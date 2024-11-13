‘Full House’ alum Dave Coulier reveals cancer diagnosis: ‘My own personal battle’

Full House alum Dave Coulier announced on the newest episode of his podcast Full House Rewind that he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“I’ve often worn many hats in my life and career, and today I’m wearing this hat for another reason,” he said at the top of the Nov. 13 episode. He called the diagnosis a “big surprise.”

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of cancer that forms in the lymph system, part of the immune system that helps protect the body from infection and disease, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Coulier said “this has all happened to me very quickly,” and revealed he’s already going through chemotherapy and made the decision to shave his head as a “preemptive strike” rather than wait for his hair to fall out.

“This is my own personal battle. So why talk about this on Full House Rewind?” he said. “Well, because cancer has affected nearly all of us.”

Coulier went on to share how the women in his life he has lost to cancer — his sister, his niece and his mother — have inspired him to fight the disease.

“I saw what they went through, and if I can be even half as strong as they were during their battles, I’m going to put up a pretty good fight,” he said.

Coulier also encouraged his fans to get screened.

“Early detection can mean all the difference in the world,” he said. “And if my encouragement can lead you to get checked out by your doctor sooner than later and can possibly help even just one of you, well, this little journey that I’m on is all going to be worth it, because there’s a lot of things to live for, so many things for you to look forward to.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Shailene Woodley on working with Lisa Taddeo for ‘Three Women’
Starz

Shailene Woodley stars in the new limited series adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s New York Times bestselling nonfiction book, Three Women.

The show follows Woodley as Gia, a character loosely based on Taddeo, as she interviews three different women from across the United States, exploring their varied sexual and emotional experiences.

Woodley told ABC Audio that after she read Three Women, she felt Taddeo had written everything she “felt but didn’t know how to articulate.”

According to Woodley, crafting a character based on Taddeo was more than just collaborating with her.

“It wasn’t a collaboration as much as it felt like a connection and then a true desire to honor what our natural connection elicited,” Woodley said. “Gia is not Lisa, but Gia also isn’t me. It almost felt like she was the intersection of both of us.”

Taddeo wholeheartedly agreed, saying Woodley’s performance made her feel seen “in the most dynamic way.”

“Shailene’s performance made me feel seen without even, like, mimicking or mirroring me,” Taddeo said. “She’s one of the most talented actors out there, but she also has one of the warmest hearts.”

The show covers many serious topics ripe for discussion. So, what does Woodley hope viewers take from it?

“I hope that they walk away feeling a little less alone and maybe feeling like it isn’t weird or obscure to go through things that are very normal, everyday experiences that women have, like miscarriages or, like, having sex on your period or having body dysmorphia,” Woodley said. “I don’t know one woman who hasn’t been through one … if not all of those things. And I think it’s important that we take these situations that have become such taboo in our culture and really normalize them.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Taxi Driver’ screenwriter Paul Schrader went shopping during “really bad musical” ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’
Robert Okine/Getty Images

While the original Joker had been compared to Martin Scorsese‘s Taxi Driver, that film’s acclaimed screenwriter Paul Schrader wasn’t impressed with Todd Phillips‘ panned sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.

In a chat in Interview magazine, Schrader said he got to the theater to see the movie, but “I saw about 10 or 15 minutes of it. I left, bought something, came back, saw another 10 minutes. That was enough.”

He added, “It’s a really bad musical.”

When pressed for details, he had some choice words for Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, as well as their respective characters Joker/Arthur Fleck and Harley Quinn.

“I don’t like either of those people,” he sniffed.

“I don’t like them as actors. I don’t like them as characters. I don’t like the whole thing. I mean, those are people who, if they came to your house, you’d slip out the back door.”

The Oscar-nominated writer used to be a film critic, and it seems other critics agree with his review: Joker: Folie à Deux has a 33% from them on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lindsay Lohan gets tangled in hilarious holiday mess in trailer to ‘Our Little Secret’
Netflix

Lindsay Lohan is bringing Christmas cheer once again in a new holiday film.

On Friday, the trailer for Our Little Secret, a new holiday rom-com, was released and features Lohan spending the holidays with her boyfriend’s family for the first time.

But once she arrives at his family’s home and meets his mother (Kristin Chenoweth), things take a turn when she discovers she’s also spending the holidays with her ex-boyfriend and almost fiancé Logan (Ian Harding), who is dating her new boyfriend’s sister.

The trailer shows Lohan and Harding getting into sticky situations as they navigate the holidays with their partners’ family and more.

Also starring in the film are Jon Rudnitsky, Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinksy and Henry Czerny. As reported, Lohan’s Mean Girls co-star Tim Meadows will also star in the film.

The streaming platform announced the news of Our Little Secret in January. The project is also part of Lohan’s two-picture creative partnership with Netflix.

Previously, Lohan starred in the Netflix rom-com Falling for Christmas in November 2022 alongside Chord Overstreet. She also starred in Irish Wish, which was released in March.

Our Little Secret will be available to stream on Nov. 27.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.