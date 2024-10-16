FTC adopts ‘click-to-cancel’ rule, aiming to make it easier to cancel memberships

(WASHINGTON) — The Federal Trade Commission finalized a rule Wednesday that seeks to make it easier for American households to cancel their subscriptions and memberships.

The goal is to make it as simple for consumers to opt out of recurring payments — including for gyms, retailers or other businesses — as it is to sign up for them.

“Too often, businesses make people jump through endless hoops just to cancel a subscription,” FTC Chair Lina Khan said in a statement following the announcement.

“The FTC’s rule will end these tricks and traps, saving Americans time and money. Nobody should be stuck paying for a service they no longer want,” Khan said.

Under the so-called “click-to-cancel” rule, if customers decide to enroll in a subscription online or through an app in one step — they should be able to cancel that way, too.

Businesses will be required to provide important information — such as when free trials end — and to obtain consumers’ consent before billing and charging them.

The changes are set to take effect in April 2025. Companies that don’t comply could face civil penalties, according to the agency.

The Biden administration announced in August it was working to adopt the rule as part of a broader effort to cut down the time and money Americans spend wrangling with companies over customer service.

“For a lot of services, it takes one or two clicks on your phone to sign up. It should take one or two clicks on your phone to end the service,” White House Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden said in August. “Consumers could see the new rule applied to gym memberships or phone and internet companies.”

 The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is critical of the initiative, accusing the federal government in a statement of “imposing heavy-handed regulations that micromanage business practices and pricing.”

Tanden said at the time that the efforts were about creating a better functioning market, not targeting any particular company or “shaming corporations writ large.”

“When they want to end one subscription, they can shop for another, but it’s their decision,” she said. “That’s what a free market is really about, empowering individuals to make the decisions they want to make without these practices that get in their way.”

The FTC says it received more than 16,000 comments from consumers, trade associations, watchdog groups, and state and federal agencies since it first floated the proposal in March 2023.

In this Jan. 23, 2024, file photo, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft speaks with reporters in Jefferson City, Missouri. (Kacen Bayless/The Kansas City Star via TNS via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of keeping a proposition about abortion access on the state’s ballot, directing Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to certify the proposition.

The order reversed a decision by a lower court and came after Ashcroft had decertified the proposition.

If passed in November by Missouri voters, the initiative would enshrine the right to an abortion in the state’s constitution and allow the state to regulate abortion after fetal viability, which is generally around 24 weeks.

“The Right to Reproductive Freedom” ballot initiative, spearheaded by the group Missourians for Constitutional Freedom, would also enshrine rights related to reproductive health care into the Missouri Constitution, “including but not limited to prenate care, childbirth, postpartum care, birth control, abortion care, miscarriage care, and respectful birthing conditions,” according to the text of the initiative.

Abortion is currently banned in Missouri with few exceptions, according to an analysis of state laws by KFF.

Abortion-related ballot initiatives are confirmed on the general election ballots in 10 states: Maryland, Florida, South Dakota, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, and New York.

In Nebraska, the initiatives are still dealing with legal challenges. (In New York, the initiative does not explicitly mention abortion and involves additional reproductive rights and other issues.)

Advocates supporting abortion access celebrated the Missouri Supreme Court decision.

Rachel Sweet, campaign manager for Missourians for Constitutional Freedom, wrote in a statement, “Today’s decision is a victory for both direct democracy and reproductive freedom in Missouri… Missourians overwhelmingly support reproductive rights, including access to abortion, birth control, and miscarriage care. Now, they will have the chance to enshrine these protections in the Missouri Constitution on November 5.”

Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, the Democratic nominee for governor of Missouri, told ABC News in a statement, “I am grateful the Missouri Supreme Court saw through yet another attempt from the extremist anti-abortion politicians in Jefferson City to keep Missourians from having their say at the ballot box.”

Mary Catherine Martin, senior counsel for the Thomas More Society and an attorney who argued in the case, indicated that she feels the amendment will have adverse effects if passed — while indicating that it is settled legally that it will be on the ballot.

Martin said in a statement, “The Missouri Supreme Court’s decision to allow Amendment 3 to remain on the November ballot is a failure to protect voters, by not upholding state laws that ensure voters are fully informed going into the ballot box. It is deeply unfortunate the court decided to ignore laws that protect voters in order to satisfy pro-abortion activists who intentionally omitted critical information from the initiative petition.”

She added, “Missouri’s Amendment 3 will have far-reaching implications on the state’s abortion laws and well beyond… We implore Missourians to research and study the text and effects of Amendment 3 before going to the voting booth.”

kali9/Getty Images

(TAMPA, Fla.) — One man was killed and two other men were injured when a man drove his semi-truck into a strip club after getting kicked out of the establishment following an argument with several patrons, officials said.

The incident occurred at 4:19 a.m. Tuesday when officers responded to reports of a vehicle that had crashed through the entrance of Emperors Gentlemen’s Club at 5718 E. Adamo Drive in Tampa, Florida, according to a statement from the City of Tampa.

“Upon arrival, officers found the truck had crashed into the front area of the building that leads to the entrance,” city officials said in their statement. “Witnesses reported the driver had just been kicked out of the club and then returned to drive the truck into a group of people standing at the entrance.”

An adult male was killed in the crash and two other adult males were injured but are expected to survive their injuries, according to the City of Tampa.

The driver was taken into custody and is currently hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

“This is an unbelievably tragic and completely avoidable incident,” said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. “We will work to get justice for the victims and their families. We are thinking of all those impacted including the innocent bystanders who witnessed this horrific ordeal.”

City officials say that charges are expected to be forthcoming, and that the investigation is currently ongoing.

Ketchikan Gateway Borough/via Reuters

(KETCHIKAN, Alaska) — A landslide in Ketchikan, Alaska, has killed at least one person and has blocked roads and damaged houses, officials said.

Three people were injured and taken to the hospital, according to Kacie Paxton, a public information officer for the Ketchikan Gateway Borough. One of those people was later released, she said.

Mandatory evacuations were put in place after the landslide swept through several streets in Ketchikan at about 4 p.m. Sunday, Paxton said. Alaska State Troopers and local authorities were undertaking search and rescue operations.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an Alaska Disaster Emergency Declaration. A separate Joint Disaster Emergency Declaration was issued by borough Mayor Rodney Dial and city of Ketchikan Mayor Dave Kiffer.

“In my 65 years in Ketchikan, I have never seen a slide of this magnitude,” Kiffer said in a statement. “With the slides we have seen across the region, there is clearly a region-wide issue that we need to try to understand with the support of our state geologist.”

“The loss of life that we have encountered is heartbreaking, and my heart goes out to those who lost their homes,” he added.

Photos released by the borough appeared to show a pile of trees and loose soil up against several hillside homes, at least one of which appeared to have been pushed into another home. Other photos appeared to show roads covered with debris, including trees.

“Our prayers are with the families, the injured, those recovering, and the community,” Sen. Dan Sullivan said on social media, later adding, “My team and I stand ready to help facilitate any federal assistance that may be necessary.”

Ketchikan Gateway Borough officials warned Monday morning that “the slide area remains unstable.”

“State and local geologists will be onsite mid-morning to assess the area for potential secondary slides,” officials said. “A NOAA weather team and representatives from the State Emergency Operations Center will also be on scene.”

This landslide comes as Ketchikan saw about 3 inches of rain this month — about half its average rainfall for August.

Ketchikan received over 2.5 inches of rainfall over this weekend, and higher elevations in the Ketchikan Range reported 5 to 9 inches of rain. Too much rain at once after a drier period can cause a landslide.

The rain will continue Monday morning and then dry off through Tuesday. More rain is expected Wednesday and Thursday as a new frontal system moves in.

Landslides are common in southeast Alaska. Six people were killed, including an 11-year-old girl, in a major landslide in Wrangell, about 100 miles north of Ketchikan, last November.

