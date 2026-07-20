Gas prices are up 17 cents

Gas prices are up 17 cents

Gas prices are up 17 cents a gallon this week, averaging $3.91, according to GasBuddy. That’s 25 cents higher than a month ago, and 97 cents more than a year ago. Locally, prices average $3.81 in Henry County and $3.82 in Martinsville, according to AAA.

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