FX drops teaser to ‘Alien’ small-screen spin-off series, ‘Alien: Earth’
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

While Alien: Romulus continues scaring moviegoers in theaters, a small-screen spin-off based on Ridley Scott‘s 1979 sci-fi classic is on the way — and a teaser has just splashed down.

Alien: Earth, a new FX series from Fargo‘s Noah Hawley, will see a mysterious spaceship crash-landing on our planet, where “a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.”

The teaser opens with a shot of our third rock from the sun, revealed to be the reflection off the shiny skull of the acid-bleeding xenomorphs from the sci-fi franchise.

The original film had the memorable tagline, “In space no one can hear you scream,” but the snippet ends with a jump scare proving that doesn’t apply to Earth.

Alien: Earth, which stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy OlyphantAlex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin and Essie Davis, debuts in 2025.

In Brief: Donnie Wahlberg hints about the future of ‘Blue Bloods’, and more
Peacock has added Dakota Fanning and Abby Elliott to the cast of All Her Fault, the upcoming limited series executive produced by and starring Succession Emmy winner Sarah Snook, according to Deadline. Per the streaming service, the suburban thriller centers on Marissa Irvine — played by Snook — who “arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognizes. She isn’t the nanny. She doesn’t have Milo. And so begins every parent’s worst nightmare.” Fanning and Elliot will be playing Jenny and Lia, respectively. Jake Lacy, Sophia Lillis and Michael Peña also star …

Despite CBS’ announcement in July that the second part of Blue Bloods‘ 14th and final season will air this fall, Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Danny Reagan in the series, says he’s not giving up on the show just yet and neither should fans. TV Insider reports that during a recent Q&A, Wahlberg said he doesn’t “know anything officially,” but there are “things in the works. So maybe something awesome will happen.” Season 14, part 2 of Blue Bloods premieres Oct. 18 on CBS …

Apple TV+ has dropped a teaser trailer for Roma filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón‘s upcoming limited series Disclaimer, starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. Disclaimer follows acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft — played by Blanchett — “who has built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others,” according to the streaming service. “When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets.” As she tries to uncover the writer’s true identity, she’s forced to confront her past before it destroys her life, and her relationship with her husband and son, played respectively by Sacha Baron Cohen and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Disclaimer premieres Oct. 11 on Apple TV+ …

In Brief: Halle Berry drops out of Kim Kardashian legal drama; Ben Affleck could play Hulk Hogan, and more
Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor and Naomi Watts have been tapped to star in Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming legal drama for Hulu, All’s Fair, alongside Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian, according to Variety. Plot details are sketchy other than that Kardashian will play “a Los Angeles divorce lawyer in an all-female law firm, headed by Close’s character,” per Hulu. Variety reports Halle Berry, who was previously confirmed to star in the series, dropped out due to a scheduling conflict. None of the new stars are said to be replacing her …

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon‘s Artists Equity production company is working on a feature centered on Hulk Hogan‘s legal battle with Gawker Media, with Affleck possibly playing the legendary WWE wrestler, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Damon and Affleck’s Good Will Hunting director Gus Van Sant is in talks to helm the project. In 2016, Gawker Media agreed to pay Hogan $31 million over a 2012 article that included portions of his sex tape, leading to the website being shut down …

Kenneth Branagh has added Patricia Arquette and Michael Sheen to the cast of his latest directorial project, The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde, according to Deadline. They join previously announced star Jodie Comer. The film is described as “a contemporary psychological thriller,” but specific plot details are being kept under wraps …

 

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Emmy winners Dan and Eugene Levy to co-host the 76th Emmy Awards
Photos: Jose Mandojana – Caitlin Croneberg

Dan and Eugene Levy, the father and son who co-created and starred in the hit comedy series Schitt’s Creek, have been tapped to host this year’s Emmy Awards.

The show will air live on ABC from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 15 starting at 8 p.m. It streams the next day on Hulu.

It will be the first time a father-son duo has hosted the event. 

In a statement, the Emmy-winning pair said, “For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough.”

They added, “We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15.”

Eugene played Johnny Rose and Dan played his spoiled, sarcastic son David on Schitt’s Creek, which swept the telecast in 2020, winning nine trophies for its sixth and final season. During that socially distanced event, the cast — including fellow winner Catherine O’Hara — celebrated breaking an Emmy record for most wins for a comedy show in a single season.

Television Academy Chairperson Cris Abrego enthused about the pairing, “We are thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmy’s stage as hosts. Eugene and Dan Levy are known for creating unforgettable laugh-out-loud moments on screen, and together, they are super-charged. I cannot wait for Emmy fans to see what they have in store for all of us.”

