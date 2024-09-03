Geeked Week: Netflix teases ‘Tomb Raider’ series, returning ‘Squid Game’ + +’Stranger Things’

Netflix

Netflix has just dropped the trailer to its annual Geeked Week festivities. As the streamer puts it, it’s a “Netflix celebration of geeks, chosen by geeks.”

The trailer teases the next seasons of returning favorites like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Cobra Kai, Avatar: The Last Airbender and One Piece, as well as new projects, including an animated Tomb Raider series and an anime adaptation of the hit video game series Devil May Cry.

Also stuffed into the sneak peek are cosplayers and other fans who have expressed their love for various shows through body art.

The Geeked Week action kicks off Sept. 16 and culminates with a live, in-person fan event called Geeked Week Live on Sept. 19 in Atlanta.

Fans who can’t get there in person can get in on the action via Twitch, YouTube and X starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Netflix teases viewers “can expect sneak peeks, news and surprises” from their favorite — and new favorite — shows; in the past, Geeked Week has featured interviews, Q&A panels and video messages to fans from various shows’ casts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Notebook’ closing on Broadway in December
L-R: Tyson and Cardoza – John Lamparski/Getty Images

The Broadway musical The Notebook, based on the beloved Nicholas Sparks book and subsequent romantic film starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, will close in December. 

The production’s website just listed Sunday, Dec. 15, as the show’s final performance.

The time-spanning show, the cast of which includes Jordan Tyson, John Cardoza, Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood, started previews on Feb. 10 before having its official opening on March 14.

The production featured music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and was nominated for three Tony Awards. A national tour will launch in September 2025 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, with other cities to follow.

Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman star in Baz Luhrmann-directed ‘Vogue’ shoot
Baz Luhrmann/Vogue

Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman are throwing it back nearly seven decades, appearing in a new Alfred Hitchcock-inspired photo shoot, a modern take on the famed director’s 1955 film To Catch a Thief.

The shoot’s titled “The Heist of the Heart” for Vogue‘s September 2024 issue, which was photographed and directed by Baz Luhrmann. In the pictorial, Lively plays “the Cat,” a modern reinterpretation of Carey Grant‘s sticky-fingered character, the male thief in the Hitchcock’s romantic thriller.

Deadpool & Wolverine star Jackman poses as “L’Ombre,” the target of Lively’s thievery. Looking very James Bond, Jackman shows off a sleek black tuxedo, adjusting the cuffs on his suit in one photo while playing the wealthy victim.

“It was all about finding an imagined role for Blake that perhaps we’d all like to see her play,” Luhrmann told Vogue of the artistic decisions made in the shoot.

In one photo, Blake stuns in a head-to-toe all-black catsuit. In another, she sits with a contemplative look in a room filled with precious jewelry strewn haphazardly across the floor.

The Monaco setting of the original film is apparent throughout the shoot with the southern French coast glittering in the moonlight behind a nefarious photo of Lively.

In another photo, Lively and Jackman jet across the famous coastline on a motorcycle, Lively’s polka-dot dress flowing in the background.

Though the cinematic views of Monte Carlo are enchanting, the photos were all shot in New York City using LED backdrop technology, according to Vogue.

It Ends with Us star Lively is also the cover star of Vogue‘s September 2024 issue.

Pete Davidson reportedly checks into wellness center for mental health treatment
ABC

Former Saturday Night Live star and stand-up comedian Pete Davidson has checked into a wellness facility for mental health treatment, a source tells People.

The magazine reports the 30-year-old King of Staten Island star is taking some time off following a grueling stand-up and acting schedule to focus on his well-being.

Davidson did so last July, as well, to deal with his PTSD and borderline personality disorder, which he’s been public about both in interviews and in his creative work. His battle with addiction — and many stints in rehab — has also taken center stage in his comedy.

For now, a source tells People the superstar is focused on his sobriety, and is being supported by his family and friends for proactively looking after his mental health.

A rep for Davidson has yet to return ABC Audio’s request for comment on the story.

