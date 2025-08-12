Gas prices fall in past week

Average gas prices in Virginia are down five cents this week compared to $3.02 last week. Nationwide, the price is down two cents to $3.13. In Martinsville, the prices have remained the same for three weeks at $2.85, while in Henry County, the price has dropped by six cents to $2.88.
Related Posts
Narcotics search warrant executed
Henry County deputies and members of the DEA and ICE converged at a home on Colonial Drive in Collinsville on…
Henry County breaks ground on Villa Heights housing project
Henry County officials, community leaders, and local partners gathered this morning for a groundbreaking ceremony in the Villa Heights neighborhood,…
Mustangs lose to HiToms 8-7
The HiToms outlasted the Mustangs last night 8-7. Martinsville was off to a 4-1 lead after five innings, but the…