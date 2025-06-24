Gas prices are up

Gas prices in Virginia increased by 6.3 cents this past week, averaging $3.09 today, according to GasBuddy. The cost is up 5.8 cents from a month ago and 22 cents lower than a year ago. The national average is up 9.7 cents in the last week to $3.18. In Martinsville, the average is $2.91, and in Henry County, it’s $2.95, according to AAA.
