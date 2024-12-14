Gazans injured in war live with disabilities but little medical support

Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu via Getty Images

(KHAN YOUNIS, GAZA) — The humanitarian crisis and ongoing conflict in Gaza has left in its wake thousands of people with life-altering disabilities.

The ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, coupled with Gaza’s crumbling health care infrastructure, has created what some describe as insurmountable challenges for those injured during the violence.

About 25% of the people who have sustained injuries in the conflict — an estimated 22,500 people — now require long-term rehabilitation, according to the World Health Organization. More than 106,000 people have been injured in Gaza since the war began, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry.

But in Gaza, where medical resources are already stretched to the breaking point, even basic rehabilitation services remain out of reach.

Many disabled individuals face not only physical pain but also profound psychological scars and societal rejection in Gaza, international and local medical professionals said. With limited access to medical care, psychological support, and assistive devices, they are often left to navigate life with disabilities that forever alter their futures.

“In any circumstances, recovering from an extensive injury and attending physical rehabilitation takes an enormous amount of psychological strength. To do this in a conflict zone — where accessing mobility aids, appropriate transportation, or any at all, physiotherapy sessions, proper nutrition, and rest is very difficult — takes a severe toll on every individual experiencing it,” International Committee of the Red Cross spokesperson Hisham Mhanna told ABC News in an interview.

In the more than a year since Israel began its retaliatory war against Hamas, the terrorist group that attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostage, much of Gaza has been destroyed by airstrikes, according to the United Nations. Nearly 100 hostages remain missing in Gaza with about two-thirds believed to be alive.

About 60% of all buildings in Gaza have been destroyed, a U.N. agency said in September. The Strip’s hospital system has “collapsed,” a spokesperson for Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), or Doctors Without Borders, told ABC News in October. Nineteen of the 36 hospitals and nine field hospitals formerly operating in Gaza were still partially functioning, the WHO said at the time.

Ahmed Al Haw, 17, a displaced person living in Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza, said he is among those whose lives have been irreversibly changed. Al Haw was injured in front of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis while visiting a sick relative. His family’s trip turned into a nightmare when a bomb exploded near their car.

“My grandfather’s leg was amputated, and as the injury developed, he passed away. My mother and sister were also injured. I lost my eye and part of my foot,” Al Haw said.

For Al Haw, the aftermath of the explosion has been almost as unbearable as the injuries themselves. He has been thrust into a reality where even the simplest tasks are a struggle. The physical pain is unrelenting, but it pales in comparison to the psychological toll he endures, he said.

“At the beginning of the injury, I was in a state of depression. I didn’t eat at all. One time, I even thought about committing suicide,” he said.

Gaza’s health care system lacks the resources to adequately address the needs of the disabled, the World Health Organization said in a recent press release announcing the publication of an analysis of the medical situation in Gaza. There is a lack of medical supplies, including prosthetics, wheelchairs and essential medications to treat people with injuries that have left them disabled, the press release said. Hospitals are overwhelmed, understaffed, and under-resourced.

“Accessing proper prosthetics and mobility aids is difficult in Gaza, where there are shortages of everything, including critical medical drugs and supplies. The focus of medical staff is on saving lives, as it must be in any emergency, but this leaves gaps in the post-recovery care in many areas.” Mhanna said.

Medical aid has accounted for about 2.5% by weight of all aid that’s been brought in Gaza since the conflict began about 14 months ago, according to the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories, the Israeli ministry overseeing the flow of food, medical aid and other supplies into Gaza. About 28,918 tons of medical aid have crossed into the Strip, according to COGAT data.

“Israel actively and continuously operates to facilitate the increase of the medical response in Gaza,” COGAT says on its website. “This is done in close coordination with humanitarian aid organizations specializing in health services, and donor countries.”

The most common injuries medical staff see are “loss of limbs” from bombings and shrapnel, said Dr. Sami Owaimer, director of the Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Unit at the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

“The most common injuries we see are the loss of limbs due to explosions and shrapnel, alongside eye injuries that lead to blindness and spinal injuries resulting in paralysis. These wounds often cause permanent deformities and profoundly alter lives,” Owaimer said.

Rehabilitation, a critical step in recovery, is virtually non-existent in Gaza. The region lacks specialized centers, modern equipment and trained professionals to provide comprehensive care. As a result, many disabled individuals are left without the tools or support needed to adapt to their new realities.

“There is a glaring lack of specialized rehabilitation centers and modern equipment, such as prosthetics and movement training devices,” Owaimer said. “Comprehensive programs that integrate physical, psychological and social services are desperately needed.”

For Al Haw, the psychological impact of his injuries is compounded by the stigma he faces from society, he said.

“Society does not accept me,” he said. “When I walk slowly on crutches, people start shouting at me, ‘Hurry up!’ One time, I fell to the ground. I cry every day. I have nightmares every night. I feel very lonely. I’ve become mentally ill in addition to being physically and visually disabled.”

The lack of psychological support exacerbates the suffering of those like Al Haw. Many patients, particularly young people, find themselves battling depression and anxiety with no professional guidance or emotional support.

“Adapting to life with a disability is a significant challenge,” Owaimer said. “While some programs offer psychological and social rehabilitation, the lack of resources limits their reach and effectiveness.”

The societal challenges faced by people with disabilities in Gaza, limited facilities, lack of accessibility and entrenched stigma leave many feeling isolated and marginalized. Al Haw described this isolation as being particularly painful. As the oldest of seven siblings, he said he feels a deep responsibility to support his family, especially with his father imprisoned in an Israeli jail.

“I’ve lost my feet and my sight, the most precious things I had. My dreams have deteriorated. I can’t support my mother and sisters. My future is completely unknown,” he said.

Despite the obstacles he faces, Al Haw keeps going, driven by his love for his family.

“Because of my family, I am struggling to continue living. I want to have a good future, to support my family in the absence of my father,” he said.

“These individuals are not just numbers — they are human beings with rights who deserve dignity, education, and proper rehabilitation,” Owaimer said.

“In the chaos of conflict, many people with disabilities are forgotten,” Mhanna, of the Red Cross, said. “But they are civilians and receive special protection under international humanitarian law. People with disabilities, and the different challenges and needs they have, must be taken into account by parties to a conflict during active hostilities.”

Netanyahu says Israel must defeat Hezbollah in UN speech amid calls for cease-fire
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — In a defiant address to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that his country was committed to defeating both Hezbollah and Hamas — giving a pointed warning to the groups’ chief backer, Iran.

“I have a message for the tyrants of Tehran,” Netanyahu said. “If you strike us, we will strike you, there is no place. There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach.”

Appearing to back up Netanyahu’s words with action, the Israeli military carried out what an Israeli Defense Force said was “a precise strike on the central headquarters of the Hezbollah terror organization” in Beirut shortly after he finished his address on Friday.

Multiple sources told ABC News the target of the attack was Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

It was not immediately clear whether the strike was successful, but the scale of the bombing immediately sparked concern among U.S. officials who have been applying consistent diplomatic pressure to Iran in an effort to keep the country from stepping up its role in the conflict.

The increased fighting in Lebanon has some officials fearing an all-out war in the region. The Biden administration has been working to persuade Israel to agree to a 21-day ceasefire proposal crafted by the U.S. and France.

After initially rejecting the plan outright, the Israeli government seemed to soften its stance on Thursday — signaling a willingness to negotiate.

But Netanyahu did not reference the plan in his roughly 30-minute speech on Friday and made no mention of pursuing diplomatic peace with Hezbollah.

The prime minister said Israel would “continue degrading Hezbollah until all our objectives are made” and that Israel “must defeat” them.

“As long as Hezbollah chooses the path of war, Israel has no choice, and Israel has every right to remove this threat and return our citizens to their homes safely, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” he said.

Netanyahu asserted the U.S. would not tolerate a similar situation on its own border for “even for a single day.”

Several United Nations delegates walked out of the room as Netanyahu began his address at the U.N. in New York.

“I didn’t intend to come here this year. My country is at war, fighting for its life,” the prime minister said. “But after I heard the lies and slanders leveled at my country by many of the speakers at this podium, I decided to come here and set the record straight.”

Netanyahu continued to press for “total victory” in Gaza as he called for Hamas to surrender and release all remaining Israeli hostages. He also said Israel rejected any scenario in which Hamas remained in control of Gaza after the war.

The prime minister also claimed criticism of Israel’s human rights record was unwarranted, saying Israel had helped ship more than adequate supplies of food to Gaza and continued to “spare no effort” to protect civilian lives.

“We don’t want to see a single person — a single innocent person die. That’s always a tragedy. And that’s why we do so much to minimize civilian casualties,” he said.

However, U.S. officials say Israel’s record in Gaza is checkered. A report released by the State Department in May found that the Israeli government did not cooperate with efforts to move aid into the enclave in the early months of the war against Hamas.

The same report also stated that while Israel has “the knowledge, experience, and tools” to implement “best practices for mitigating civilian harm,” the high number of civilian casualties “raises substantial questions about whether the IDF is using them effectively in all cases.”

U.S. officials have expressed similar concerns about collateral damage from Israeli military action in Lebanon.

More than 118,000 people in Lebanon have been displaced in just the last week, according to the UN. The Lebanon Ministry of Health also said hundreds of people have been killed in that time, although it’s unclear how many were combatants.

The prime minister’s office said Netanyahu would return to Israel earlier than previously planned. It also released a photo it said shows him approving the strike over the phone while sitting at a desk in New York.

11-year-old girl rescued as sole survivor of shipwreck off Italian coast
John M Lund Photography, Inc./ Getty

(ITALY) — An 11-year-old girl was miraculously rescued after three days of being stranded at sea when a shipwreck off Italy’s Lampedusa island is believed to have killed the remaining passengers on the vessel.

Germany’s CompassCollective, the charitable organization that rescued the girl at 3 a.m. on Wednesday, said its boat was en route on a different rescue operation when they heard her shouting from the water.

“It was an incredible coincidence that we heard the child’s voice despite the engine running,” Skipper Matthias Wiedenlübbert said in a press release detailing the rescue.

The shipwrecked metal boat, which had initially set off from Sfax, Tunisia, was caught in a storm that lasted several days in the central Mediterranean, according to the release.

There were an estimated 45 passengers onboard the ship before it sank, the organization said.

The 11-year-old girl said she drifted in the water for three days with two improvised life rings made from air-filled inner tubes and a simple life jacket.

She survived without any drinking water or food and despite suffering from hypothermia, she was “responsive and oriented,” according to the release.

The girl told the organization she had been in contact with two other passengers in the water two days after the shipwreck, but that the contact had broken off.

After receiving medical attention, the girl was moved to a migrant holding center in Lampedusa where Italian Red Cross staff were looking after her, according to the organization.

CompassCollective’s Katja Tempel said the rescue signals an ongoing crisis for migrants embarking on dangerous journeys by boat in attempts to get to Europe.

“Even in storms, people are forced to use risky escape routes across the Mediterranean. We need safe passages for refugees and an open Europe that welcomes people and gives them easy access to the asylum system. Drowning in the Mediterranean is not an option,” Tempel said in the release.

According to data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the migration route between Tunisia, Libya, Italy and Malta is one of the most dangerous passages in the world with over 24,300 people disappearing or dying since 2014.

“The persisting humanitarian crisis in the central Mediterranean is intolerable,” IOM Director General António Vitorino said in 2023. “With more than 20,000 deaths recorded on this route since 2014, I fear that these deaths have been normalized,” he added.

Israel-Gaza-Lebanon live updates: West Bank settler rioters target Palestinians
Eyad Baba / AFP via Getty Images

(LONDON) — The ceasefire in Lebanon is holding despite ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets, which Israeli officials say are responses to ceasefire violations by the Iranian-backed militant group.

The Israel Defense Forces continues its intense airstrike and ground campaigns in Gaza, particularly in the north of the devastated Palestinian territory.

Tensions also remain high between Israel and Iran after tit-for-tat long-range strikes in recent months and threats of further military action from both sides.

Israeli West Bank settlers riot, attack Palestinians and security forces

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday said security forces personnel faced “violent” scenes while evacuating an illegal Israeli settler outpost in the Palestinian West Bank town of Huwara, close to the city of Nablus.

Dozens of settlers rioted, setting fire to Palestinian buildings, vehicles and attacking Palestinian residents after Israeli security forces moved in to conduct the evacuation.

The IDF said several Israelis were arrested.

“The IDF views with great seriousness any violence against its servants and the security forces, who commit nights and days to the security of the citizens of the region,” its statement read. “These events must be condemned and the violators of the law brought to justice.”

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller and Joe Simonetti

UN chief says Gaza aid ‘outrageously’ blocked

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a post to X on Tuesday that much-needed humanitarian aid for Gaza is being “outrageously blocked.”

Guterres said aid agencies are facing “gigantic humanitarian needs” in Gaza, where the Israel Defense Forces continue military operations — particularly in the north of the devastated territory.

UN officials have repeatedly demanded that Israel do more to facilitate aid flows into Gaza.

“The nightmare is not a crisis of logistics,” Guterres said. “It’s a crisis of political will and of respect for fundamental principles of international humanitarian law.”

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

Israeli forces conduct strike in Syria

The Israel Defense Forces said it conducted a strike in Damascus on Tuesday, to target Salman Nemer Jamaa, Hezbollah’s representative to the Syrian military.

“The Syrian regime has actively supported Hezbollah, enabling weapon smuggling to Lebanon and by that endangering Syrian and Lebanese civilians. Jamaa was a key Hezbollah figure supporting these operations,” the IDF said in a statement.

This Israeli strike is separate from active ongoing fighting between Syrian rebel forces and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

Diseases spreading in Gaza as winter bites

Doctors Without Borders on Tuesday reported a significant spread of respiratory diseases, pneumonia, skin diseases and diseases resulting from immunodeficiency among citizens in Gaza.

The organization’s medical director, Fadi Al-Madhoun, warned of acute respiratory infection among children in the Gaza Strip due to the winter weather and their presence in tents that do not protect against the winter cold.

Last month, MSF described conditions in Gaza as “appalling” and said its teams treated more than 10,000 children under the age of 5 for upper respiratory tract infections like tonsillitis and the common cold.

-ABC News’ Samy Zyara and Joe Simonetti

Airstrike targets car near Damascus airport

Syria’s SANA news agency reported an Israeli airstrike targeting a car on a main road close to Damascus airport on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties from the strike, or who the target was.

The Israel Defense Forces has not yet commented on the report.

-ABC News’ Nasser Atta, Jordana Miller and Joe Simonetti

IDF claims killing of Oct. 7 militants

The Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday that it killed seven militants it accused of participating in Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, infiltration attack into southern Israel.

The IDF said in a statement that troops of the 99th Division’s 990th Brigade killed the fighters during operations in central Gaza over the past two weeks.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

Trump’s Israel ambassador pick demands ‘severe’ response to hostage death

Mike Huckabee, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to be the next American ambassador to Israel, said the U.S. must “exact severe consequences” after the Israel Defense Forces announced the death of missing American-Israeli soldier Omer Neutra.

Neutra, 21, was killed during Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack into southern Israel and his body was taken back into Gaza, the IDF said Monday. He was previously thought to have been abducted alive.

Huckabee wrote on X, “There must be serious consequences for holding any hostage but America needs to exact severe consequences for kidnapping and murdering AMERICAN hostages.”

Trump said on Truth Social on Monday that there would be “ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East” if remaining hostages are not released from Gaza by the time he takes office on Jan. 20.

There are believed to be three surviving Americans still being held hostage in Gaza.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

9 killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon, health ministry says

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said that Israeli airstrikes in the south of the country killed nine people on Monday, as last week’s fragile ceasefire continues despite renewed cross-border fire.

The ministry said in posts to X that an Israeli attack on the town of Haris killed five people and injured two. A strike on the town of Talousa killed four and injured one, the ministry said.

The Israel Defense Forces said Monday it was striking targets in southern Lebanon and accused Hezbollah of “severe violation of the ceasefire.”

IDF says it’s hitting targets in Lebanon

The IDF said it is striking targets in southern Lebanon on Monday after Hezbollah officials said earlier they fired on an Israeli target.

“We will respond decisively to Hezbollah’s severe violation of the ceasefire —and will continue to do so. We have plans and targets ready to be carried out and at any given moment,” the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, said Monday.

Hezbollah says it fired on Israeli target in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah officials said Monday they fired on an Israeli target in southern Lebanon, accusing Israel of “repeated violations” of the ceasefire agreement.

The Israel Defense Forces said Hezbollah launched two projectiles toward the area of Har Dov. There were no injuries, with the projectiles falling in open space, the IDF said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened a forceful response, calling it a “serious violation of the ceasefire.”

“We are determined to continue enforcing the ceasefire, and to respond to any violation by Hezbollah — minor or serious,” Netanyahu said.

Family of dead Israeli-American soldier release statement

The family of Omer Maxim Neutra, the Israeli-American soldier who had been believed to be in Hamas captivity, released a statement Monday after it was confirmed he was killed Oct. 7.

“Our hearts are shattered with this devastating news,” the family said. “The Neutra family is deeply grieving and are requesting the public, who has shown great support throughout this journey, to please respect their privacy until they are formally ready to announce the next steps.”

“May Omer’s memory be a blessing,” they added.

Netanyahu vows to recover body of US-Israeli soldier from Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, said in a joint statement Monday they “will not rest or be silent” until the body of killed U.S.-Israeli soldier Omer Neutra is recovered from the Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed Monday that Neutra, 21, was killed during Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack into southern Israel and his body taken back into Gaza. Neutra — who was originally from New York — was previously thought to have been taken hostage. He was serving as a tank platoon commander at the time of the attack.

Neutra “fought fiercely at the head of his soldiers to defend the settlements surrounding Gaza, until he fell.” Netanyahu’s statement said. “We share in the family’s heavy grief,” it added.

“We will continue to act resolutely and tirelessly until we return all of our captives — the living and the dead,” the statement said.

There are still three American citizens thought to be alive as hostages inside Gaza.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller and Joe Simonetti

Israeli drone strike injures Lebanon soldier, army says

The Lebanese Armed Forces said on Monday that an Israeli drone “targeted an army bulldozer while it was carrying out fortification work” at a military center in the northeastern Hermel region close to the border with Syria.

The attack “resulted in one soldier being moderately injured,” the army wrote in a post to X.

The Israel Defense Forces has not yet commented on the alleged strike.

-ABC News’ Victoria Beaule

IDF confirms death of US-Israeli hostage

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday confirmed that missing U.S.-Israeli soldier Omer Maxim Neutra, 21, was among those killed in Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack into southern Israel.

Neutra was believed taken into Gaza as a hostage by militants during the attack. But the IDF said Monday he was killed during the Oct. 7 assault and his body was taken by militants.

Neutra — originally from New York — was serving as a tank platoon commander in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Brigade at the time of the Hamas attack. He was among hundreds of security forces personnel killed during the assault.

Neutra’s parents have been campaigning for a hostage release deal in the U.S., their activity including public appearances at the White House and the Capitol.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

IDF reports ‘several operations’ against Hezbollah in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday it launched “several operations” targeting Hezbollah fighters that it claimed posed a direct threat to Israel “in violation of the ceasefire agreement.”

Among the operations was an attack on armed militants operating close to a church in southern Lebanon, the IDF said.

Those killed “were active in the ground defense, anti-tank and artillery formations in the sector, and took part in the fighting while using the church,” it wrote in a post to X.

The 60-day ceasefire that went into effect last week is holding despite continued sporadic fighting and Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

The deal stipulates that IDF troops will withdraw from their positions in Lebanon during the 60-day window and that Hezbollah forces will withdraw from the region south of the Litani River.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

Hostage Edan Alexander’s father makes an appeal to Biden, Trump and Netanyahu

The father of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander issued an emotional request on Sunday to President Biden, President-elect Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, telling the leaders to act now to bring the hostages home “before it’s too late.”

A day after seeing his son for the first time in a year in a propaganda video released by Hamas’ military wing, Adi Alexander of New Jersey spoke at a rally in New York City’s Central Park, saying, “No father should hear his child plead for his life like that.”

“President Biden, President Trump, Prime Minster Netanyahu, I call on all of you to act,” Alexander said. “This is not a moment for politics or hesitation. This is a moment of courage, collaboration and decisive action.”

He appealed to Biden to use the United States’ influence “to negotiate a deal before it’s too late.”

Directing his words to Trump, he said, “You do not have to wait until January to make an impact. The world is watching. Act now.”

To Netanyahu, Alexander said, “The fate of the hostages, including my son, rests in your hands. You have the power to bring them home. Don’t let this opportunity slip away.”

Edan Alexander, 20, was serving in the Israeli military and stationed near Gaza when he was taken captive by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023.

The White House issued a statement, saying, it has been in touch with the Alexander family and called the hostage video a “cruel reminder of Hamas’s terror against citizens of multiple countries, including our own.”

“The war in Gaza would stop tomorrow and the suffering of Gazans would end immediately– and would have ended months ago– if Hamas agreed to release the hostages,” White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said in a statement. “It has refused to do so, but as the President said last week, we have a critical opportunity to conclude the deal to release the hostages, stop the war, and surge humanitarian assistance into Gaza. This deal is on the table now.”

Netanyahu to hold meeting to discuss hostages, Lebanon, Syria tonight: Official

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a security meeting Sunday night to discuss the issue of the hostages, as well as Lebanon and Syria, an Israeli official told ABC News.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

UN pauses aid deliveries to Gaza amid safety concerns

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini on Sunday announced a pause to Gaza aid deliveries via the strip’s main crossing point, citing serious threats to the safety of staff.

The road out of the Kerem Shalom crossing “has not been safe for months,” Lazzarini said in a post to X.

“This difficult decision comes at a time hunger is rapidly deepening,” Lazzarini said. “The delivery of humanitarian aid must never be dangerous or turn into an ordeal.”

The UNRWA chief said a “large convoy of aid trucks was stolen by armed gangs” on Nov. 16, with several more aid trucks taken on Saturday.

Lazzarini also said that Israel’s “ongoing siege” of Gaza, “hurdles” put in place by Israeli authorities and “⁠political decisions to restrict the amounts of aid” were among the other problems facing U.N. staff.

“The humanitarian operation has become unnecessarily impossible,” he wrote. “The responsibility of protection of aid workers [and] supplies is with the state of Israel as the occupying power.”

-ABC News’ Somayeh Malekian

