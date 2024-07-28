From supercars to daily drivers, why hybrids have become so popular

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — They’ve got sleek styling, impressive fuel economy and added power. Hybrids are the hottest vehicles right now and some Americans are struggling to find one.

Jeff Buchanan, vice president of vehicle marketing and communications at Toyota, said there’s still a wait list for the newest Prius model, which launched in November of 2022. He expects a similar situation with the upcoming Camry, which will be sold exclusively as a hybrid powertrain for model year 2025.

“Some people are not ready to switch to electric vehicles,” Buchanan told ABC News. “Hybrids offer flexibility — you don’t have to depend on charging infrastructure but you can still reduce emissions.”

The hybrids on sale today — from sport utility vehicles to six-figure sports cars — are faster, sexier and more efficient. They’ve also lost that nerdy, uncool image from the early 2000s.

“The Prius was always known for great fuel mileage. But the new one has changed everyone’s opinion,” Buchanan said. “The styling is unbelievable, the performance is unbelievable. People say to me, ‘Wow, that’s a really good looking car.'”

If styling won’t convince consumers to buy a hybrid, fuel economy will, he said. Toyota’s popular hybrids — the Prius, Corolla, Highlander, RAV4 and Camry — get anywhere from 40 to 57 combined mpg, according to EPA estimates.

Nearly 1.2 million Americans bought hybrids last year versus 763,000 in 2022, according to Robby Degraff, an analyst at AutoPacific. He said hybrid sales will continue to grow year-over-year as more automakers pull back on their electric vehicle rollouts and add hybrids to their lineups.

“Hybrids are offered in such a greater mix of body styles and segments,” he told ABC News. “Electric vehicles don’t work for a lot of people. Plus, EVs are more expensive than hybrids and gas-powered cars and trucks. Hybrids are the most equitable way to lower your carbon footprint.”

Sports car makers are also turning to hybrid technology to boost performance and acceleration. British marque McLaren currently offers two hybrids for enthusiasts: the Artura coupe and Artura Spider, a convertible that went on sale earlier this year. The Spider, which company execs call the “most fuel-efficient McLaren convertible ever,” produces a combined 691 horsepower from a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 and E-motor powertrain. The E-motor is powered by a battery pack made up of five lithium-ion modules, allowing drivers to get up to 21 miles of EV range.

The E-motor and twin-turbo V6 give the Artura Spider “razor-sharp throttle response,” according to the company, and ridiculously fast acceleration (0-60 mph in 3 seconds). Dani Marcos, a longtime test driver for McLaren, said owners still get that exhilarating rush from the hybrid powertrain.

“The goal was to make the Artura Spider more engaging and enjoyable for customers,” Marcos told ABC News. “It’s comfortable for every day driving but we also preserved McLaren’s [racing] DNA.”

McLaren is not the only automaker to make a hybrid convertible sports car. The Corvette E-Ray’s electric motor adds 60 hp and 125 lb-ft of torque through the front wheels via a 1.9 kWh battery pack, giving the car a combined 655 hp from the motor and naturally aspirated Small Block V8 engine. Moreover, E-Ray owners can start their drives in “Stealth Mode,” an electric drive mode that operates at speeds under 45 mph.

“The first time I floored the E-Ray, it was just so quick,” said Tony Quiroga, editor-in-chief of Car and Driver. “People want sports cars as light as possible and the E-Ray is heavy. But you can’t really notice the weight compared to the regular [Corvette] Stingray.”

He added, “It’s a performance hybrid and not tuned for efficiency. But it’s spectacular and the electric motor fills in the power before the gas engine does.”

Stephanie Valdez Streaty, industry insights director at Cox Automotive, said ongoing education about hybrids, plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and pure battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) will ease Americans’ “journey toward electrification.”

“What’s a mild hybrid? Gas hybrid? PHEV? Consumers still ask that,” she told ABC News. “Some people think you have to charge a gas hybrid.”

According to Cox Automotive data, the U.S. auto market will soon “pass the milestone of 1-in-5 new vehicles sold including a sizable battery pack – adding millions of batteries to our roads each year.”

“I am not surprised at this trend,” Streaty said. “There really are no barriers to hybrids. They’re easier to sell to consumers: ‘This is how you save money on gas.’ And a lot of popular models are under $35,000.”

Honda Motor executive Jessika Laudermilk said the introduction of the 2025 Civic hybrid would likely appeal to a broad range of motorists and could even account for 40% of overall Civic sales.

The Japanese automaker’s hybrid sales have been growing since the second half of 2022, she said, and set an all-time sales record in 2023. The CR-V and Accord hybrids represented over one-quarter of total Honda brand sales last year.

“The CR-V hybrid and Accord hybrid have carried this strong momentum into the first six months of 2024,” Laudermilk told ABC News. “The market for EVs is going to fluctuate in the early stages of this transition and hybrid vehicles play an important role during this period.”

Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America, said the company’s sales of hybrid rose 42% between April and June versus 15% for fully electric models.

The appeal of hybrids can help reassure “EV-curious and cautious customers” that electrification is the way to go, he noted.

“We have always understood the EV transformation to have near-term and long-term requirements,” he told ABC News. “That is why we developed a lineup with this diverse choice of drivetrains. We want to meet the customer where they are on their EV transformation journey, including the readiness of their local and regional charging infrastructure.”

He added, “More models are coming, and more buyers will continue to trade in their ICE [internal combustion engine] models for vehicles with appealing, efficient designs and advanced technology.”

For consumers still clinging to their big engines, Degraff said it’s time to give hybrids a serious look.

“Today’s hybrids are not the same hybrids from the early- to mid-2000s,” he said. “You can buy a Hyundai Elantra, for example, that gets almost 60 miles per gallon — that’s how far hybrid technology has come. Hybrids are pretty fantastic vehicles and are only going to get better.”

Buchanan of Toyota said the company “will build cars our customers want.” Right now, that’s gas hybrids.

“Demand used to be more specific to the East and West Coasts, but every dealer would take more hybrids right now,” he said. “It just underscores the overall acceptance of this technology.”

What is shoulder season? Experts weigh in with tips to save on airfare, hotels in opposite seasons
Craig Hastings/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — There’s still plenty of time to plan more fun in the sun summer getaways, but if you haven’t yet booked travel for shoulder season — or winter holidays — experts are sharing why now may be the sweet spot time of year to scope out savings.

What is shoulder season? How to save on travel during off-peak months

Jesse Neugarten, founder and CEO of Dollar Flight Club, understands the importance of finding the best offers on airfare and told Good Morning America that travelers can find “significant savings” during shoulder season.

“It refers to the periods between peak and off-peak travel times when destinations are less crowded and travel costs are generally lower,” she said.

The upcoming shoulder season in Europe, for example, during early autumn — September to October — “offers favorable weather without the high prices and large crowds of peak season,” she said.

“Traveling during shoulder season allows you to take advantage of reduced airfare and accommodation rates due to decreased demand, leaving more money in your wallet,” Neugarten explained.

Her company has sent out deal alerts on both domestic and international travel during this time period “such as round-trip flights to Europe for under $400 and within the U.S. for as low as $250.”

Neugarten added that “prices are on average 15% cheaper when looking at U.S. to Europe routes during the off season, but can be up to 25% cheaper on particular routes.”

“Additionally, some regions experience a brief shoulder season in January, following the holiday season,” she said. “As tourists head home, hotels and airlines often reduce prices, encouraging travelers to take advantage of quieter winter getaways.”

Fellow industry expert Daniel Green echoed her sentiments, adding that travel dates set just after the very end of summer typically come with price drops, since hotels and airlines alike “can’t guarantee that the weather will be what you expect,” depending on the destination.

Green, the co-founder and chief technology officer at Faye Travel Insurance, told GMA to think of it “like booking a ski vacation the day the slopes are due to open, even though it may not be snowing yet.”

“Because you’re taking that risk that your ski vacation will be spent entirely in the lodge — or your beach vacation might be spent under the wrong type of umbrella — there’s less demand for flights and accommodation, so you can save,” he said.

Like many in the space, Green also encouraged people to utilize tools like Google Flights, which he said “will often show you the price for an entire month, so you can easily see if the week before you intended to fly is half the price.”

Save on travel by booking now for the opposite season

Scott Keyes, another proponent of tracking flight prices, has regularly emphasized the importance of booking trips for the opposite season if you want to save on airfare. He previously told Good Morning America about the “Goldilocks window,” which is the ideal time to book a flight because “it’s not too early or too late” for the price to be just right.

“If you book 11 months in advance, you don’t see many cheap flights, but also, if you wait until a week or two before, your likelihood of a cheap flight at that point is gonna be very low,” the Going.com founder said.

Tips for booking cheap flights for winter during summer

Neugarten’s first suggestion is to start early: “Begin your search several months in advance to catch early bird deals. We recommend at least three months prior.”

Next, be flexible. “Flexibility with travel dates and destinations increases your chances of finding cheaper flights,” she said. “Keep an open mind for new places you haven’t explored yet.”

Like Green and Keyes, Neugarten said travelers should “sign up for free fare alerts,” whether it’s with her company or by utilizing tools like Google Flights and Hopper “to receive insights on optimal booking times and notifications of price drops.”

“Consider nearby airports — sometimes flying into or out of a nearby airport can be significantly cheaper,” Neugarten said. “Don’t be afraid to drive a little further to a different airport. You might save hundreds on the flight.”

Once you’re ready to book, she suggested going directly through the airline, because carriers “occasionally offer exclusive deals on their websites that are not available through third-party booking sites.”

“Also, make sure to keep an eye on points and miles deals during shoulder season,” she added.

What’s the 21-day rule for airfare bookings?

Keyes also reminded travelers to follow his golden rule of air travel, back-timing when to book based on your departure date in order to align with an airline’s “advanced purchase requirement,” found in the fine print of the fare terms and conditions.

“Pull up a calendar and circle 21 days before your travel date,” he said. “That needs to be your sort of drop-dead date to get your flights booked by.”

Good American CEO Emma Grede shares her strategies for success
Emma Grede attends the FRAME & Amelia Gray dinner at the Chateau Marmont, April 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. — Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FRAME, FILE

(NEW YORK) — Emma Grede, a British entrepreneur and the mastermind behind brands like SKIMS and Good American is sharing her secrets on how she built a successful career.

Grede is CEO of Good American, a fashion line on which she partners with Khloé Kardashian, serves as chairperson of the nonprofit 15 Percent Pledge and has also made her mark on ABC’s hit series Shark Tank.

The 41-year-old businesswoman, also a mentor on and executive producer of Side Hustlers on The Roku Channel, told Good Morning America that one secret to her success is thinking about her failures as much as she thinks about her accomplishments.

“I think often we don’t talk about those failures. I’m the opposite. I do [it] all the time,” she explained. “Because I know that everything that I’ve done, that hasn’t worked, I’ve taken a bit of those learnings and spun them into something new.”

Grede also added of her success, “It’s been a mixture of unbelievable hard work and an unbelievable ability to learn from every single mistake that I’ve had.”

Read below for six more tips for success from Grede:

1. Define what you want.

“I’ve been very, very clear about what it is that I want,” she said. “And then I chart a path of how to get there. This is what will make me happy, this is the success that I want. And here are all the incremental steps I’m going to need to get there.”

“Because we all have jobs, we all have a past. And you can take anything that you’re doing and make that situation work for your next situation, so long as you’re focused on what it is that you want. And I often think people are not clear about what it is that they want, you know, I want to be happy, I want to be successful. What does that mean to be happy? What does it mean to be successful, and I’m a real person that has relied my entire life on having a plan,” she added.

2. Reframe your thoughts.

“I honestly think that my greatness is, really, it kind of comes down to mindset,” Grede said, “It starts like first thing in the morning, and I wake up and my day is just chocked full of problems, but I can think, ‘oh my goodness, I have so many issues today’ or I can think, ‘I get to do this.'”

She continued, “And when I say mindset, I mean, how you think – the stories that you tell yourself, right, we have a constant conversation going on in our own head often. And the difference between success and failure in my life is really so much down to the way that I think and how I control those stories and the way I approach every day, and how that mindset leads you into certain habits and rituals around your life and your work that really, really set you up for success.”

3. Make gratitude part of your routine.

Grede said she reinforces a gratitude mindset shift every day, like when brushing her teeth.

“In the morning, I wake up, and it’s like, the first thing I do is not reach for my phone, but it’s really to go into this moment of gratitude,” Grede said. “And when you practice gratitude, it shifts your focus.”

Grede added, “You can talk yourself up and into anything or out of it, and so if you can start to change the way you think, you change the way you act.”

“What you think you become,” she continued. “In my career, and in my life, it’s literally what’s going on [in my mind] and how I speak to myself every day that’s really made the difference.”

4. Remember the ‘rule of thirds’

“My mom would say to me, ‘Emma, you’re not better than anybody else, but nor is anyone better than you.'” Grede recalled. “I think that’s been just really important for me to think about and to play out in my life every day, but I was also really raised with this idea that not everything should go well for you all the time.”

Grede said she lives her life in a way where she expects the “high highs” as well as the “low lows.”

Grede likened what she calls the “rule of thirds” to chasing a dream, completing a task that was hard or the unexpected.

“You’re going to be happy about one-third of the time, the other third of the time, you’re going to feel like kind of okay, and the other third of the time, you’re going to feel pretty terrible,” Grede said. “You have to expect that you’ll have those really, really difficult days.”

She continued, “The rule of thirds has really helped me to figure out, how do I balance those things? How do I think about it? How do I set my expectations up?”

5. Put ambitions ahead of fears.

“Fear is something that can really hold you back — fear of failure, fear of embarrassment, fear of leaving the security of whatever it is that you have,” Grede said. “I think that you have to put your ambition ahead of your fear. You have to make sure that you can grab on to what it is that you really want.”

Grede acknowledged that fear can sometimes be a motivator, as long as it stays in perspective.

“Sometimes, it’s good to have some [fear] in the back of your head, but it’s got to stay in the back,” she said. “You can’t put it in your future.”

6. Stay true to your dream.

“I honestly believe that anyone can achieve greatness if they’re really true to themselves,” Grede said. “If you make a decision, a clear decision, about what it is that you want, and what you believe is important to you, you have to create and make every single decision you make and every move you make going towards that one decision.”

“And that is one of the most important things: be clear about what it is that you want,” she added. “Be intentional about what it is that you want, and go after it without apology.”

The Walt Disney Co., is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

Biden-Trump debate triggers alarm among top business leaders: ‘Awful’
David Berding/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Some of the nation’s top business and labor leaders voiced alarm in the hours following the presidential debate on Thursday night, as some raised concern about President Joe Biden’s age and others questioned former President Donald Trump’s fitness for office.

Prominent figures who already held misgivings about Biden seized on his debate performance and doubt whether Biden can handle the demands of a second term. Even allies of Biden stopped short of praising his performance, including some who entertained the possibility of replacing Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket.

Some leaders of companies and labor unions, on the other hand, sharply criticized a dearth of policy and a stream of falsehoods issued by Trump during the 90-minute event. Among them, some reaffirmed their support for Biden.

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, who attended a Biden fundraiser in March, said in a statement on X that both candidates performed poorly. The display elicited enough worry about Biden that Cuban is now open to a discussion about him stepping aside, Cuban added, noting that he would vote for Biden if he remains the nominee.

“His performance was awful. But so was Trump’s,” Cuban said. “Biden was feeble. Trump couldn’t directly answer a single question.”

In response to a request for comment, the Biden campaign said it received a surge of financial contributions on Thursday.

“Our supporters are standing with President Biden. The campaign had its best fundraising day and its best fundraising hour since launch yesterday, and we are doing the work every day to break through to the voters who will actually decide this election — which is exactly what the president did in North Carolina today,” Seth Schuster, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign, told ABC News in a statement.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Within 10 minutes of the start of the debate, Biden-friendly CEOs began sending panicked emails and text messages, Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a professor at Yale University who keeps close contact with executives, told ABC News.

Some CEOs, who had spoken with Biden as recently as last month at a fundraiser in Greenwich, Connecticut, felt “completely weirded out” watching a candidate who appeared much less capable, Sonnenfeld said.

In all, Sonnenfeld said he has heard alarm from about 30 CEOs at private and public companies since the debate, saying they’ve used terms like “fear, nausea and distress” in response to Biden’s performance.

More than half of the CEOs said that Biden should end his presidential campaign and allow another Democrat to run, Sonnenfeld said, noting that the urgency among them was fueled in part by “revulsion toward Trump.”

“They were so horrified by the force and volume of Trump’s demonstrable lies,” Sonnenfeld said. “That only intensified their hostility toward the prospect of a second Trump candidacy.”

Meanwhile, some Trump supporters across Silicon Valley and Wall Street said Biden’s performance reaffirmed their allegiance.

“Tonight was an indictment of the Democratic Party,” Bill Ackman, a billionaire hedge fund manager, said on X. “How could they? Did they think they could pull one over on the American people?”

David Saks, a high-profile venture capitalist who has endorsed Trump, similarly questioned Biden’s capacity in a post on X.

“If Biden can’t handle a debate, how can he handle the most dangerous foreign policy situation since the Cuban Missile Crisis?” Saks said. “It’s time to pull back from the brink.”

By contrast, labor leaders supportive of Biden stopped short of praising his debate performance but emphasized the shortcomings of Trump.

“Donald Trump once again showed himself to be a scab, a liar, and a billionaire who will never stand with the working class,” Shawn Fain, the president of the United Autoworkers, which has endorsed Biden, told ABC News in a statement.

Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, which also endorsed Biden, echoed such criticism of Trump.

“Joe Biden’s performance might not have matched his performance as president, but he tried to get the facts out and lay down his vision for the country — while Donald Trump told the same lies over and over and was rarely held to account by the moderators,” Weingarten said.

On the campaign trail, Biden and Trump have promoted competing agendas for the U.S. economy.

Biden has vowed to raise taxes on large corporations and wealthy people, while Trump has promised to renew a tax cut measure from his first term in an effort to spur economic activity.

Trump has frequently criticized Biden for the nation’s yearslong bout of elevated inflation. For his part, Biden has acknowledged that price increases remain too high but he has touted significant progress in bringing inflation down well below its peak.

In the aftermath of the debate, many prominent CEOs and labor leaders opted to forego public statements.

Dean Phillips, an entrepreneur and an opponent of Biden in the Democratic primary, drew attention to his own muted response.

“Speak only if it improves upon the silence,” Phillips said in a post on X, attributing the phrase to anti-colonial Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi.

