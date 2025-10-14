Gas prices up locally

Average gas prices are down a penny in Virginia and down a nickel nationwide compared to last week, according to AAA. In the U.S., the cost is $3.08, and in the state, it’s $2.95 a gallon. Locally, prices increased considerably, with a 20-cent rise to $2.93 in Martinsville and a six-cent increase to $2.87 in Henry County.
