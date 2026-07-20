Gas prices are up 17 cents a gallon this week, averaging $3.91, according to GasBuddy. That’s 25 cents higher than a month ago, and 97 cents more than a year ago. Locally, prices average $3.81 in Henry County and $3.82 in Martinsville, according to AAA.
Related Posts
Workplace investigation to be released in July
The Martinsville City Council voted 4–1 on April 28 to release the full workplace investigation by July 14, with clarifications…
Man arrested on gun and drug charges
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, a Martinsville man was arrested early Saturday after deputies found suspected cocaine, suboxone…
Standoff ends without injury in Patrick County
A 72-year-old Patrick Springs man was arrested Tuesday after an hours-long standoff following a report of shots fired, according to…