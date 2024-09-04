Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard and more in ‘The Boroughs’, from the Duffer Bros.

Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard and more in ‘The Boroughs’, from the Duffer Bros.
The Duffer Bros. – Netflix

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have lined up some impressive names for the forthcoming sci-fi series they’re producing called The Boroughs.

Netflix has tapped Oscar winner Geena Davis and nominee Alfre Woodard; Tony-winning Spider-Man baddie Alfred Molina; The Sinner Emmy nominee Bill Pullman; and Denis O’Hare from American Horror Story and Clarke Peters for the eight-episode series.

According to the streamer, they play residents of a seemingly picturesque New Mexico retirement community who “must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have: time.”

The show was created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, vets of the beloved Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

To the streamer’s blog, Tudum, the Duffers enthused, “While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Drew Barrymore reveals ‘original’ ending of ’50 First Dates’ and other details
Drew Barrymore reveals ‘original’ ending of ’50 First Dates’ and other details
Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

As romantic comedy classic 50 First Dates celebrates its 20th anniversary, the film’s star Drew Barrymore is revealing new details about the film’s making — including a surprising “original ending” that did not come to fruition.

Perhaps the most radical divergence from the original plan was the setting. Rather than the shores of Hawaii for the love story between Barrymore’s character, Lucy Whitmore, who suffers from memory loss after an accident, and Adam Sandler‘s Henry Roth, Barrymore said it was originally supposed to be set in the continental United States.

“It was a drama set in Seattle,” said Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show, to the shock of co-host Ross Mathews. Barrymore also revealed that the movie’s title had been changed from its original name, 50 First Kisses.

The film’s narrative ends with Sandler and Barrymore’s characters married, having found a way to be together while navigating Lucy’s short-term memory loss that resets each day.

“The original ending was her saying, ‘You should go and live your life, because this is no life here,'” revealed Barrymore. “And he goes away as he does, and he comes back and he walks into the restaurant and just sits down and says, ‘Hi, I’m Henry,’ and the film ends.”

“Thank you for changing it,” Mathews said to Barrymore after the big reveal.

50 First Dates hit theaters in 2004 with Sandler and Barrymore starring alongside Rob Schneider, Lusia Strus, Dan Aykroyd and more.

The Peter Segal-directed movie brought in over $196 million, according to The Numbers, a film industry data website that tracks box office revenue.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

D23 opens: ‘Avatar 3’ title, ‘Zootopia’ sequel news, ‘Incredibles 3’ announced, and more
D23 opens: ‘Avatar 3’ title, ‘Zootopia’ sequel news, ‘Incredibles 3’ announced, and more
‘Snow White’ – Disney

Friday marked the opening of D23, the annual fan expo for The Walt Disney Company, the parent company of ABC News. From the drop, the fan fest made headlines. 

Here are just some of Friday’s big reveals: 

  • A new trailer was revealed for Moana 2, starring the voices of Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson. It opens November 27. 
     
  • The title of the third installment of the global blockbuster Avatar franchise was revealed to be Avatar: Fire and Ash. Shot alongside the smash 2022 sequel The Way of Water, it’s due in theaters December 19, 2025.
     
  • Loki season 2 veteran and Everything Everywhere All at Once Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan will lend his voice to a snake named Gary in the sequel to 2016’s billion-plus grossing Zootopia. Original cast members Ginnifer Goodwin, who was on hand at the Anaheim event, will be back as bunny cop Judy Hopps, along with her fox partner Nick Wilde, voiced again by Jason Bateman, when the movie hits theaters Nov. 26, 2025.
     
  • Disney/Pixar revealed the franchise’s original director — and Ratatouille Oscar winner — Brad Bird will be back for Incredibles 3, due in theaters in the spring of 2026. Craig T. Nelson and Holly Hunter return, respectively, as Bob Parr and wife Helen/aka Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl; Sarah Vowell reprises Violet, while Dash will be voiced by Huck Milner for the threequel. Samuel L. Jackson will reprise as Lucius Best/Frozone, and Bird will be back as supersuit designer Edna Mode.
     
  • Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis announced the sequel to their beloved hit Freaky Friday will be called Freakier Friday. That hits theaters in 2025.
     

  • Disney released the first trailer for the upcoming Snow White live-action remake starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. It hits theaters on March 21, 2025.

     

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Alien: Romulus’ scares up .5 million to top the weekend box office
‘Alien: Romulus’ scares up $41.5 million to top the weekend box office
Disney

Alien: Romulus, the latest film in the Alien franchise, topped the domestic box office, earning an estimated $41.5 million. That marks the second-best opening weekend for a film in the series, behind Prometheus.

Overseas, Alien: Romulus earned an estimated $66.7 million, for a global total of $108.2 million.

Disney/Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine dropped to second place, delivering an estimated $29 million, raising its four-week North American tally to $45.8 million.

The film added an estimated $32.9 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $1.14 billion, surpassing Joker as the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history.

It Ends with Us took third place with an estimated $24 million at the domestic box office and $33.1 million internationally, for a global total of more than $180 million after two weeks.

Fourth place went to Twisters, which scooped up an estimated $9.8 million, bringing its five-week North American gross to $238.4 million and $333.4 million worldwide.

Rounding out the top five was the 15th anniversary rerelease of the stop-motion animated feature Coraline, delivering an estimated $8.37 million. The film grossed a total of $126.9 million in its initial release.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.