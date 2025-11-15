Gabbard says she still sees terrorism as the defining threat to America

(NEW YORK) — Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s path to service began in the uncertain moments after 9/11 when fears of terrorism reshaped both the country and her own sense of duty. She’s a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve and the first person in U.S. history to serve as DNI while in military uniform.

Two decades later, she told ABC News in an exclusive interview, the same early lessons still guide her approach to leadership, and that the resurgence of terrorism remains her greatest concern.

A principled independence or shifting with political winds
Allies often describe Gabbard as disciplined and mission-driven, shaped by the rigors of military life. Yet some former colleagues say the former Democrat’s views increasingly aligned with the Republican Party she once criticized. Admirers see a principled independence; detractors see a political evolution that mirrors Washington’s shifting winds. Gabbard, however, says her compass has never changed, only the terrain around her.

From her congressional campaigns to the 2020 presidential race, Gabbard was one of the only candidates treating foreign policy as a defining issue. While some of her domestic exchanges on the trail went viral, her presidential campaign remained grounded in her foreign policy message. Her events drew a mix of supporters across party lines, many of whom responded to her foreign policy message of a once-rising Democrat whose view of the world at times clashed with her party’s establishment.

For Gabbard, the focus of her public life and private moments has always been service, and days like Veterans Day are personal.

“It’s a day where I think about the great Americans I’ve had the opportunity to serve with now for 22 and a half years,” she said. “What does it mean for me in the mission that I have as director of national intelligence? It’s personal, because it’s about people. It’s both the people that I’ve had the opportunity to serve with and had the opportunity to lead, and it’s the people who paid the ultimate price who never got to make that trip home.”

A life shaped by deployments, a worldview shaped by war
In 2021, Gabbard deployed to the Horn of Africa. She told ABC News she spent time working with the Somali government along with other armed forces across the continent who had “a singular mission of defeating al-Shabaab, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda, and one of the biggest financial funders of al-Qaeda in that region.”

“The reality is that Islamist terrorism continues to pose the greatest — both short- and long-term — threat to the American people on freedom and Western civilization,” Gabbard said. “The reason why I enlisted in the military has been at the forefront in going after these Islamist terrorists, and remained at the forefront.”

She said ODNI, working with federal and local partners, has “thwarted some of these lone wolf actors who, in some cases, are becoming harder to find,” noting that the threat has evolved from structured networks overseas to individuals radicalized online or inspired remotely.

Her focus on Islamist terrorism has also drawn criticism at times, with some accusing her of Islamophobia, a charge she rejects.

As a Democratic member of Congress and a Democratic National Committee vice chair, Gabbard publicly broke with much of her party over the Obama administration’s reluctance to describe ISIS as an Islamist extremist group, drawing praise from some Republicans and sharp pushback from Democratic leadership, cementing her reputation as someone willing to challenge her own side on national security.

“Unfortunately, a lot of politicians are too afraid to speak the truth about this because they are afraid of the political backlash they may get being called Islamophobes and so forth,” Gabbard said. “They watch what happened to me, but this has come at the cost of our own security and the threat to our freedom.”

That experience reinforced what first called her to serve, the belief that the threat never truly disappeared, only evolved. Gabbard warned that the danger today is as much ideological as operational, spreading through propaganda and recruitment networks that reach far beyond the battlefield.

“There were a lot of people who came into our country over the last four years who either are known or suspected terrorists or who have ties to them. I’m concerned about the folks that we don’t know about, that have not been identified or vetted, and the increasing spread of Islamist propaganda that we’re seeing coming from al-Qaeda.”

“This directly connects back to why I enlisted in the military. It was the Islamist terrorist attack on 9/11 that motivated me to do that in recognizing the seriousness of the threat and wanting to do my part to serve my country and defeat these terrorists who attacked us on that day,” she said.

A Washington outsider leading its most insider institution
For much of her adult life, Gabbard has lived in dual worlds, public servant and soldier, balancing the discipline of command with the weight of national decision making. The lessons she learned in uniform, she said, continue to inform how she approaches her civilian post.

During Army training in Texas, every morning at 4:30 a.m. her squad leader played Tim McGraw’s “Live Like You Were Dying.” She said that daily reminder shaped her perspective on service and mortality, foreshadowing the lessons she would carry into Iraq. She was stationed at Camp Anaconda at Joint Base Balad, located in the Sunni Triangle, 40 miles north of Baghdad, nicknamed “Mortaritaville” for its constant rocket and mortar attacks, often with little or no warning. Within hours of her arrival in Iraq, she would survive her first mortar attack.

The next morning, Gabbard noticed a sign that said “IS TODAY THE DAY?” that would be a daily occurrence on the main security gate. Over the years, that one question, once literal, has remained her daily reminder of how fleeting life can be and how purpose defines sacrifice.

That sense of purpose, Gabbard said, has always been grounded in faith — including the Bible and Bhagavad Gita texts.

“Spending time in prayer, not only every morning and every night, but at every opportunity, reminded me how fragile our time on this earth is,” she said.

The weight of service and the price of conflict
The stress of that initial deployment in her mid-20s would turn her hair white. It eventually darkened again, but Gabbard has kept a streak of white hair as a physical reminder of the human cost of war and what she describes as her mission to seek and fight for peace.

“War must always be the last resort, only after all measures of diplomacy have been completely exhausted,” Gabbard said.

Last week, at the 21st International Institute for Strategic Studies Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, a Gulf security summit that brings together officials to debate regional strategy, Gabbard warned against what she called “the mistakes of the past,” including U.S.-led regime-change wars.

Gabbard reflected on her speech, telling ABC News the focus was “pointing out the destructive effects of our country’s history of regime-change wars, not only these wars being wars of choice, incredibly costly in ways that are really impossible to measure in human life that was lost, as well as ultimately undermining our security,” she said. “Regime-change war in Iraq, for example, is what led to the rise of al-Qaeda and ISIS and their strengthening of their positions and their proliferation, not only around the region, but around the world.”

Pushing back against criticism of isolationism
Gabbard also pushed back on critics who describe the Trump administration’s America First policy as isolationist.

“People will say that America First equates to some policy about isolationism, and that’s simply not true,” she argued. “It’s very obvious how robustly President Trump engages with world leaders on a daily basis.”

“One of the biggest changes within the intelligence community, from a focus and resource standpoint under President Trump, has come about in focusing on what is actually happening here in our own backyard in the Western Hemisphere,” she said. “This has not been a focus for many previous administrations, and because of that we’ve seen and experienced the effects of these cartels and transnational criminal organizations really being emboldened, not only to wreak havoc and terror, trafficking of very dangerous and deadly drugs, trafficking in humans and babies.”

She said the intelligence community, under the president’s direction, has begun reallocating resources to map who is driving those operations and how to dismantle them.

‘This has never been about politics’
Supporters see those reforms as proof of Gabbard’s willingness to challenge bureaucracy and redirect the intelligence community’s focus toward real-world threats. But her critics, including Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, say the shakeup has come at a steep cost.

In a September speech, Warner accused Gabbard and Trump of “systematically undermining the independence of the nation’s intelligence community,” pointing to firings, revoked clearances, and reassignments he said had “silenced decades of expertise.”

“At stake,” Warner warned, “is whether America will continue to have an intelligence community free to speak truth to power.”

Gabbard’s allies have dismissed those claims as politics. They argue the criticism misses the point, that “ODNI 2.0,” as she calls her overhaul, is about cutting through layers of stagnation and rebuilding trust between intelligence officers and the commander in chief.

“I love our country, and it continues to be a very special thing to serve alongside the less than 1% of Americans who volunteer to put their lives on the line to defend the safety, security and freedom of the American people,” she said. “So long as I feel I can serve in a way that’s impactful and meaningful, I’m grateful.”

That sense of purpose still drives her.

“For me, this has never been about politics,” she said. “It’s about service. Service to country, service to others, and making sure the truth reaches the people who make the hardest decisions.”  

“If I was interested in serving myself, I would be in Hawaii on a surfboard right now, living the easy life with my family in the place that we are grateful to call home,” she said. “My purpose in life is to do my very best to love and serve God.”

Supreme Court likely to let candidates more freely challenge state election laws
(WASHINGTON) — A majority of the Supreme Court signaled on Wednesday that it would allow candidates for federal office to more freely challenge state elections laws without having to prove that the rules would significantly harm their chance of winning.

The case has the potential to clear the way for a wave of legal challenges ahead of the midterm elections at a time when many Republicans and allies of President Donald Trump hope to roll back laws that allow the counting of late-arriving mail-in ballots and other voter accommodations. 

During oral arguments on Wednesday in a lawsuit brought by Illinois Congressman Michael Bost, the justices appeared open to letting him contest a state law that allows the counting of mail-in ballots up to 14 days after voting ends, provided they were postmarked on or before election day. 

Bost’s lawsuit was originally thrown out after a federal district and appeals court concluded he lacked a large-enough stake in the election to establish a right to bring a lawsuit. The eight-term Republican won 75% of the vote in 2022 and 74% in 2024.

To bring a lawsuit in federal court, a plaintiff generally needs to establish that a particular action injures them, that the action stemmed from the person he or she is suing, and that the court’s solution would resolve the harm. 

Bost’s attorney Paul Clement argued before the justices that candidates – regardless of the outcome – are not “mere bystanders” in an election and spend “untold time and energy” on their campaigns, giving them a concrete interest in accurate vote tallies.

“If the campaign is going to be two weeks longer, you’ve got to keep the campaign staff together for two weeks longer, and that’s going to be more expensive,” Clement argued. 

Preventing Bost’s lawsuit from moving forward, Clement argued, would turn the “federal courts into federal prognosticators.”

All of the Court’s conservative members appeared receptive to Clement’s argument, and even some of the Court’s liberal justices signaled a willingness to embrace a middle ground advocated by the Trump administration. 

“Let me ask about the pocketbook injury,” Justice Samuel Alito said of Bost’s right to sue. “Why isn’t that straightforward?” 

Alito also suggested that a difference in a vote count from the contested ballots would also be sufficient basis to bring a case.  “Isn’t a smaller margin of victory an injury in fact?” he asked Illinois Solicitor General Jane Notz, who was defending the law. 

“Unless it’s coupled with something else, a smaller margin of victory has no real-world consequence,” Notz said. 

Justice Brett Kavanaugh voiced concern about steering more election law challenges until after an election which could in turn disenfranchise voters and create “chaos.” 

“So let’s say the losing candidate sues, challenging this rule…and the Court, post-election, finds it illegal. We faced this in 2020 in some of our many cases pre-election,” Kavanaugh asked. “What’s the remedy?” 

Chief Justice John Roberts echoed similar concerns that curtailing lawsuits based on a more stringent view of candidate standing would result in lawsuits being filed closer to elections during the “most fraught time to be involved in politics.” 

“What you’re sketching out for us is a potential disaster,” he said. 

Justice Elena Kagan seemed open to a middle ground that could allow Bost to pursue his case without automatically setting a precedent that would give standing to any candidate who wants to challenge any election rule for any reason. 

She suggested that the Court could require a candidate to claim “substantial risk” that a new election law would put him or her at an “electoral disadvantage” compared to the old rule. 

“What you have is a voting rule that harms somebody relative to what’s come before,” Kagan said.  

Justice Sonia Sotomayor was more circumspect about her views. 

“Our case law and our standing law requires some form of substantial harm that can be articulated and shown. And what you’re talking about is a desire to implement the law with a generalized grievance because it doesn’t really particularly harm you,” Sotomayor said. 

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was the most skeptical of Bost’s position, openly questioning whether a simple difference in vote margin constitutes harm to a candidate and casting doubt on the view that spending money to monitor the counting of ballots was a mandatory expense. 

“I’m a little concerned about in your argument is the idea that a candidate who wins and who wins by some margin is harmed by a regulation of this nature because of the potential decrease in his margin of victory. I don’t understand the harm that necessarily comes from that,” Jackson said. “You might be disappointed, but that’s usually not what we look at when we’re determining whether or not someone is actually harmed.” 

A decision in favor of Bost would not only revive his challenge to mail-in ballot counting but also widen the ability of any candidate for federal office to sue over voting policies ahead of Election Day. 

“The stakes of this case are not just about the standing rules, it’s about how candidates, political parties, and even voters, think about challenging the rules governing elections going forward,” said Matthew Shapanka, an election law expert at Covington & Burling LLC. 

“It’s also about how courts intervene in elections, and whether it’s appropriate for courts to have to make judgments about how strong a candidate is or how likely they are to win or lose, when deciding whether to hear a case about the constitutionality or legality of an election rule,” Shapanka said.  

The case, Bost v. Illinois Board of Elections, is expected to be decided by the end of June 2026. 

Kash Patel says others under investigation in Charlie Kirk shooting probe
(WASHINGTON) — FBI Director Kash Patel faced questions about the assassination of conservative activist and influencer Charlie Kirk last week — including that other people could be involved — when he appeared before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday.

In his appearance, his first in two days of hearings on Capitol Hill, Patel addressed his handling of the Kirk investigation — something he faced criticism for after he shared on social media at one point that a suspect was in custody, but then had to backtrack an hour and a half later.

Ranking Member Dick Durbin, a Democrat, slammed Patel during his opening remarks on Tuesday, saying Patel sparked “mass confusion” in his posts about Kirk’s killing. Patel stood by his performance, touting the fact that Kirk’s suspected shooter was caught in less than 36 hours.

Patel said he directed authorities to release the photo of the suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, in the Kirk shooting. Kirk was killed in Utah on Wednesday and Robinson was apprehended after his father recognized him in photographs released by authorities, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said on Friday. His father told Robinson to turn himself in, with the 22-year-old initially saying no, but later changing his mind, officials said.

Patel contends this only happened because he ordered “against all law enforcement recommendations,” as he said on X on Saturday, the release of video and enhanced photos of the suspect.

“We cannot do our job without the American public and credible reporting in the media,” Patel said. “And that’s why Tyler Robinson is in custody today about to face charges.”

Patel addressed criticism that he has faced for how he handled the investigation on “Fox & Friends” on Monday morning.

“I was telling the world what the FBI was doing as we were doing it. I continue to do it. I challenge anyone out there to find a director who has been more transparent and more willing to work the media with high profile cases or any cases that the FBI [is] handling.”

The online messaging platform, Discord confirmed reports that about two hours before Robinson was taken into custody last week, the alleged shooter posted messages to a small group of friends on the platform that said, “Hey guys, I have bad news for you all … It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this.”

Patel addressed the Discord message during the hearing, saying that the FBI is investigating “anyone and everyone involved in that Discord chat” with Robinson. Patel said there are “a lot more” than 20 people linked to Robinson on Discord, “and we’re running them all down. … Every single one.”

“There are a number of individuals that are currently being investigated and interrogated, and a number yet to be investigated and interrogated, specific to that chat room. So we are very much in our ongoing posture of investigation,” Patel said, adding that other people could be involved.

President Donald Trump appears to be standing behind Patel. Asked for his thoughts on Patel’s performance so far Tuesday morning, Trump said he supports Patel and that he has “confidence in everyone in the administration.”

The Epstein investigation

Patel is facing questions on a host of other issues while he has been at the helm of the FBI, including the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The Trump administration has been dealing with blowback it received from MAGA supporters for its decision to not release more materials related to the investigation into Epstein, the wealthy financier and convicted sex offender who died by suicide in jail in 2019.

Epstein, whose private island estate was in the U.S. Virgin Islands, has long been rumored to have kept a “client list” of celebrities and politicians, which right-wing influencers have baselessly accused authorities of hiding.

The Justice Department and FBI announced in July that they had found no evidence that Epstein kept a client list after several top officials like Patel, before joining the administration, had themselves accused the government of shielding information regarding the case.

Patel squarely blamed former U.S. Attorney and Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who initially oversaw the Epstein investigation. Acosta resigned amid controversy over his role in a 2008 plea deal with Epstein and defended his decision, saying his goal “was straightforward” and included putting Epstein behind bars.

“I’m here to testify that the original sin in the Epstein case was the way it was initially brought by Mr. Acosta back in 2006. The original case involved a very limited search warrant, or set of search warrants, and didn’t take as much investigatory material it should have seized,” Patel said. “If I were the FBI director, then it wouldn’t have happened.”

Patel testified that Epstein was not an FBI informant as some have claimed.

Patel spars with Democratic senators

Patel and Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff had a tense exchange amid questions about the Epstein investigation, during which Patel called the California senator a “political buffoon.”

Patel called Schiff “the biggest fraud to ever sit in the United States Senate.”

“You are disgrace to this institution and an utter coward,” Patel added.

Schiff hit back as the two yelled over each other: “You can make an internet troll the FBI director, but [he] will always be nothing more than an internet troll.”

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker and Patel engaged in a shouting match over Booker accusing Patel of making the country less safe.

“I believe you have made our country weaker and less safe,” Booker told Patel, before detailing what he perceived as Patel’s failures as the FBI’s leader, including the ouster of several top FBI leaders without explanation.

“That rant of false information does not bring this country together,” Patel shot back at Booker.

The two men shouted over each other until Chair Chuck Grassley intervened and allowed Patel to respond.

Sen. Ted Cruz, who spoke next, quipped: “It used to be that to see theater you had to go to the Kennedy Center, now apparently you need only go to the Senate Judiciary Committee and see our Senate Democrats berating the director the FBI.”

ABC News’ Sarah Beth Hensley contributed to this report.

Outpouring of grief from Trump, Vance other leaders after Charlie Kirk fatal shooting
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump announced conservative activist Charlie Kirk died on Wednesday after being shot at a campus university event in Utah.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!” Trump wrote on his social media platform.

Before the announcement, Trump told ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl, “It’s horrific. It’s one of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen.”

“He was a good man. He was an incredible guy. Nobody like him,” Trump told Karl.

Kirk, the founder of the conservative youth activist organization Turning Point USA, was a close ally to Trump and many members of his administration. Several top officials issued messages of support for Kirk and his family as news of the shooting first spread.

Vice President JD Vance shared Trump’s announcement of Kirk’s death and wrote on X, “Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he was “heartbroken” by Kirk’s killing.

“He was an incredible husband and father and a great American. May he rest in eternal peace with our Lord,” Rubio posted on X.

The House of Representatives held a moment of silence for Kirk on Wednesday afternoon.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers condemned the shooting.

“This is detestable,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said. “Political violence has become all too common in American society, and this is not who they are.”

Johnson added, “We need every political figure, we need everyone who has a platform, to say this loudly and clearly, we can settle disagreements and disputes in a civil manner, and political violence must be pulled out, and it has to stop.”

“There is no place in our country for political violence. Period, full stop,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune wrote on X.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham called it a “sick and despicable attack.”

Former President Joe Biden said “there is no place in our country for this kind of violence.”

“It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones,” Biden said in a post on X.

“I am deeply disturbed by the shooting in Utah,” former Vice President Kamala Harris wrote on X. “Doug and I send our prayers to Charlie Kirk and his family. Let me be clear: Political violence has no place in America. I condemn this act, and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who earlier this year hosted Kirk for the first episode of his new podcast, called the attack “disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. “

“In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote on X.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote on X: “Political violence is NEVER acceptable. My thoughts and prayers are with Charlie Kirk and his family.”

Gabrielle Giffords, a former Democratic congresswoman who was shot in the head during a public event in 2011, also shared a message condemning acts of political violence. Giffords later founded a national gun violence prevention group.

“I’m horrified to hear that Charlie Kirk was shot at an event in Utah. Democratic societies will always have political disagreements, but we must never allow America to become a country that confronts those disagreements with violence. Mark and I are praying for Charlie’s recovery,” Giffords wrote.

Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, whose husband was violently assaulted in their California home by an invader looking for Pelosi, called the shooting “horrific” and “reprehensible.”

“Political violence has absolutely no place in our nation,” Pelosi wrote on X. “All Americans should pray for Charlie Kirk’s recovery and hold the entire UVU community in our hearts as they endure the trauma of this gun violence.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

