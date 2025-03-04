Gas prices decline

Average gas prices across Virginia are down by a nickel this week to $2.94 a gallon, while the average price of gas across the country is also down by five cents to $3.09 a gallon, according to AAA. In Martinsville the average price fell by eight cents to $2.81 a gallon and in Henry County the average price dropped by six cents to $2.82.

