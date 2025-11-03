Gas prices mixed

Average gas prices in Virginia have risen 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.90 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy. The national average has fallen 1.4 cents to $2.99.

The average price in Henry County is unchanged at $2.78, and Martinsville is up eight cents to $2.88.

Patrick DeHann with Gasbuddy says the national dip won’t last long because of ongoing refinery challenges in the Great Lakes and California. The near $3 range may drift lower after the refinery issues are resolved.