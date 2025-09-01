FSU football player shot, hospitalized 1 day after team’s victory over Alabama

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

(HAVANA, Fla.) — A Florida State University freshman linebacker was shot and critically wounded Sunday night while visiting family in Havana, Florida, just one day after the team’s stunning victory over the University of Alabama.

Ethan Pritchard was found by Gadsden County Sheriff’s deputies near Havana Heights Apartments, authorities said. He was rushed to a local hospital where he remained in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit.

The shooting came amid celebrations following Florida State’s historic 31-17 upset over No. 8 Alabama on Saturday. The win marked Alabama’s first non-conference regular-season road loss in 20 years.

“The Pritchard family is thankful for the support from so many people, as well as the care from first responders and medical professionals,” Florida State officials said in a statement Monday.

The family has requested privacy as Pritchard recovers.

Pritchard did not play in Saturday’s victory at Doak Campbell Stadium, where the Seminoles dominated the heavily favored Crimson Tide.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken the lead in the investigation. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact FDLE or Investigator DeLeon at 850-627-9233. Tips can also be submitted through Big Bend Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS or via their P3 Mobile App.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Oklahoma City Thunder players, fans celebrate NBA title with parade
Joshua Gateley/Getty Images

(OKLAHOMA) — Oklahoma City turned out Tuesday to celebrate the hometown Thunder’s first NBA title.

The celebration began inside the Paycom Center, where Thunder players and fans gathered for the Champions Opening Ceremony.

In addition to the players, the star of the opening ceremony was the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, which the Thunder earned Sunday night with a 103-91 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

From the opening ceremony, the championship celebration continued with a parade through downtown Oklahoma City.

Thunder players including Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and All-Star Jalen Williams rode in open-top buses as thousands of fans cheered them on.

Oklahoma City has waited since 2008 — the year the Seattle SuperSonics relocated to Oklahoma City — for their first-ever NBA title.

Gilgeous-Alexander said Monday on “Good Morning America” that winning the championship was “everything” he imagined it would be.

“The opportunity has been amazing and I’m happy and blessed to be a part of it,” said Gilgeous-Alexander, who became the fourth player in NBA history to win MVP and top scorer titles during the regular season and MVP of the NBA Finals.

“It’s hard for me to even wrap my head around, but it just goes to show that when you work hard, when you focus on the right things, when you take care of the right things and you stick with that program for a certain amount of time, you can achieve anything,” he added. “And most importantly, when you dream and go after it, that anything is possible.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.