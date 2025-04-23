Gaza’s Catholics mourn Pope Francis, who ‘never forgot’ them during war

Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty Images

(GAZA) — Gaza’s small Catholic community is mourning the death of Pope Francis, who maintained daily contact with local church leaders throughout the ongoing conflict, the parish priest of the region’s only Catholic church told ABC News.

Father Gabriel Romanelli of Gaza City’s Holy Family Church said the pontiff called the parish “every day from the beginning of the war” — an effort the community greatly appreciated.

“He met the people. He remembered some people by voice,” he said.

Even as he expressed profound sadness at the pope’s passing, Romanelli found spiritual significance in its timing.

“There is a mix of feelings,” Romanelli told ABC News. “The first feeling is very sad … but at the same time, because he died on Easter, it’s a sign of the mercy of God. For us as Christians, it’s the feast of the resurrection of the Lord.”

Gaza has been devastated by the war that was sparked by the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack. Since the conflict began, the Holy Family Church has helped to feed and shelter “thousands of families,” with support from the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and Pope Francis, according to Romanelli.

There were approximately 1,300 Christians among Gaza’s 2 million Palestinian residents in 2022, according to a U.S. Department of State report, which cited “media reports and religious communities.”

“We lost many Christians. Five percent of our community have died during this war,” Romanelli said.

The parish is currently housing around 500 refugees, including “the majority” of Gaza’s minority Christian community but also some Muslims, “especially children with special needs,” Romanelli said.

During their frequent calls, Romanelli noted the pope’s deep concern for the welfare of Gaza’s civilians.

“He would call us to give us force, power, support, moral support and also, through the Latin Patriarchate, material support to help the civilians here,” Romanelli said.

The pope would also consistently urge them to take care of the children as he expressed gratitude for the church’s efforts to help the Christian community and all their neighbors, according to Romanelli. He said that message will be the pope’s legacy in the region.

“It’s necessary to continue to help the people,” Romanelli said. “After this war, the post-war period will be very hard. It’s necessary that people be strong in faith, strong in humanity. … We must smile and play with the children because it’s necessary to break the violence with a real peace message.”

Romanelli, who has served as a missionary in Gaza for six years, said the parish held a memorial service for the pope on Monday. Due to the ongoing conflict and closed borders, he said he will be unable to attend the pope’s funeral on Saturday, but hopes to follow the ceremonies online if conditions permit.

Related Posts

Moiz Salhi/Anadolu via Getty Images

(GAZA CITY) — Israel hit Gaza with a series of “extensive strikes” overnight Tuesday, vowing to open the “gates of hell” because Hamas has not released the remaining hostages.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said the Israel Defense Forces is targeting Hamas terrorists throughout the region and will act with “increasing military force” against Hamas from now on.

“Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health, which is run by Hamas, said in a statement Tuesday that at least 404 people had been killed in the strikes. The human toll in Gaza had risen steadily throughout the morning, the ministry said in a series of updates. At least 562 others were injured, the ministry said.

“Tonight we returned to fighting in Gaza due to Hamas’ refusal to release the hostages and threats to harm IDF soldiers and Israeli communities,” Katz said in a statement.

“If Hamas does not release all the hostages, the gates of hell will open in Gaza,” he added.

The strikes are targeting areas in Gaza including Rafah, Khan Younis, Deir al-Balah, Nuseirat, Al-Bureij, Al-Zaytoun, Al-Karama and Beit Hanoun. The IDF’s Arabic spokesperson issued a broad evacuation order covering of the entire perimeter of Gaza. Residents were warned to “evacuate immediately to the known shelters in western Gaza City and those in Khan Younis.”

An Israeli official told ABC News the preemptive offensive will continue “as long as necessary,” and will “expand beyond air strikes.”

The strikes targeted Hamas’ mid-ranking military commanders, leadership officials and infrastructure, the official said.

“⁠The IDF is prepared and spread out in all arenas, both in personnel manning the borders and the Aerial Defence Array,” the official added.

Netanyahu and Katz said the changes to the IDF’s defensive guidelines come after Hamas “rejected all offers” on a conclusive hostage deal with Steve Witkoff, the U.S.’s special envoy to the Middle East.

Hamas said in a statement Tuesday that overturning the ceasefire agreement and the series of strikes put “the prisoners in Gaza at an unknown fate.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in an appearance on Fox News that the Trump administration was consulted by Israeli officials on their decision to strike Gaza.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump took to his social media to threaten Hamas with a “last warning” about the remaining hostages.

Trump wrote on Truth Social on March 7 that “it will be OVER” for Hamas if it does not comply.

“I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job, not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say,” he added.

Witkoff reiterated the president’s threat at the time, saying, “I wouldn’t test President Trump.”

Fifty-nine hostages are believed to remain in Gaza — 24 of whom are presumed to be alive. Edan Alexander is the last American-Israeli hostage to remain alive in captivity.

ABC News’ Dana Savir and Guy Davies contributed to this report.

Candles and messages of healing for Pope Francis are laid at the statue of John Paul II outside the Gemelli hospital where the Pope is hospitalized with pneumonia, in Rome on February 26, 2025. (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

(LONDON and ROME) — Pope Francis suffered a “sudden worsening of his respiratory condition,” after an “isolated attack of bronchospasm” which caused vomiting with inhalation, the Vatican said on Friday.

A bronchospasm is a coughing attack.

The pope underwent broncho aspiration and was put on non-invasive mechanical ventilation, with a good response in terms of gas exchange, the Vatican said.

The pontiff, who has been hospitalized in Rome since Feb. 14, remained alert and oriented while receiving treatment, the Vatican said.

His prognosis remains “uncertain,” the Vatican said.

Earlier Friday, the Vatican press office said the pope had a peaceful evening of rest in hospital and is continuing his recovery in the hospital.

“As in recent days, the night passed peacefully and the Pope is now resting,” the Vatican said.

Officials said that Pope Francis’ condition continued to improve on Thursday, with the pontiff alternating between high-flow oxygen therapy and a ventimask, according to the Vatican.

“Given the complexity of his clinical condition, further days of clinical stability are needed to clarify the prognosis,” the Vatican said.

“For the second time, there is no mention of a critical condition,” Vatican sources told ABC News. “So we can say that we have come out of the most critical phase and we are back to what was previously described as a complex picture.”

On Thursday, the pope dedicated the morning to respiratory physiotherapy and rest. In the afternoon, he gathered in prayer in the chapel of the private apartment on the 10th floor, receiving the Eucharist. The pope then dedicated himself to work activities, according to the Vatican.

“The bulletin again speaks of an improvement, a slight one, but an improvement, but the fact that the prognosis is reserved means that the doctors still have concerns,” Vatican sources told ABC News.

The pontiff, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, was diagnosed with pneumonia last week, according to the Vatican.

ABC News

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on European nations to “step up” to help secure a lasting peace in Ukraine, committing for the first time to deploying British soldiers to the country to support any deal agreed with Russia.

“We are facing a once-in-a-generation moment for the collective security of our continent,” Starmer wrote in an op-ed for The Telegraph published on Sunday. “This is not only a question about the future of Ukraine — it is existential for Europe as a whole.”

“The U.K. is ready to play a leading role in accelerating work on security guarantees for Ukraine,” the prime minister wrote, noting the country’s commitment to spending nearly $4 billion to support Kyiv’s forces until at least 2030.

“But it also means being ready and willing to contribute to security guarantees to Ukraine by putting our own troops on the ground if necessary,” Starmer continued.

“I do not say that lightly,” he added. “I feel very deeply the responsibility that comes with potentially putting British servicemen and women in harm’s way. But any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent and the security of this country.”

Starmer’s commitment makes him one of few NATO leaders to have suggested putting allied boots on the ground inside Ukraine to support any future peace deal. French President Emmanuel Macron has previously been at the forefront of such proposals, with Baltic states including Estonia and Lithuania also among those expressing willingness.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has consistently concrete security guarantees from Western partners are a vital part of any peace deal with Russia, and a necessary deterrent of renewed aggression from Moscow. Allies have been cool on — or outright opposed to — Ukraine’s ambition for rapid NATO accession and subsequent protection under the bloc’s Article 5 collective defense clause.

The offer of British troops comes after a turbulent week in NATO-Ukraine relations, with President Donald Trump unilaterally announcing the beginning of direct peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his top officials making clear the limits of U.S. backing for Kyiv.

In the run up to last weekend’s Munich Security Conference in southern Germany, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Ukraine will not be offered NATO membership in the near future, that Kyiv will not be able to liberate all occupied territory and that American troops will not be sent to the country as part of any peace deal.

Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance also hit out at European allies for doing too little to support Ukraine, contain Russia and bolster their own military readiness. The continent must “step up in a big way,” Vance said, while also rattling European allies by claiming they have failed to address issues of migration and free speech.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has continued its push for a deal with Ukraine to secure access to some $500 billion worth of rare earth metals. Zelenskyy refused to approve a draft of the agreement this weekend, telling the Associated Press that the deal “is not ready to protect us, our interest.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio flew to Saudi Arabia on Monday — where he will be joined by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff — for the expected beginning of talks with top Russian officials.

In a Sunday interview with Fox News, Witkoff said the U.S. delegation will “be having meetings at the direction of the president. And, hopefully, we’ll make some really good progress with regard to Russia-Ukraine.”

Pushed on whether Kyiv will be pressured into specific concessions, Witkoff responded, “I’m not dismissive of the details. They’re important. But I think the beginning here is trust-building.”

“It’s getting everything to understand that this war does not continue, that it should end,” he added. “That’s what the president has directed us to do, to negotiate a proper ending of this war. No more death.”

The mission to Riyadh comes days after Trump said he spoke with Putin over the phone about starting negotiations, adding he expected an eventual in-person meeting with the Russian leader in Saudi Arabia.

It remains unclear whether Ukraine will be involved in the negotiations. Kyiv and its European allies have urged the White House to facilitate roles for Ukrainian and European leaders in the talks.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, flew to the neighboring United Arab Emirates for an official visit. The nation has played a prominent role in Kyiv-Moscow prisoner exchange talks during the war.

“Our top priority is bringing even more of our people home from captivity,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media. “We will also focus on investments and economic partnership, as well as a large-scale humanitarian program.”

The president’s office told ABC News that Zelenskyy will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a pre-planned bilateral visit.

Zelenskyy told NBC News on Sunday that his nation will “never accept any decisions between the United States and Russia” made regarding Ukraine’s future without Kyiv’s participation.

Fierce fighting and long-long attacks continue as Kyiv and Moscow prepare for the revival of talks. On Sunday night, Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 147 drones into the country, 83 of which were downed and 59 jammed.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said it shot down 90 Ukrainian drones.

ABC News’ Will Gretsky and Selina Wang contributed to this report.

