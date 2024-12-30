Gal Gadot reveals she had ‘massive blood clot’ in brain while pregnant

Gal Gadot reveals she had ‘massive blood clot’ in brain while pregnant
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Gal Gadot is opening up about a scary medical condition she faced midpregnancy this year.

The Wonder Woman actress shared in an Instagram post Sunday that she had been diagnosed with “a massive blood clot” in her brain eight months into her most recent pregnancy.

Gadot wrote in the caption that 2024 had been a year “of profound challenges and deep reflections.” She added that along with raising awareness and supporting others facing similar conditions, detailing her experience was her way of “pulling back the curtain on the fragile reality behind the curated moments we share on social media.”

Gadot went on to explain the diagnosis she received while pregnant with her daughter Ori, whose birth she announced in March 2024.

“In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain,” she wrote. “For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth. In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live.”

Gadot wrote that after the diagnosis, she rushed to the hospital and “underwent emergency surgery.”

“My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear. Her name, meaning ‘my light,’ wasn’t chosen by chance. Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel,” she wrote.

Gadot thanked the team of doctors for the care she received at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, writing, “Today, I am fully healed and filled with gratitude for the life I’ve been given back.”

The actress said the experience taught her “it’s vital to listen to our bodies and trust what it’s telling us.”

“Pain, discomfort, or even subtle changes often carry deeper meaning, and being attuned to your body can be life saving,” she wrote, sharing that while her condition, cerebral venous thrombosis, is “rare,” it is crucial to “identify early because it’s treatable.”

Gadot wrote in her post Sunday that she decided to share her experience “to empower” others.

“I had no idea that 3 in 100,000 pregnant women in the 30s+ age group are diagnosed with CVT (develop a blood clot in the brain),” she wrote. “[K]nowing it exists is the first step to addressing it.”

“If even one person feels compelled to take action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing,” she wrote.

In addition to Ori, Gadot and her husband, Jaron Varsano, are parents to three other daughters, Alma, Maya and Daniella.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Saturday Night Live”s Domingo is now a Funko Pop
‘Saturday Night Live”s Domingo is now a Funko Pop
Will Heath/NBC

Came all this way, had to explain, now that he’s a Funko.

Here’s one for the terminally online — Funko Pop has announced it’s releasing a figure of Marcello Hernández‘s viral Saturday Night Live character Domingo.

“He came all this way, so give a warm welcome to POP! Domingo,” the item’s description reads. “This suave charmer is sure to form a strong connection with your collection! Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Saturday Night Live by making this comical character the next addition to your SNL lineup!”

The character made his SNL debut on season 50’s Oct. 12 episode hosted by Ariana Grande. In the sketch “Bridesmaid Speech,” a group of bridesmaids sing about their wild bachelorette trip to the tune of Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Espresso.” Throughout the song, it’s revealed that the bride cheated on her husband with a man named Domingo.

Domingo then appears to sing his own verse. “Hey Matt, came all this way/ Had to explain, direct from Domingo/ Kelsey’s a friend/ She’s like my sis/ But we did hook up though,” Hernandez sang.

SNL‘s video of the sketch has over 13 million views on YouTube, with 15 million additional views on TikTok. It became a viral sensation, with Hernández even making an appearance at one of Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet concerts in costume as Domingo.

“Came all this way/ Had to explain/ Direct from Domingo/ Sabrina’s a friend/ She’s like my sis/ But I would hook up though,” he sang before Carpenter performed her hit “Juno.”

The Domingo Funko Pop is now available to preorder at Funko.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ted Danson apologizes to Kelsey Grammer over rift during ‘Cheers’ years
Ted Danson apologizes to Kelsey Grammer over rift during ‘Cheers’ years
NBC/Getty Images FILE

Ted Danson is making amends with Kelsey Grammer several years after a dispute while the pair acted on Cheers together.

Grammer appeared on Danson and Woody Harrelson‘s SiriusXM podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name on Wednesday, where he reunited with his former co-stars.

“I feel like I got stuck a little bit with you, during the Cheers years,” Danson told Grammer, who seemed to recall the moment.

“I have a memory of getting angry at you once,” Danson continued. “I feel like I missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer.”

“I feel like it’s my bad, my doing, and I almost feel like apologizing to you,” Danson said. “No, I don’t feel like. I apologize to you and me that I sat back.”

After reminiscing about their time together, Grammer responded kindly, saying, “My love for you has always been as easy as the day, you know, as easy as the sunrise, so, whatever.”

Cheers ran from 1982 to 1993 and followed the story of the goings-on of a Boston bar. Along with Danson, Grammer and Harrelson, the cast included Shelley Long, Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt.

After his time on Cheers, where he starred as Frasier Crane, Grammer starred in the Emmy-winning spin-off Frasier, where he reprised his beloved role from 1993 to 2004. The show was revived in 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dakota Johnson, Jost Hartnett join Anne Hathaway in ‘Verity’ film
Dakota Johnson, Jost Hartnett join Anne Hathaway in ‘Verity’ film
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

We now know who will join Anne Hathaway in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover‘s bestselling book Verity.

Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett will star opposite Hathaway in the drama, which will be directed by Michael Showalter with a script by Nick Antosca.

Hartnett will play Jeremy Crawford, the husband of bestselling thriller author Verity Crawford, played by Hathaway. After Verity is unable to complete the remaining books in her successful series, Jeremy hires struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh, who will be played by Johnson, to finish them.

The film will be released in theaters by Amazon MGM Studios.

Verity was first self-published by Hoover in 2018. It then grew in popularity and was acquired by Grand Central Publishing in 2021. It sold more than 1 million copies in 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.