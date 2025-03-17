Gender-affirming care may lower depression risk, study finds, but many are losing access

(NEW YORK) — Transgender adults who received gender-affirming hormone therapy had a significantly lower risk of moderate-to-severe depression over four years compared to those who did not receive such care, according to a new study published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

The study tracked 3,592 transgender, nonbinary, and gender-diverse adults and found that those prescribed hormones like estrogen or testosterone had a 15% lower risk of depression symptoms, reinforcing the mental health benefits of this treatment.

The findings “support the mental health-promoting role of hormones” and their status as “a medically necessary treatment,” said Sari Reisner, an associate professor of epidemiology at University of Michigan School of Public Health and one of the study’s authors. “Hormones play a vital role in the mental health of trans people who need them.”

The study acknowledges that other factors, such as mental health treatment, social support and other influences on mood, could have affected the findings. It also did not track the duration patients received gender-affirming hormone therapy or whether they underwent other forms of gender-affirming care, such as surgery.

Transgender people in the U.S. are two to three times more likely to have a history of depression, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The study warns that mental health disparities continue to worsen in transgender and gender diverse communities, as access to gender-affirming care becomes more difficult.

Dr. Alexes Hazen, a New York City plastic surgeon specializing in gender-affirming procedures, says she has seen a rise in depression among her patients in recent months. Many have expressed concerns over the wave of state laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care, which has made finding treatment more difficult and left many feeling hopeless.

“Unfortunately, some states are not as friendly to patients and care providers,” Hazen said. “Some states have publicly stated their allegiance to trans and nonbinary folks, and those places will become safe havens for care.”

As barriers to gender-affirming care grow, the new study underscores its importance for mental health in transgender patients. These services “address the pervasive mental health inequities that trans people experience,” Reisner said, emphasizing that access to this care is both medically necessary and essential for reducing depression risk.

“Our findings underscore the importance of protecting and upholding the right to accessible healthcare for trans people,” Reisner said,

Hazen recommended community-based health centers that cater to LGBTQ+ patients as a key resource for gender-affirming care. The study also reinforced the importance of these clinics, arguing that the gender-affirming treatment they provide improves access and supports mental health, particularly for those in underserved communities.

Alice Gao, MD, MPH, is a family medicine resident at Temple Northwest Community Family Medicine and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit.

Over a dozen new measles cases in Texas outbreak in less than a week: Officials
(TEXAS) — The number of measles cases associated with an outbreak in Texas has grown to 159 — an increase of 13 cases in the past five days, authorities said on Tuesday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services updated its website with the new numbers Tuesday afternoon and said the majority of the cases are in unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is unknown, with 80 unvaccinated and 74 of unknown status.

At least 22 people have been hospitalized, two more than the last update on Friday, according to the DSHS.

“Due to the highly contagious nature of this disease, additional cases are likely to occur in the outbreak area and the surrounding communities,” the DSHS said.

Five cases have occurred in people vaccinated with one dose of the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine, a number that did not change from the last DSHS update on Feb. 28.

Youths between ages 5 and 17 make up the majority of cases with 74, followed by 53 cases among children 4 and under, the DSHS said. The virus was found in 27 people who are 18 or older, according to the agency.

The number of fatalities from measles remains at one: an unvaccinated, school-aged child who lived in the outbreak area. The DSHS said Tuesday that the child had no underlying conditions.

The death marks the first time in a decade that someone has died in the United States from the measles, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gaines County in West Texas is the epicenter of the outbreak, with 107 cases, up from 98 on Friday, according to DSHS. Terry County, which neighbors Gaines County, had the second highest number of measles cases with 22.

At least four measles cases were reported in three counties not associated with the West Texas outbreak — Harris, Rockwall and Travis counties.

State health data shows the number of vaccine exemptions in the county has grown dramatically. Roughly 7.5% of kindergarteners in the Gaines county had parents or guardians who filed for an exemption for at least one vaccine in 2013. Ten years later, that number rose to more than 17.5% — one of the highest in all of Texas, according to state health data.

The CDC has separately confirmed 164 measles cases in eight other states this year: Alaska, California, Georgia, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York and Rhode Island. The total, however, is an undercount due to delays in reporting from states to the federal government.

About 95% of nationally confirmed cases are in people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown. Of the cases, 3% are among those who received one dose of the MMR shot.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases known to humans. Just one infected patient can spread measles to up to 9 out of 10 susceptible close contacts, according to the CDC.

Health officials have been urging anyone who isn’t vaccinated to receive the MMR vaccine.

The CDC currently recommends that people receive two vaccine doses, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective, and two doses are 97% effective. Most vaccinated adults don’t need a booster.

Measles was declared eliminated from the United States in 2000 due to the highly effective vaccination program, according to the CDC. However, CDC data shows vaccination rates have been lagging in recent years.

In a statement posted on social media earlier Tuesday, the CDC said it has sent a rapid response team from the agency’s Epidemic Intelligence Service to Texas “to tackle urgent public health issues like disease outbreaks.”

“The measles outbreak in Texas is a call to action for all of us to reaffirm our commitment to public health. By working together — parents, healthcare providers, community leaders, and government officials, we can prevent future outbreaks and protect the health of our nation,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement on Tuesday. “Under my leadership, HHS is and will always be committed to radical transparency to regain the public’s trust in its health agencies.”

In an interview that aired Tuesday on Fox News, Kennedy said the CDC’s rapid response team had treated 108 patients in the first 48 hours of arriving in Texas. He said patients are being treated with Budesonide, a steroid; Clarithromycin, an antibiotic; vitamin A; and cod liver oil, which has high concentrations of vitamins A and D.

“They’re getting very, very good results,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy has long questioned the effectiveness and safety of MMR and other vaccines, but told Fox News that the federal government has sent 2,000 doses of MMR to Texas to fight the measles outbreak.

“What we’re trying to do is really to restore faith in government and make sure that we are there to help them with their needs and not particularly to dictate what they ought to be doing,” Kennedy said.

ABC News’ Youri Benadjaoud contributed to this report.

Over 50 deaths linked to ‘unknown disease’ in Congo
(DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO) — The World Health Organization has reported that there is a deadly “unknown disease” spreading in one region within the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Local health officials in Congo are partnering with the World Health Organization to investigate.

The phrase “unknown disease” primarily means that the disease has not yet been identified.

In previous cases, the cases are linked to a known disease, but a lack of available testing leads to lack of certainty.

For example, there was a separate report of an “unknown disease” in December of last year in Congo that was later attributed to illnesses from malaria and respiratory illnesses.

The latest numbers from the WHO’s Africa Region show that there are 431 cases linked to the outbreak and 53 deaths since January.

Early investigations traced the outbreak’s origin to three kids, all under 5 years old, who developed symptoms after eating a bat carcass.

Symptoms included fever, headache, diarrhea and fatigue – which later progressed to signs associated with hemorrhagic fevers and death.

Ebola and Marburg have already been ruled out, officials say. Nearly half of deaths occurred within 48 hours after symptoms start.

“The remote location and weak healthcare infrastructure increase the risk of further spread,” the WHO notes in its report.

Surgeon general warns of link between alcohol consumption and cancer risk
(NEW YORK) — The U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory on Friday warning of a link between alcohol consumption and cancer risk.

Alcohol consumption is the third leading preventable cause of cancer in the United States, after tobacco and obesity, according to the Surgeon General’s advisory.

For some cancers, including breast, mouth, and throat cancers, the risk of developing cancer may increase with one or fewer drinks per day, the advisory states.

Despite a growing body of evidence, fewer than half of Americans recognize alcohol consumption as a risk factor for cancer, according to the advisory.

A person’s risk of developing cancer due to alcohol consumption is also determined by other factors, including biological, economic, environmental and social, the advisory says.

“Alcohol is a well-established, preventable cause of cancer responsible for about 100,000 cases of cancer and 20,000 cancer deaths annually in the United States – greater than the 13,500 alcohol-associated traffic crash fatalities per year in the U.S. – yet the majority of Americans are unaware of this risk,” U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said in a statement. “This Advisory lays out steps we can all take to increase awareness of alcohol’s cancer risk and minimize harm.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

