Gas prices move lower in the past week

Average gas prices across Virginia are down by three cents this week to $3.04 a gallon, while the average price of gas across the country is down by seven cents to $3.18 a gallon, according to AAA. In Martinsville the average price fell by eight cents to $2.93 a gallon and in Henry County the average price is down by a nickel to $2.90.
