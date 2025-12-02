Gas prices drop again

Gas prices drop again

Average gas prices across Virginia are down by a nickel this week at $2.86 a gallon, while the average price of gas across the country is down by six cents to $3.00 a gallon, according to AAA. The average price of gas in Martinsville dropped by 16 cents to $2.74 a gallon, and in Henry County, the price dropped by 9 cents to $2.72.

Related Posts