Game of Thrones’ Harry Lloyd to play George Martin in Beatles films

Harry Lloyd attends the 69th BFI London Film Festival press launch at BFI Southbank on September 3, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage)

We now know who’s going to be playing The Beatles producer George Martin in director Sam Mendes‘ upcoming films about the Fab Four.

Martin’s son, producer Giles Martin, recently revealed that British actor Harry Lloyd, who played Viserys Targaryen on HBO’s Game of Thrones, has been cast to play his dad in The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

Giles confirmed the news in an interview with Virgin Radio U.K.’s Ryan Turbridy.

“He’s really good,” said Giles. “He’s just very committed,” adding that all of the cast are.

George Martin, often referred to as the “fifth Beatle,” produced all but one of The Beatles’ albums, including 1967’s Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, which became the first rock album to win the Grammy for album of the year.

Mendes’ Beatles films are scheduled to hit theaters in April 2028, with each one told from the point of view of a different band member. The films will star Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the band members’ life stories and their legendary catalog of music.

Jennifer Lawrence shares upcoming Miss Piggy movie is inspired by cancel culture
Jennifer Lawrence appears on ‘The Tonight Show.’ (Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Jennifer Lawrence is sharing new details about the Miss Piggy film she is developing with Emma Stone.

The actress revealed what originally sparked the idea for the movie centered on the iconic Muppet, which Cole Escola is writing, in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show.

“So, during lockdown, one of my good friends who is not in the industry—it was also kind of around cancel culture, it was like both things were kind of happening at once. We were all locked up in our rooms, naughty people were being locked up in prison,” Lawrence said.

After setting up the backstory, Lawrence described how the premise was derived.

“Miss Piggy is a feminist icon, and she said it would be so funny if Miss Piggy got canceled. Now, that is not the plot, necessarily, but it got the wheels turning,” Lawrence said.

The actress also noted that “there hasn’t actually been” a solo film centered around Miss Piggy before.

“I started kind of producing it. But Emma Stone is the Muppet-head. Also, Emma Stone is a shark. Emma Stone will turn around in a leather jacket with a cigar and be like, ‘Hey kid, let me tell ya a thing or two about Hollywood,'” Lawrence said. “I’m just the ideas guy. So I went to her to be like, ‘What do we do?'”

Lawrence originally shared the news of the project on the Las Culturistas podcast episode that was released on Wednesday.

Set fire to the box office: Adele to make acting debut in new film ‘Cry to Heaven’
Adele performs onstage in Munich, Germany, August 2024 (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)

Adele is going from “Rolling in the Deep” to “Roll film.”  She’ll be making her big screen debut in a new movie called Cry to Heaven, Deadline reports.

The movie is being directed by Tom Ford, who’s best known as a fashion designer, but who’s directed several films as well. He also wrote the screenplay, which is based on the novel of the same name by Interview with the Vampire author Anne Rice.  Set in 18th century Italy, it’s about a Venetian nobleman and a castrato who become unlikely compatriots as they try to make it in the world of opera. 

In addition to Adele, the movie’s cast includes Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Mark StrongThandiwe Newton and Hunter Schafer. Taylor-Johnson starred in Ford’s film Nocturnal Animals, while Firth appeared in another one of Ford’s films, A Single Man.

ABC Audio has reached out to Adele’s representatives for confirmation.

The film is in pre-production and is targeted to hit theaters in the fall of 2026.

In brief: ‘Leanne’ renewed for season 2 at Netflix and more

Dwayne Johnson is getting back in the ring with Benny SafdieDeadline reports that Johnson is set to star in The Smashing Machine director’s next film, Lizard Music. Safdie will adapt the script from the novel by Daniel Pinkwater. Johnson will play Chicken Man in the film. The sci-fi novel follows the story of a young boy who gets involved with a group of intelligent lizards who tell him about an invasion from outer space …

Leanne is coming back for a sophomore season. Netflix has renewed the comedy series from Leanne Morgan for season 2. Chuck Lorre co-created and executive produces the show, which was inspired by Morgan’s stand-up. The 16-episode first season premiered on July 31. It follows a woman named Leanne whose world gets turned upside down when her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman …

Cate Blanchett has found her next project. The actress is set to star in the new film Sweetstick. It comes from an original script by Alice Birch, who will make her directorial debut with the film. Sweetstick will be about a mercurial woman who has the gift of being able to see what others intimately need, often at a great personal cost, who journeys home …

