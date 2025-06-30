Gas prices up for holiday

It’s the week of July 4th, and average gas prices in Virginia have risen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13 today. Prices in Virginia are 17.5 cents per gallon higher than they were a month ago and 18.3 cents per gallon lower than they were a year ago. The average cost in Henry County is $2.96, and in Martinsville it’s $2.98.
Henry County Memorial Ruck is Saturday
The Second Annual Henry County Memorial Ruck will be held today at Jack Dalton Park. A group of 27 will…
JetZero announces 14,500 new jobs
On Thursday, JetZero announced it will open a factory at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro. The project is expected…
Axton Solar gets extension in Pittsylvania County
Axton Solar requested, and was granted, a two-year extension for its 200-megawatt facility in Henry and Pittsylvania counties. The Pittsylvania…