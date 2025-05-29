Gazan children wait for food in long lines as starvation looms

Gazan children wait for food in long lines as starvation looms
Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(GAZA) — As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to unfold, video showed children sitting in lines waiting for food on the side of the road on Tuesday.

Two million people in the Gaza Strip face “extreme hunger and famine without immediate action,” the World Food Programme said last week.

The children gathered by a community kitchen, waiting with their empty pots, according to the video verified by ABC News.

In the scramble for hot food, a child was scalded after hot soup was spilled on him, the video shows. The child is seen crying in pain as someone pours water on him. Another video showed a child scooping up flour spilled on the ground mixed with dirt.

“The children of Gaza need protection,” UNICEF, the U.N. agency for children, said in a statement on Tuesday. “They need food, water, and medicine. They need a ceasefire. But more than anything, they need immediate, collective action to stop this once and for all.”

Last week, more than a dozen World Food Programme trucks were looted in southern Gaza while en route to WFP supported bakeries.

“These trucks were transporting critical food supplies for hungry populations waiting anxiously for assistance. Hunger, desperation, and anxiety over whether more food aid is coming, is contributing to rising insecurity,” the WFP said in a statement.

The Israeli government had been implementing a blockade on all humanitarian aid being sent into Gaza since March 2. The blockade was instituted to pressure Hamas to release the remaining hostages, Israel said.

Humanitarian groups and the United Nations have distanced themselves from the new plan to distribute aid into Gaza that began last week. Aid trucks started slowly re-entering Gaza last week, according to the U.N. and the Gaza Government Media Office.

“WFP cannot safely operate under a distribution system that limits the number of bakeries and sites where Gaza’s population can access food. WFP and its partners must also be allowed to distribute food parcels directly to families — the most effective way to prevent widespread starvation,” the WFP said last week.

The Israeli blockade on humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip has caused widespread malnutrition and conditions likely to lead to famine, according to the U.N. and other international aid organizations.

One in five people in Gaza, about 500,000 people, faces starvation, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification platform said on May 12, according to the U.N. Of those, 71,000 children need treatment for acute malnutrition, according to the report.

Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, an American physician who volunteered in Gaza in 2024 and last month, spoke at the U.N. on Wednesday, describing the day Israel broke the ceasefire in March as the day he “witnessed the most extreme casualty event of my career.” He said he had 221 trauma patients in his care.

Sidhwa also criticized the controversial new aid plan for Gaza, which he said constitutes a “weaponization and politicization of aid.”

“If this continues, there will be no Palestinian doctors left — no one to care for the sick and wounded,” Sidwha said. “No Palestinians left to rebuild the health care system. We are losing a generation before our eyes, condemning patients to die from hunger, disease and despair — deaths that could have been prevented.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Fire at London electrical substation closes Heathrow Airport
Fire at London electrical substation closes Heathrow Airport
(Jake Warga/Getty Images)

(LONDON) — A fire at an electrical substation near London’s Heathrow Airport has closed one of the world’s busiest airports.

Heathrow Airport said the fire at the substation, which supplies power to the airport, has caused a “significant power outage” and the airport is expected to be closed until 11:59 p.m. local time on Friday night.

In total, 70 firefighters and 10 fire trucks responded to the blaze in west London when the London Fire Brigade brigade was first called at 11:23 p.m. local time. The fire was out more than seven hours later at 06:28 a.m. Friday morning.

“This was a very visible and significant incident, and our firefighters worked tirelessly in challenging conditions to bring the fire under control as swiftly as possible,” Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne said. “Thanks to their efforts and coordinated multi-agency response, we successfully contained the fire and prevented further spread. “We will maintain a presence at the scene throughout the day, assisting the National Grid as they assess the site.”

Firefighters safely evacuated 29 people from neighboring properties and, as a precaution, a 200-meter cordon was established with around 150 people evacuated.

“Due to the significant smoke, we strongly advise local residents to keep their windows and doors closed, as some smoke will remain for a number of hours today. Scientific advisors will also be on-site this morning to conduct further assessments and monitor the air quality,” Goulbourne continued. “Our Control Officers handled more than 200 emergency calls, providing guidance and reassurance to the public. As the morning progresses, disruption is expected to continue, and we urge people to avoid the area whenever possible.”

Counter-terror police were on the scene at the Hayes substation, London’s Met Police confirmed to ABC News, but they cautioned it’s only because they could get the investigation done faster.

“We are working with the London Fire Brigade to establish the cause of the fire which remains under investigation. While there is currently no indication of foul play we retain an open mind at this time,” Met Police said in a statement. “Given the location of the sub-station and the impact this incident has had on critical national infrastructure, the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command is now leading enquiries.”

British Airways, which has a hub at Heathrow Airport, said it is advising travelers not to go to the airport and that they are working to notify passengers of their travel options for the next 24 hours and beyond as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, inbound flights to Heathrow are being redirected to other U.K. airports, officials said.

“Due to a power outage in the London Heathrow area, London Heathrow Airport is currently closed,” British Airways said. “As a result, customers due to travel from Heathrow on Friday are advised not to travel to the airport until further notice. This will clearly have a significant impact on our operation and our customers and we’re working as quickly as possible to update them on their travel options for the next 24 hours and beyond.”

The fire has caused a power outage affecting a large numbers of homes and businesses and led to some evacuations, the fire brigade said. Firefighters led 29 people to safety from neighboring properties and, as a precaution, established a cordon around the area and evacuated about 150 people.

“This is a highly visible and significant incident, and our firefighters are working tirelessly in challenging conditions to bring the fire under control as swiftly as possible,” Pat Goulbourne, assistant commissioner of the London Fire Brigade, said in a statement shortly before 2 a.m. local time.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, the fire brigade said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pope Leo XIV: How his views compare to those of Pope Francis
Pope Leo XIV: How his views compare to those of Pope Francis
(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

(ROME) — Cardinal Robert Prevost was chosen as Pope Francis’ successor on Thursday, taking the papal name Leo XIV. The world is wondering how the first American pope compares to his predecessor.

In his first public remarks, Pope Leo XIV called for unity.

“We have to be a church that works together to build bridges and to keep our arms open, like this very piazza, welcoming,” he said.

The 69-year-old Chicago native, known for being reserved and private, brings a different style to the papacy compared to his predecessor, according to Time. While Francis was famous for his outgoing personality and spontaneous interactions with crowds, Leo is described by those who know him as more cautious and measured.

Before becoming pope, Leo played a key role in the church, leading Francis’ team that chose new bishops. He made history by adding three women to the group that recommends bishop appointments to the pope — a major change in church tradition, according to the Associated Press.

Many Catholics are watching closely to see how Leo will handle important issues that Francis championed during his time as pope. Francis took progressive positions on many issues, including allowing Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples in December 2023 and strongly defending immigrants’ rights.

The contrast between the two leaders’ styles is already clear. While Francis was known for blessing babies and engaging with crowds until his death last month, Leo reportedly takes a more reserved approach.

“He does not have excesses,” the Rev. Michele Falcone told the New York Times about Leo. “Blessing babies, yes. Taking them in his arms, no.”

LGBTQ+ issues and role of women in the church

Leo’s past statements suggest he may take different positions on some social issues than his predecessor did.

In 2012, he expressed concern about Western media promoting what he called “beliefs and practices that are at odds with the gospel,” including same-sex relationships, according to the Times. As a bishop in Peru from 2015 through 2023, he opposed teaching gender studies in schools, stating that “gender ideology is confusing, because it seeks to create genders that don’t exist.”

That appears to mark a departure from Francis’s more welcoming approach to LGBTQ+ issues. Francis famously asked “Who am I to judge?” when discussing gay clerics, and made headlines with his decision to allow same-sex couple blessings.

In other areas, like women serving in leadership roles in the Catholic Church, Leo has taken a more progressive stance.

In a 2023 interview with Vatican Media, Leo XIV highlighted his experience with having women in church leadership, particularly discussing the three women appointed to help select bishops — a reform he oversaw under Francis.

“Their opinion introduces another perspective and becomes an important contribution to the process,” he told Vatican Media, emphasizing that their roles represent “real, genuine, and meaningful participation.”

Immigration and treatment of migrants

During his time in Peru, Leo earned praise for supporting Venezuelan immigrants, the Times reported.

Francis had been particularly vocal on this issue, recently condemning the Trump administration’s deportations of migrants in the U.S. after the president’s second inauguration, calling it a “major crisis.”

In an interview with ABC News on Thursday, Pope Leo’s brother John Prevost cited his brother’s missionary work.

“I think because he was trained in missionary work in South America for so many years, I think he will be looking out for the disenfranchised,” John Prevost said. “He will be looking out for the poor. He will be looking out for those who don’t have a voice.”John Prevost also said immigration is an important issue for his brother.

“I think because the way our country is going, I don’t think he necessarily will always agree [with] what’s happening. I think a big thing for him is immigration and is it right — what’s going on? I think that will be a challenge for him, because I think he’ll say something about it, too.”

Church sexual abuse scandals

Questions have emerged about Leo XIV’s handling of abuse cases in both the U.S. and Peru. In Chicago, activists raised concerns about his role in a case involving a monastery placement, the Times reported.

When discussing the ongoing challenge of sexual abuse in the church, Leo acknowledged there is “still much to learn” in handling these cases. He stressed the importance of supporting abuse victims, saying “silence is not the solution” and emphasized the need for transparency.

“We must be transparent and honest, we must accompany and assist the victims, because otherwise their wounds will never heal,” Leo told Vatican Media in 2023, adding that cultural differences often affect how abuse cases are handled in different regions.

The new pope’s more recent comments indicate he plans to continue addressing the abuse crisis that has plagued the church, while maintaining the reforms started under Francis’ leadership, though with his characteristically more measured approach.

Leadership style

Those who know Robert Prevost before he became Pope Leo XIV describe his communication style as more measured than Francis’, the Times reported.

“Where Francis might immediately speak his mind, Cardinal Prevost holds himself back a bit,” the Rev. Moral Antón, who succeeded Leo as leader of the Augustinian order, said.

Despite these differences in style, some expect Leo to maintain certain aspects of Francis’ legacy.

The Rev. Mark R. Francis, who knew Leo XIV as a classmate, told the Times he believes the new pope will continue Francis’s practice of including regular Catholics in church discussions.

“I know that Bob believes that everybody has a right and a duty to express themselves in the church,” he said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Family of Hamas hostage Edan Alexander recall dramatic Gaza release
Family of Hamas hostage Edan Alexander recall dramatic Gaza release
Israeli Defense Forces / IDF / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Edan Alexander — the American-Israeli hostage freed from Gaza last week — was “weak and exhausted” upon his dramatic release, his mother Yael told ABC News, recalling her son’s first moments of freedom after 584 days as a Hamas captive.

“I was screaming and running until I bumped into him,” Yael said of her reunion with Edan at Israel’s Re’im military base near the Gaza border.

Edan “was so weak that he almost fell because he was also so excited, but he was so exhausted,” Yael continued. “I start crying like crazy. Because, that was the moment, you know? That’s it. I got it. My son is here. He’s in my arms.”

Edan, from New Jersey, moved to Israel at the age of 18. He was serving in the Israel Defense Forces when captured from his base close to the Gaza border during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. He was 19 when abducted and spent two birthdays in captivity.

Edan was the last living American citizen still believed to be held hostage by Hamas. The terror group is believed to also be holding the bodies of four dead American hostages, according to U.S. officials. 

His father Adi told ABC News that Edan was “held in a facility” consisting of “a very dark and narrow room” with steel construction rebar. “You can call it the cage if you think about it,” he said.

News of a possible release broke on May 11, Mothers Day, but Adi nearly missed it. When he finally glanced at his phone he said he noticed eight missed phone calls from Steve Witkoff — President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy — who was involved in direct negotiations with Hamas.

“My phone was on silent and I was working with the blower outside and it was too noisy,” he recalled. “I saw those eight missed calls and called them back immediately,” Adi continued, saying Witkoff then told him and Yael that within 10 minutes they would be hearing good news.

Fifty-seven hostages remain in Gaza, including over 20 who are believed to be alive, according to Israeli officials.

The IDF has now launched a new expanded operation in Gaza which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said is intended to both free the remaining hostages and conclusively defeat Hamas in the strip. The families of remaining hostages, though, have criticized the new operation, saying it puts surviving captives in danger.

While the IDF pressed its new offensive, Netanyahu said Israel would simultaneously allow the resumption of a “basic” level of humanitarian aid to Gaza after a 10-week freeze, citing pressure from the U.S. as a key driver in the decision.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.