Gas prices near lowest level in 4 years ahead of Fourth of July

Gas prices near lowest level in 4 years ahead of Fourth of July
Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Gas prices are hovering near their lowest summer level in four years as millions of people ready themselves to hit the roads over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The national average for a gallon of gas on Thursday stood at $3.16, which amounts to a nearly 10% decline from a year ago, AAA data showed. Gas prices dropped in recent weeks as crude oil erased a spike set off by the outbreak of war in the Middle East.

Twenty states boast average gas prices below $3, spanning from New Mexico to Missouri to South Carolina. Mississippi, the state with the nation’s lowest gas prices, offers drivers an average gallon for $2.71.

More than 61 million people are expected to travel by car over the July 4 holiday, AAA forecasted.

“The lower gasoline prices provide welcome relief for travelers,” Timothy Fitzgerald, a professor of business economics at the University of Tennessee who studies the petroleum industry, told ABC News.

Cheap crude oil is the main driver of low gas prices, analysts told ABC News.

The U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures price — a key measure of U.S. oil prices – has plummeted more than 17% since a recent peak in January.

Oil prices have dropped as forecasters predicted a slowdown in global economic growth, which would slash demand for oil.

Meanwhile, the alliance of oil-producing countries known as OPEC+ has increased output in recent months, boosting supply. The extra oil on the market has helped accommodate an annual surge in demand that takes hold over the summer traveling season, Aixa Diaz, a spokesperson for AAA, told ABC News.

“Most of what we pay at the pump is in direct correlation to the price of crude oil,” Diaz said.

Crude oil prices surged as war broke out in the Middle East last month, but prices have returned to where they stood before the recent conflict between Israel and Iran.

“The resolution in the Middle East does help,” Patrick de Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told ABC News.

President Donald Trump has touted the low gas prices on numerous occasions since he took office.

“We have everything down at levels that nobody ever thought possible,” Trump said in a social media post in April.

Speaking at an event in Ochopee, Florida, on Monday, Trump claimed gas prices had fallen below $2 per gallon in five states.

GasBuddy, which tracks prices at thousands of gas stations nationwide, found zero locations offering gasoline below $2 per gallon, de Haan said in a post Monday on X. That remained true as of Thursday, de Haan told ABC News.

Trump could be referring to wholesale gas prices but such price levels hold little relevance since they are not paid by consumers, de Haan said.

“This does not pass the sniff test,” de Haan added.

Gas prices will likely remain at current levels over the remainder of the summer — and they may even drop lower, some analysts said. Gas supply typically increases over the course of the summer, alleviating price pressures, they added.

Still, prices could rise in the event of a geopolitical conflict, disruptive hurricane season or major oil refinery outages, de Haan said, adding the national average price for a gallon of gas could drop below $3 by September.

“It could happen if we don’t see any of those caveats,” de Haan said. “If it’s a normal year.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

What to know about the GENIUS Act, a crypto regulation bill
What to know about the GENIUS Act, a crypto regulation bill
Namthip Muanthongthae/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Senate voted 68-30 late Tuesday to pass the GENIUS Act, a bill that aims to regulate some cryptocurrencies.

The bill faced some Democratic opposition over President Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency ventures, but it ultimately garnered support from 18 Democrats, including Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

The industry-backed measure establishes rules targeting stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency pegged to the value of another asset, often the U.S. dollar.

Proponents hailed the bill as a means of protecting consumers and setting industry standards, which could allow such crypto coins to become a mainstream tool for digital payments and other financial instruments.

Critics warned, however, that the bill fails to address conflict-of-interest concerns exemplified by Trump, and it risks endangering consumers and the wider economy with a weak set of rules.

“This sets the stage for these assets to go mainstream,” Christian Catalini, founder of the MIT Cryptoeconomics Lab, who supports the measure, told ABC News in a statement.

Here’s what to know about the GENIUS Act, and what it means for you.

What is the GENIUS Act?

The GENIUS Act concerns the issuance and exchange of stablecoins, a form of digital currency backed by another form of currency, like the U.S. dollar or a commodity like gold.

Stablecoins are designed to be less volatile than other forms of cryptocurrency, which can experience large price swings and, in turn, pose difficulty for individuals using them to facilitate a purchase or sale.

The bill sets rules for stablecoin issuers, including a mandate that firms hold a reserve of assets underlying the cryptocurrency. That stipulation aims to protect consumers, who otherwise risk a failure to cash out their holdings in the event of a rapid, widespread offloading of coins.

In a separate effort to safeguard consumers, the measure would require issuers to grant coin holders priority for repayment in the event of a bankruptcy. The measure also mandates issuers abide by some anti-money laundering rules and anti-terrorism sanctions.

What do supporters and critics say about the GENIUS Act?

Supporters of the GENIUS Act applaud the measure as a first-of-its-kind effort to formalize a key segment of the cryptocurrency industry, offering safeguards for consumers, allowing entry for conventional financial firms and growing the digital currency market.

“This opens the floodgates,” Catalini said. “You’ll see entry by many issuers. Consumers will all have more choices. This will bring more competition and innovation in payments.”

The new rules, Catalini added, take the onus off of consumers to discern between good and bad actors within the stablecoin sector, instead opening up competition between firms based on the quality of their products.

“It becomes a game of who can deliver better use-cases and features to consumers and businesses the fastest,” Catalini said.

Critics of the measure, however, say it amounts to an industry-friendly set of weak regulations that fail to adequately protect consumers and police illicit trading of stablecoins.

“While a strong stablecoin bill is the best possible outcome, this weak bill is worse than no bill at all,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said on the Senate floor last month.

Critics say the shortcomings of the bill are exemplified by its inability to address conflict-of-interest concerns raised by Trump’s dealings in stablecoins.

In March, Trump-backed crypto firm World Liberty Financial issued a stablecoin USD1. An Abu Dahbi-based investment firm earlier this month used the stablecoin to make a $2 billion investment in crypto exchange Binance, putting Trump’s company in a position to profit from the deal. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

The bill features a stipulation that would “prohibit any member of Congress or senior executive branch official from issuing a payment stablecoin product during their time in public service.”

Still, Warren said, the measure inadequately protects against concerns raised by Trump’s venture.

“This bill provides even more opportunities to reward buyers of Trump’s coins with favors like tariff exemptions, pardons, and government appointments,” Warren added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Stocks slide after Moody’s downgrades US debt
Stocks slide after Moody’s downgrades US debt
Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Stocks slumped at the open of trading on Monday after a downgrade of U.S. credit triggered a spike in debt yields that threatened to raise borrowing costs throughout the nation’s economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 295 points, or 0.7%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 1.2%.

Moody’s, a top ratings agency, cut the U.S. credit rating on Friday, dropping it one notch from the top rating of Aaa to a lower classification of Aa1.

The credit downgrade unleashed a selloff of U.S. debt, sending Treasury yields higher, which in turn raised the cost of U.S. borrowing and stoked investor fears about wider impact across the economy.

“This is a major symbolic move as Moody’s were the last of the major rating agencies to have the U.S. at the top rating,” a Deutsche Bank analyst said in a client note shared with ABC News.

The Treasury selloff sent long-term yields soaring above the level attained in the immediate aftermath of President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs. That spike in yields helped persuade Trump to suspend a major swathe of the tariffs, Trump later said.

The current spike in debt yields coincides with U.S. House Republicans’ push to pass a domestic policy bill that includes broad tax cuts. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office warned last month that the bill would raise the nation’s debt, which now stands at about $36 trillion.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hiring surged in June, defying concern about Trump’s tariffs
Hiring surged in June, defying concern about Trump’s tariffs
Narisara Nami/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Hiring surged in June as businesses navigated uncertainty surrounding President Donald Trump’s tariffs, federal government data on Thursday showed. The reading exceeded economists’ expectations.

The U.S. added 147,000 jobs in June, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That figure showed a slight increase from 139,000 jobs added in the previous month. The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.1%, putting it at near-historic lows.

Key measures of the economy have proven resilient in recent months, defying fears of resurgent inflation and a possible economic downturn. Hiring has kept up a solid pace, humming along with less disruption than some economists anticipated.

Federal government employment declined by 7,000 jobs in June, bringing total losses in the federal government to 69,000 since January, when Trump established the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. The Elon Musk-led organization has sought to slash federal spending, in part by eliminating some federal jobs.

Employment showed little change in the manufacturing sector, which Trump has sought to boost with levies on foreign goods.

The fresh data arrived less than a week before a deadline established by the Trump administration for the completion of dozens of trade deals with countries facing the threat of so-called “reciprocal tariffs.”

So far, the White House says it has reached trade agreements with the United Kingdom and Vietnam, as well as a preliminary accord with China.

In recent weeks, Trump has dialed back some of his steepest tariffs. Another batch of tariffs remains in legal limbo following a pair of federal court rulings in May, though the levies remain in place for now.

Prices accelerated slightly in May, the most recent month for which such data is available, but inflation remains near its lowest level since 2021.

Warning signs point to the possibility of elevated prices over the coming months, however. Nationwide retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have voiced alarm about the possibility that they may raise prices as a result of the levies.

The Fed held its benchmark interest rate steady last month, continuing a wait-and-see approach adopted by the central bank in recent months as it observes potential effects of Trump’s tariff policy. Four meetings and six months have elapsed since the Fed last adjusted interest rates.

The Fed is guided by a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and maximize employment. In theory, a lowering of interest rates could help stimulate economic activity and boost employment, especially while inflation remains low.

Powell, in recent months, has warned about the possibility that tariffs may cause what economists call “stagflation,” which is when inflation rises and the economy slows.

Stagflation could put the central bank in a difficult position. If the Fed raises interest rates as a means of protecting against tariff-induced inflation under such a scenario, it risks stifling borrowing and slowing the economy further.

On the other hand, if the Fed lowers rates to stimulate the economy in the face of a potential slowdown, it threatens to boost spending and worsen inflation.

On Tuesday, Powell appeared to signal an openness to cutting interest rates as early as this month.

When asked about a possible interest rate cut at the Fed’s upcoming meeting, Powell said, “I wouldn’t take any meeting off the table or put any on the table. It depends on how the data evolves.”

Powell affirmed that a majority of members of the Fed’s policy-making board support additional interest cuts this year. The central bank will hold four rate-setting meetings over the remainder of 2025, and the first will happen on July 29 and 30.

“A majority of us do feel it will be appropriate in the remaining four settings of the year to begin reducing rates again,” Powell told the audience at the European Central Bank forum in Sintra, Portugal.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.