Frustrated families grounded as Delta chaos continues, DOT launches investigation
Travelers wait to board their delayed flight at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on July 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Delta Air Lines passengers are voicing outrage over the growing chaos with the carrier that has yet to rebound its operations since the global tech outage.

The Atlanta-based airline is in its sixth day of flight disruptions leaving ticketed passengers stranded at airports, following the CrowdStrike outage on Friday that impacted industries from banks to hospitals.

“This is our fourth cancellation,” one frustrated traveler, Sarah Lassig, told ABC News Bay Area station KGO-TV. 

“I just wish we had given up and stayed home,” her husband, Nathan Lassig, added.

As of time of publication, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Delta has canceled more than 6,000 flights since Friday’s IT issues began. The airline is now the subject of a federal investigation.

“We estimate that more than half a million passengers have been impacted by this,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a press briefing. “There is something unique to Delta, that requires specific attention … we want to understand how this could have happened.”

In a company memo, Delta said they’re seeing day over day progress and that “teams are working around the clock to reposition planes and people to where they need to be so we can return to normal operations by the end of the week.”

Rachelle Akuffo told ABC News that Delta canceled her and her daughter’s flight to London and the airline rebooked them with a layover of more than 340 hours.

“The math is not mathing, like in what world would I have a two-week layover?” she questioned.

There have also been reports of unaccompanied minors who have been stranded as a result of the tech meltdown that forced Delta to suspend its program for unaccompanied minors, leaving parents frustrated and concerned.

JR Reed told ABC News Atlanta station WSB-TV that he was scrambling to get his three children home after visiting relatives across the country.

“They have kids on connecting flights every day all the time,” Reed said. “It appears that they don’t want to dedicate the agents to go handle it. And I don’t think they thought through. What about all the kids that were halfway through their trips?”

According to FlightAware, at least 10,672 flights have been canceled and 54,420 flights have been delayed since Friday, as of Wednesday morning.

Sam’s Club slashes sign-up fee, but consider these Costco perks and savings
In this Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, people wait for a Sam’s Club store to open in Austin, Texas. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Costco’s warehouse retail competitor Sam’s Club has recently ramped up efforts for customer retention.

Both big-box stores are beloved for selling high-quality items at lower price points, which offers shoppers an easy way to buy in bulk and save some money.

Now, Sam’s Club has slashed its sign-up price to just $25 until the end of August to entice first-time members. The newly dropped rate is more than half off the annual membership of the store’s biggest competitor, Costco.

“By them slashing the price of their membership, especially for new members, this is one way to try to get people are excited about the offerings of Sam’s Club,” retail analyst Hitha Herzog told ABC News’ Good Morning America.

But the wholesale giant has also caught some backlash after removing a key perk that is typically available to its plus members.

Starting mid-August, free shipping will only be available on qualifying purchases of $50 or more, pre-tax.

“In the last few years shipping and logistics around shipping has become extremely expensive,” said Herzog, the chief research officer at H Squared Research. “Sam’s Club is making an effort to cut costs by not offering free shipping on orders that are under a certain amount, but they are adding other benefits for members.”

Costco’s Gold Star and Business memberships, on the other hand, cost $60 a year, while an Executive membership that comes with added benefits such as travel rewards and roadside assistance, costs $120 annually.

Warehouse clubs also offer savings on more than just bulk items: From the pharmacy to travel programs, the other perks can add up and help members make more sense of the annual fees.

“You’re getting discounts on gasoline, on prescriptions and optical services,” Herzog said. “So, overall, you may feel like you’re paying more for that membership, but the perks actually give you added discounts that make it worth it.”

Top Costco savings tips

Whether you’re a newly minted Costco member or a seasoned sampler, here are some simple ways to save at the warehouse store.

Buy travel gift cards: Some airlines sell gift cards at slightly discounted price points, including $50 off for a $500 Southwest card.

Everyday essentials boast big savings: When it comes to savings at Costco, The Joy of Costco authors David and Susan Schwartz know a thing or two on the best-priced products thanks to more than five years of global research on Costco. They previously told GMA that two items are always on the top of their cost-effective shopping list, “paper towels and bath tissue.”

Travel deals from rental cars to vacation packages: The Schwartzes also encouraged fellow members to rent cars through Costco, which works with major car rental companies, offering 20% discounts on rates.

Hatch Baby recalls nearly one million sound machines due to shock hazard
United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

(NEW YORK) — Hatch, a popular sleep aid device company, has recalled more than 900,000 of its Rest 1st Generation sound machines due to a shock hazard.

“In partnership and compliance with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Hatch has issued a voluntary recall for power adapters issued with some Hatch Rest 1st generation devices, which were primarily sold between 2019 and 2022,” the company stated in an online recall notice.

“The recall is specific to power adapters issued by Jiangsu Chenyang Electron Co. after learning that the white housing of these power adapters can come off when removing them from the power outlet, leaving the power prongs exposed and posing a shock hazard to consumers,” the statement continued.

Hatch added on its website, “The company is pursuing this recall voluntarily as part of its commitment to consumer safety and incident prevention.”

Details of Hatch sound machine recall

About 919,400 products have been impacted by the recall, according to the CPSC.

The affected power adapters, which have a white rectangular plastic housing that plugs directly into the wall socket, bear the model number CYAP05 050100U.

“The model number, amps ‘1.0A,’ ‘Jiangsu Chenyang Electron Co. LTD,’ and ‘Made in China’ are printed in black near the prongs on the power adapter,” the CPSC stated. “The power adapter was not sold separately.”

Incidents reported due to Hatch sound machines

As of time of publication, Hatch said it has “received 19 reports of the plastic housing surrounding the AC power adapter coming off, including two reports of consumers who experienced a minor electrical shock.”

Where recalled Hatch products were sold

The Rest 1st Generation sound machines were sold online directly from the Hatch website and Amazon, as well as at BuyBuyBaby, Target, Walmart, Nordstrom, Pottery Barn Kids and BestBuy stores nationwide from January 2019 through September 2022.

What consumers can do if they have a recalled Hatch sound machine

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power adapters sold with Rest 1st Generation sound machines, and contact Hatch for a free replacement power adapter,” CPSC stated. “Consumers should unplug the cord, cut the cord on the recalled power adapter, take a photo of the adapter showing the model number and the cut cord, upload the photo, and provide their name and mailing address at www.hatch.co/adapterrecall.”

The agency added, “Hatch is contacting all registered owners directly.”

McDonald’s extends meal, Wendy’s adds breakfast sandwich
McDonald's extends $5 meal, Wendy's adds $1 breakfast sandwich
ermingut/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — McDonald’s is extending its popular $5 meal deal as the value meal battle between fast food chains wages on.

In a company memo obtained by ABC News, McDonald’s executives said most U.S. locations will extend the deal through August.

The deal that first launched on June 25 was only supposed to stay on menus for a month, but executives said the deal has resonated with millions of customers and has helped boost traffic at restaurants.

The meal combo includes a choice of a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, small french fries, four-piece chicken nuggets and a small soft drink.

Several other fast food chains including Burger King, Wendy’s, Starbucks and Taco Bell have rolled out comparable discounts this summer to entice customers voicing frustrations over fast food high prices.

Wendy’s upped the ante on Monday, announcing a new mobile app exclusive where customers can get the Honey Buddy — its Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit breakfast sandwich — for just $1 every Monday through the end of September with any purchase.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index, the cost of going out to eat has outpaced the cost of groceries each month this year.

