. “They reached out to me and said, ‘We want to bring you to America.’ At that point, mentally, I was at a zero in Egypt. When they told me they were bringing me to America, I felt relief.”

“I want to thank Mr. Tareq for the way he treated me,” Motassem said. “When I first got in touch with him in Egypt, he brought the idea of hope back to me and that I will start my future.”

Once Shriners Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia agreed to accept Motassem’s case, Hailat worked to gather the appropriate visas and paperwork needed.

Due to the rules surrounding visas, Motassem would have to go by himself, which his father approved with the PCRF. After several weeks, Motassem became one of the 24 Gazan children PCRF has medically evacuated to the U.S. for treatment.

‘I was at peace’

Motassem was put on a direct flight from Cairo to New York City with another child being medically evacuated to the U.S. It was his first time on a plane, which he described as a “good feeling” but also “tiring.”

Motassem arrived in the U.S. at John F. Kennedy International Airport on his birthday, Oct. 19, 2024. He said he was held up in questioning for four hours and asked if he was a member of Hamas or a supporter of Hamas. Motassem said he doesn’t know any members of the organization.

Photos and videos from that day show a crowd of supporters cheering for Motassem as he arrives, carrying Palestinian flags and welcome signs.

“It was indescribable. I was so happy,” he said. “They were all nice people, and they all welcomed me, it was really exciting. … It was a beautiful day.”

Motassem spent the first day meeting the welcome group and exploring the streets of Philadelphia before his treatment was set to begin at Shriners Children’s Hospital.

When asked to describe what it was like walking around Philadelphia, he said, “I was at peace.”

When Motassem first met with a team at Shriners Children’s, doctors initially believed he just needed a prosthetic device and that his treatment would be finalized within three months, according to Hailat.

However, after the initial physical assessments, the team saw the neuromas and how they were causing severe pain for Motassem.

Doctors said they needed to perform nerve-bundling surgery to reduce his pain and so the prosthetic would fit him in a painless way, and he may need more corrective surgeries, according to Hailat. This entire process may take up to two years.

Because of this increased timeline, Hailat moved Motassem from the host family he was staying with in Delaware to a new home in Greenville, South Carolina.

He currently lives in a house with two teenage boys also from Gaza: Ayham, whose leg was injured during the war, and Ayham’s older brother, Ismail.

“I talk to them every day,” Motassem said. “Those two mean a lot to me. I love them.”

Hailat said it was important to ensure Motassem had people close to his own age with whom he could spend time, especially since no family members are in the U.S. with him.

“One of the things that I was fearful about … now that the medical care plan was going to be so long and we brought him here without a companion, I was scared that he will get very lonely and that he won’t form a community of support,” Hailat said. “And that’s why I brought him to [South Carolina], ensure that he’s with another patient from Gaza, and they are both experiencing very similar medical care plans and could share that that experience with each other, and it’s been absolutely phenomenal. It’s been amazing.”

Motassem said he tries to speak to his family back in Gaza as much as he can.

He said whenever he speaks to his mom, he tries to not talk about his injury and instead discuss future plans.

“I changed the subject. I don’t talk about the injury, anything to do with the injury,” he said. “I try to move past it. … My mother is my whole world. I don’t just miss her food; I miss life with her. She is everything.”

Motassem underwent nerve-bundling surgery on Jan. 24, 2025. In a video diary shared with ABC News after this surgery, he said the surgery went well.

Hopes of returning to Gaza

It’s unclear how long Motassem will need to stay in the U.S. to complete this treatment, but he hopes to return to Gaza one day. The recent ceasefire makes him hopeful.

He compared the day he learned about the ceasefire to the Muslim holiday of Eid, which is the end of the month-long fast of Ramadan.

“I was able to talk to [my family] three days after the ceasefire because there was no internet,” Motassem said. “I told my mom, ‘Congratulations.’ It was like the celebration of a groom’s wedding. The war is over.”

The deal between Israel and Hamas will take place in three different phases, each of which will last for six weeks, according to U.S. and Qatari officials.

Motassem said his family currently lives in a tent in Gaza because half of their house was destroyed over the course of his war. Two of his cousins were killed two days before the ceasefire, he says.

However, he has hope he can return to help rebuild.

“I miss everything in my room. I miss the comfort that I felt while in it,” he said. “This house I was born in and lived my entire life in, and it’s now gone. But 100% we will rebuild.”

He said once his treatment is completed in the U.S., he would like to get a degree in business and give back to the people of Gaza.

“I want to do everything for them, especially after the torture they suffered,” he said. “You don’t even see things like this in movies. The destruction you see in movies is not like what is happening. They deserve to have a right to live. The people of Gaza, the whole world knows who they are now.”

American hostage Keith Siegel freed from Gaza
Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, hands over Israeli hostage Keith Samuel Siegel in Gaza Port to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Saturday as part of the ongoing prisoner exchange deal in Gaza City, Gaza on February 01, 2025. (Photo by Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — American Keith Siegel has been released from captivity Saturday morning.

His release took place in Gaza City where he was taken onto a stage wearing a cap, flanked by masked and armed Hamas forces with the waters of the Mediterranean and the destroyed port behind them.

A crowd watched calmly from a short distance away while Hamas photographers on stage and drones above filmed the release.

Siegel walked on his own power, and he will now undergo medical checks before being reunited with his family shortly.

“According to information communicated by the Red Cross, one hostage was transferred to them, and they are on their way to IDF and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip,” read a joint statement from the IDF and the ISA.

Earlier on Saturday, two other hostages were turned over to the Red Cross in Khan Younis, Ofer Kalderon and Yarden Bibas.

Both walked onto a stage flanked by armed and masked Hamas fighter and then taken into waiting while Red Cross SUVs where they were driven out and handed over to Israeli authorities.

The release on Saturday has looked different from previous releases and was done more orderly with the crowd kept back at a distance.

Keith Siegel, who is originally from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was taken hostage along with his wife, Aviva Siegel in 2023. She was released during the brief 2023 ceasefire and has waged a long campaign to free her husband and the other hostages.

“The commanders and soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces salute and embrace the returning hostage as he makes his way home to the State of Israel,” a joint statement from the IDF and ISA read. “The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit asks everyone to respect the privacy of the returning hostage and his family.”

“The Israeli government embraces the return of Keith Siegel,” read a statement from the Israeli prime minister’s office. “His families have been informed by the designated authorities that he is a member of our forces. The government, together with all security agencies, will accompany him and his families. The Israeli government is committed to the return of all abducted and missing persons.”

Siegel’s family released a statement shortly after he crossed over into Israel, saying they are “filled with indescribable excitement” and thanked President Trump “for bringing our father back to us.”

“At this very moment, our father is setting foot on the soil of the Land of Israel, and we are filled with indescribable excitement. Finally, after 484 long, terrifying days and nights, full of immense worry for our father, we can breathe again,” the statement read.

“Thank you President Trump, for bringing our father back to us. There are now 79 hostages who are also waiting to be reunited with their loved ones. Our hope rests with you. We also wish to thank the governments of Israel and the United States for bringing this blessed deal to fruition—a deal that prioritizes human life and embodies Jewish and Israeli values.”

“We are grateful to the incredible IDF soldiers and security forces who risk their lives and bodies, and we send our condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their most precious loved ones for the sake of us all,” the statement continued. “You will forever be in our hearts. Only together can we bring everyone home!”

Middle East live updates: At least 21 Palestinians hurt in West Bank settler violence
Omar Al-qattaa/AFP via Getty Images

(LONDON) — A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza went into effect on Sunday morning. Hostages held in the strip and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails will be freed in the first phase of the deal.

Meanwhile, the November ceasefire in Lebanon is holding despite ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets, which Israeli officials say are responses to ceasefire violations by the Iranian-backed militant group. Israeli forces also remain active inside the Syrian border region as victorious rebels there build a transitional government.

Tensions remain high between Israel and Iran after tit-for-tat long-range strikes in recent months and threats of further military action from both sides. The IDF and the Yemeni Houthis also continue to exchange attacks.

4 injured in Tel Aviv stabbing attack

At least four people were injured in a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency services organization, said in a release.

Two men, ages 28 and 24, are being treated with upper-body stab wounds and are in moderate condition. Two other patients, ages 24 and 59, are in mild condition, the MDA said.

The injured are being taken to Ichilov Hospital.

The stabbing occurred on Nahalat Binyamin Street in Tel Aviv, the Israeli Police Spokesperson’s Unit said. The attacker has been killed by police, the spokesperson’s unit added.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller and Nasser Atta

At least 21 Palestinians injured in West Bank settler violence

At least 21 Palestinians were injured, 11 severely, after dozens of Israeli civilians, some of whom were masked, arrived at the area of Al Funduq, in the West Bank, and “instigated riots, set property on fire and caused damage,” according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Three homes were burned down and five cars were torched as well, the IDF said.

The civilians hurled rocks and attacked the security forces dispatched to the scene, according to the IDF.

Israeli Minister of Defense Israel Katz, despite freeing settlers who committed the same types of crimes, said he condemns the violence.

Over 1,500 aid trucks entered Gaza on day 1 and 2 of ceasefire, UN says

More than 1,500 trucks with humanitarian aid have entered the Gaza Strip in the first two days of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

That includes more than 630 trucks on Sunday and 915 trucks on Monday, according to OCHA. Of the ones that crossed into Gaza on Sunday, OCHA said at least 300 trucks went to the north, which the U.N. has warned is facing imminent famine.

OCHA cited “information received through engagement with Israeli authorities and the guarantors for the ceasefire agreement.”

“There is no time to lose,” the U.N.’s aid chief, Tom Fletcher, said in a statement Monday. “After 15 months of relentless war, the humanitarian needs are staggering.”

-ABC News’ Morgan Winsor

IDF says riots in the West Bank have dispersed

Israel Defense Forces and Israel Border Police Forces were dispatched to Al Funduq in the West Bank after reports of rioting in the area, the IDF said on Monday.

The alleged incident occurred shortly after Israel’s defense minister released all settlers being detained under administrative detention orders, though it cannot be certain that any of those settlers were involved in the reported riots. ABC News was able to confirm that fires had ignited in that location.

Shortly thereafter, the IDF confirmed that it had successfully dispersed rioters.

There have been no confirmed reports as to the extent of the damage or any injuries. Israeli officials are expected to conduct a formal inquiry in the area tonight.

-ABC News’ William Gretsky

Israeli forces recover body of fallen soldier in Gaza

Israeli forces recovered the body of Oron Shaul, an Israel Defense Forces soldier who was killed in 2014, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the IDF announced Monday.

Shaul was killed during a battle in Gaza on July 30, 2014, and his body had been held by Hamas for the past 10 years, the IDF said.

“The recovery of Staff Sergeant, Oron Shaul’s body, was made possible due to a decade-long ongoing intelligence effort, which intensified during the war,” the IDF wrote in a statement about the operation on Monday.

Netanyahu spoke with Oron Shaul’s mother, Zehava Shaul, after the operation was successfully completed, a statement from his office said.

-ABC News’ Ellie Kaufman and Jordan Miller

Next hostage exchange expected to take place Saturday

Both Israel and Hamas have confirmed the next hostage release will take place on Saturday.

A senior Israeli official confirmed the deal must take place on Jan. 25, as outlined in the ceasefire agreement. Hamas confirmed the date, saying “the second batch of prisoner exchange will take place on the scheduled date.”

Three hostages, all Israeli women, were released on Sunday, while 90 Palestinian prisoners were released from Israel in exchange.

Houthis say attacks on Israeli shipping will continue

Yemen’s Houthi rebels announced that they will limit their attacks in the Red Sea to only Israel-affiliated ships, signaling a temporary easing of their broader assault on commercial vessels.

The decision coincided with the ceasefire and hostage-release deal agreed between Israel and Hamas that went into effect on Sunday.

The announcement was made via an email sent to shipping companies by the Houthi Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center, the Associated Press reported.

Attacks on Israeli-linked vessels will end “upon the full implementation of all phases” of the ceasefire, the Houthis said, adding that attacks on U.S.- or U.K.-linked shipping may resume if the two nations continue airstrikes in Yemen.

The Houthis have targeted over 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones since the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip started in October 2023, significantly affecting global shipping, particularly through Egypt’s Suez Canal.

The Houthis have also attacked American and allied military shipping in the region, plus launched drone and ballistic missile strikes into Israel.

-ABC News’ Somayeh Malekian

10,000 bodies may be under Gaza rubble, Civil Defense says

The Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza said there could be as many as 10,000 bodies buried under rubble all across the strip, as many displaced Gazans try to return to their homes under a nascent ceasefire agreement.

The Civil Defense said in a post to Telegram that 10,000 missing people are believed to be “under the rubble of destroyed homes, buildings and facilities.” They are not counted in the 38,300 fatalities listed by the Civil Defense since Oct. 7, 2023.

The Gaza Ministry of Health — which has separately tracked deaths during the conflict — said on Sunday that 46,913 people had been killed in the Hamas-run territory during the war with Israel.

The Civil Defense said Israeli forces prevented its crews from accessing large areas of the strip during the fighting, “where there are hundreds of bodies” that have not yet been recovered.

The Civil Defense called for the entry of foreign rescue workers “to support us in carrying out our duty to deal with the catastrophic reality left behind by the war, which exceeds the capacity of the civil defense apparatus in the Gaza Strip.”

The organization called on Gazans to assist rescuers “with all necessary capabilities, including rescue, firefighting, and ambulance vehicles and equipment, as well as heavy machinery and equipment that will help us retrieve the bodies of martyrs from under the rubble of thousands of destroyed buildings and homes.”

Freed hostage is ‘happiest girl in the world,’ mother says
Mandy Damari, the mother of Emily Damari — who was among the three Israeli captives freed from Gaza on Sunday — released a statement thanking all those involved in her daughter’s release “from the bottom of my heart.”

“Yesterday, I was finally able to give Emily the hug that I have been dreaming of,” Mandy said in a statement shared by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters.

“I am relieved to report that after her release, Emily is doing much better than any of us could ever have anticipated,” she added.

“In Emily’s own words, she is the happiest girl in the world; she has her life back,” Mandy said.

“In this incredibly happy moment for our family, we must also remember that 94 other hostages still remain,” she added. “The ceasefire must continue and every last hostage must be returned to their families.”

-ABC News’ Anna Burd

Red Cross details ‘complex’ hostage release operation

The International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement that Sunday’s operation to collect three freed Israeli hostages from Gaza “was complex, requiring rigorous security measures to minimize the risks to those involved.”

“Navigating large crowds and heightened emotions posed challenges during the transfers and in Gaza, ICRC teams had to manage the dangers posed by unexploded ordnances and destroyed infrastructure,” the ICRC said in a Monday statement.

“More families are waiting anxiously for their loved ones to come home,” ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said. “We call on all parties to continue to adhere to their commitments to ensure the next operations can take place safely.”

The ICRC also stressed that “urgently needed humanitarian assistance must enter Gaza, where civilians have struggled for months to access food, drinkable water and shelter.”

Released Palestinian prisoners arrive in the West Bank amid high tensions

Tensions were high as people waited in Beitunia, in the West Bank, for the arrival of the 90 Palestinian prisoners who were released from Israeli custody just after 1 a.m. local time.

Israeli forces used cars and tear gas to attempt to clear the roads, ABC News reporters on the scene said.

ABC News’ team saw flash bangs where people were gathered waiting for the prisoners’ release.

Israeli Police did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment on the matter.

The prisoners were released from Ofer Prison in Ramallah, West Bank, as a part of the hostage exchange and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

People were seen on top of the buses waving flags and chanting as the prisoners arrived in Beitunia at approximately 1:42 a.m.

-ABC News’ Ellie Kaufman, as well as Tom Soufi Burridge and Hugo Leenhardt in the West Bank

Photos show 3 Israeli former hostages reunited with their mothers

Photos were released by Israeli officials on Sunday showing the three released hostages hugging their mothers as they were reunited.

The images showed former hostages Romi Gonen, 24; Emily Damari, 28; and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, all sharing emotional embraces with their mothers.

 

7 dead in stampede as over 100 million people gather at India’s Maha Kumbh festival
Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images

(ALLAHABAD, INDIA) — At least seven people were killed and around 10 injured in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world’s biggest gatherings that occurs every 12 years, authorities said.

The Maha Kumbh Mela takes place every dozen years in the Indian city of Prayagraj, about 90 miles west of the holy city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, when an estimated 100 million people gather to bathe in holy river waters at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the Saraswati rivers. It is considered one of the most auspicious and holy dates on the Hindu calendar.

The stampede began in the early hours Wednesday morning, according to Indian officials. The death toll and numbers of those injured is expected to rise.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the panic at the festival but Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident “extremely sad” and extended his condolences to those affected.

“My deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured,” Modi said in a post on X.

Modi added that he is in touch with his chief minister and other related authorities regarding the incident.

Authorities are expecting more than 100 million people to visit Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela — meaning “Festival of the Sacred Pitcher” — on Wednesday for the holy dip. It is regarded as a significant and auspicious day for Hindus due to a rare alignment of celestial bodies after 144 years.

Authorities have built a gigantic tent city on the banks of the rivers to accommodate the millions of pilgrims and tourists attending the festival — equipped with 3,000 kitchens, 150,000 toilets, roads, electricity, water, communication towers and 11 hospitals, according to the Associated Press.

An estimated 50,000 security personnel are also stationed in the city to help keep the peace as well as manage the tens of millions of people in the crowds.

ABC News’ Somayeh Malekian and Prashun Mazumdar contributed to this report.

