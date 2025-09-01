FSU football player shot, hospitalized 1 day after team’s victory over Alabama

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

(HAVANA, Fla.) — A Florida State University freshman linebacker was shot and critically wounded Sunday night while visiting family in Havana, Florida, just one day after the team’s stunning victory over the University of Alabama.

Ethan Pritchard was found by Gadsden County Sheriff’s deputies near Havana Heights Apartments, authorities said. He was rushed to a local hospital where he remained in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit.

The shooting came amid celebrations following Florida State’s historic 31-17 upset over No. 8 Alabama on Saturday. The win marked Alabama’s first non-conference regular-season road loss in 20 years.

“The Pritchard family is thankful for the support from so many people, as well as the care from first responders and medical professionals,” Florida State officials said in a statement Monday.

The family has requested privacy as Pritchard recovers.

Pritchard did not play in Saturday’s victory at Doak Campbell Stadium, where the Seminoles dominated the heavily favored Crimson Tide.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken the lead in the investigation. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact FDLE or Investigator DeLeon at 850-627-9233. Tips can also be submitted through Big Bend Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS or via their P3 Mobile App.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.