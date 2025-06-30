Gas prices up for holiday

It’s the week of July 4th, and average gas prices in Virginia have risen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13 today. Prices in Virginia are 17.5 cents per gallon higher than they were a month ago and 18.3 cents per gallon lower than they were a year ago. The average cost in Henry County is $2.96, and in Martinsville it’s $2.98.

