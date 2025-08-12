Gas prices fall in past week

Gas prices fall in past week

Average gas prices in Virginia are down five cents this week compared to $3.02 last week. Nationwide, the price is down two cents to $3.13. In Martinsville, the prices have remained the same for three weeks at $2.85, while in Henry County, the price has dropped by six cents to $2.88.

Related Posts

Mustangs lose to HiToms 8-7
Mustangs lose to HiToms 8-7

The HiToms outlasted the Mustangs last night 8-7. Martinsville was off to a 4-1 lead after five innings, but the…