Gaetz wins House primary after McCarthy-allied group spends millions boosting challenger

(WASHINGTON) — Rep. Matt Gaetz defeated his Republican primary opponent on Tuesday in one of Florida’s most conservative congressional districts, according to an Associated Press projection, handing former Speaker Kevin McCarthy a final blow to his so-called “revenge tour” against a handful of Republicans who helped oust him last year.

“Thank you FL-01. I will never stop fighting for you,” Gaetz posted on X shortly after the race was called.

Despite being outspent in the race — with a McCarthy-aligned group pouring $3 million into attack ads — Gaetz is projected to handily defeat former Navy pilot Aaron Dimmock, who he’d dismissed as a carpetbagger and criticized his previous work in diversity training.

Although Gaetz was the heavy favorite heading into Tuesday, he ramped up campaigning in recent weeks, holding a string of events across Florida’s 1st district, which featured several Republicans who had supported his effort to remove McCarthy from the speakership last year, including Arizona Rep. Eli Crane and Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett.

Gaetz’s win marks yet another defeat for McCarthy, who has looked to target the group of eight far-right members of Congress, led by Gaetz, who were instrumental in his removal as House Speaker, which led to weeks of chaos on Capitol Hill as Republican members scrambled to elect a new leader.

With Tuesday’s primary in the books, McCarthy’s efforts against his far-right rivals only resulted in one big win against the so-called “Gaetz eight,” helping defeat House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good in one of the most closely watched and expensive Republican primaries of the 2024 election cycle. Meanwhile, he failed to unseat any others, including South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, who won her primary decisively.

Gaetz’s for governor?

Tuesday’s primary victory will likely also fuel further speculation around Gaetz’s plans to run for governor of Florida in 2026, as Gov. Ron DeSantis will be term-limited from seeking re-election. Although the Florida congressman has consistently denied rumors that he is eyeing statewide office, some sources close to him suggest otherwise.

If Gaetz does decide to run, McCarthy’s revenge tour could continue. Allies of the former Speaker have already briefed donors on plans to continue targeting Gaetz if he pursues the governorship, sources tell ABC News. Ahead of Tuesday’s primary, a McCarthy-aligned group circulated a memo that suggested its efforts had damaged Gaetz’s chances of running for governor, pointing to polling data it had commissioned that showed Gaetz trailing in a prospective primary.

But those close to Gaetz told ABC News that the Florida congressman is likely to run for governor in 2026, and McCarthy’s efforts won’t deter him—in fact, they might even motivate him further.

“McCarthy did not do a single f—ing thing to dissuade Matt from running for governor,” a source close to Gaetz told ABC News. “If that was the effort, it’s been a piss-poor one.”

Still, Gaetz has publicly stated that he has no plans to run—at least not yet.

“I have no plans to run for governor. I like my job and I want to help President Trump in Washington,” Gaetz posted on X on Monday. “If those plans change, I hope I have opposition as incompetent as these dorks.”

Biden campaign lays out path forward to staff in internal memo
(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden’s campaign Thursday laid out what it views as its path to victory in an internal memo as the Democratic Party convulses over the fallout from his shocking debate last month.

The memo, obtained by ABC News, is from campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon and campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez, who said that Biden’s “clearest pathway” to victory runs through the Rust Belt states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, though it insists that states such as Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina aren’t “out of reach.”

Still, the two campaign leaders conceded that “movement” after the debate is “real” but “not a sea-change in the state of the race.”

The memo insisted that the Biden campaign is “not only prepared to win a close election, it has been designed to win a close election from the beginning” and that much of the work moving forward will be dedicated to framing the race as a choice between Biden and former President Donald Trump.

“We know, both from election results and from research, that when the choice is between Donald Trump’s extremism and Joe Biden’s record of delivering for the American people — and when Democrats have an operation capable of persuading and mobilizing voters on the ground — we win,” O’Malley Dillon and Chavez Rodriguez wrote.

The memo comes as the president and his inner circle fight back slowly growing calls for him to drop out of the 2024 race, with Democrats worrying that his debate performance — characterized by meandering answers and an empty gaze — would turn off voters who polls showed were already concerned the 81-year-old president wasn’t fit for a second term.

Speculation has spiked over how Vice President Kamala Harris would fare against Trump should Biden drop out, though other names bandied about as replacements include Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Georgia Gov. Sen. Raphael Warnock.

The Biden campaign doubled down on its assertions that Biden is best situated to take Trump on, a claim that some Democrats have scoffed at.

“There is also no indication that anyone else would outperform the president vs. Trump,” the memo said. “Hypothetical polling of alternative nominees will always be unreliable, and surveys do not take into account the negative media environment that any Democratic nominee will encounter. The only Democratic candidate for whom this is already baked in is President Biden.”

However, polling shows a steep climb ahead for Biden.

An ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll released Thursday showed a statistically tied horse race with Trump, but that 85% of Americans believe that he is too old for a second term and that 54% of Biden supporters think he should drop out of the race.

The Associated Press first reported on the Biden campaign’s memo.

Harris thanks Biden as she receives growing chorus of endorsements
(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris thanked President Joe Biden for his leadership following the news Sunday that he will not continue his bid for reelection.

Her statement comes amid a growing chorus of endorsements for her candidacy in the 2024 presidential race.

“On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as president of the United States and for his decades of service to our country,” she said in a statement released Sunday.

“His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many presidents who have served two terms in office,” she said.

Biden endorsed Harris in his statement on his exit, offering his “full support and endorsement” for her to be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

At a July 11 press conference, Biden also hinted at his belief in Harris’ ability to lead, saying at the time: “I wouldn’t have picked her unless I thought she was qualified to be president.”

Former President Bill Clinton and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also endorsed Harris.

“We are honored to join the president in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her,” the two said in a statement on X.

In the House, Harris has received endorsements so far from: Rep. Jamal Bowman, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Rep. Ami Bera, Rep. Eric Swallwell, Rep. Joaquin Castro, Rep. Salud Carbajal, Rep. Dan Kildee and Rep. Haley Stevens.

In the Senate, Harris has received endorsements so far from: Sen. Mazie Hirono, Sen. Tim Kaine, Sen. Mark Warner, Sen. Tina Smith, Sen. Patty Murray, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Ed Markey.

In her statement Sunday, Harris continued, “It is a profound honor to serve as his vice president, and I am deeply grateful to the president, [first lady] Dr. [Jill] Biden, and the entire Biden family. I first came to know President Biden through his son Beau. We were friends from our days working together as attorneys gneral of our home states. As we worked together, Beau would tell me stories about his dad. The kind of father — and the kind of man — he was. And the qualities Beau revered in his father are the same qualities, the same values, I have seen every single day in Joe’s leadership as president: His honesty and integrity. His big heart and commitment to his faith and his family. And his love of our country and the American people.”

Biden administration to notify 25 million student loan borrowers of debt relief options
(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Education will send an email to Americans with student debt on Wednesday, laying out options for how roughly 25 million could have some, or all, of their debt canceled this fall.

The email is the first step of the Biden-Harris administration’s proposed rule announced in April — and still being finalized — for narrower, targeted debt relief.

The proposed rule has been in the works as a plan B ever since President Joe Biden’s initial effort to cancel some or all debt for 43 million people was overturned by the Supreme Court last summer.

If it’s implemented as drafted, and survives the expected Republican-led lawsuits, it could give some amount of debt relief to 25 million people, on top of the nearly 4.8 million people that have already had their debts canceled under Biden’s tenure.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will outline in the email the pathways for debt relief — most of which are targeting people with runaway interest or who have been paying their debt for over two decades — and inform borrowers that they have until Aug. 30 to inform their servicers if they’d like to opt-out.

The Education Department “is in the process of finalizing who will be eligible for student debt relief, but we want to make you aware of this potential relief,” Cardona writes in the email.

Biden, in a statement on Wednesday, said the goal is to notify borrowers of the upcoming debt relief programs in advance, so they can “benefit swiftly once the rules are final.” Moving quickly to get relief out the door is sure to be important to the program’s success, given the barrage of lawsuits from Republicans on any debt relief or student loan system reform Biden has attempted so far.

“Despite attempts led by Republican elected officials to block our efforts, we won’t stop fighting to provide relief to student loan borrowers, fix the broken student loan system, and help borrowers get out from under the burden of student debt,” Biden said.

Biden’s hallmark reform to student debt repayment, the SAVE Plan, was put on hold by a court earlier this month after Republicans argued it was overstepping the administration’s authority. The plan has been touted as the most affordable loan repayment plan for borrowers, tying monthly payments to borrowers’ incomes and allowing debt relief after 10 years for people who took out small initial loan balances.

Here is who the latest debt relief plan would apply to, under this new plan:

The largest group will be people who have runaway interest, which is more than half of all borrowers. Roughly 25 million people owe a larger debt now than when they initially took out their loans due to ballooning interest. The new rule would not cancel their loans entirely, but rather reduce or cancel the interest that’s built up, according to a draft rule of the plan.

Some people would get up to $20,000 of interest canceled, while those who make below a certain income — $120,000 as a single person or $240,000 as a married couple — will get their entire runaway interest canceled.

The Department of Education estimated that over 90% of people, or roughly 23 million, will fall into the second bucket and be fully reset back to their initial loan amount.

The second largest group will be people who have been paying down their loans for 20 years or more, but still haven’t paid it off. This could apply to 2.6 million borrowers, the Department of Education estimated. People would be eligible if they have undergraduate loans they’ve been paying since or before July 1, 2005, or if they have graduate school loans they’ve been paying since or before July 1, 2000.

The rule will also provide debt relief to a few hundred thousand people who already qualify under programs like Public Service Loan Forgiveness but have never applied, and to those who paid for a degree from a school that didn’t provide students with the financial security it advertised.

A vaster component of the rule, which would evaluate borrower “hardship” as a qualifier for debt relief, is also still in the works but not likely on the same timeline.

