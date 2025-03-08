Gene Hackman died of cardiovascular disease, wife died a week earlier of hantavirus: Officials

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa in 2003; SGranitz/WireImage

The causes of deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were revealed by authorities on Friday, more than one week after the couple was mysteriously found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home.

Hackman died from “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributory factor,” Dr. Heather Jarrell, chief medical investigator for the state’s Office of the Medical Investigator, said.

“Autopsy examination and a full body post mortem CT examination demonstrated no acute findings of internal or external trauma, and showed severe heart disease, including multiple surgical procedures involving the heart, evidence of prior heart attacks and severe changes of the kidneys due to chronic High Blood Pressure,” Jarrell noted.

Hackman probably died around Feb. 18 and his wife likely died around Feb. 11, she said. 

Hackman was likely home with his deceased wife for one week before he died, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said.

Arakawa died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare disease transmitted through rodent urine, droppings or saliva, officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the disease “initially causes flu-like symptoms that can progress to more severe illness where people have trouble breathing.”

The Academy Award-winning actor, 95, and his wife, 65, were found dead during a Feb. 26 welfare check, with no obvious signs of how they died, the sheriff’s office said. Hackman was discovered on the floor in the mud room, according to the search warrant, while Arakawa was found lying on her side on the floor in a bathroom.

One of the couple’s three dogs was found dead in a crate about 10 to 15 feet from Arakawa’s body, officials said.

Daisy Ridley on the ‘terrifying’ action scenes in new film ‘Cleaner’
Quiver Distribution

Daisy Ridley saves the day in the new action film Cleaner.

Helmed by Casino Royale director Martin Campbell, the film arrives in theaters on Friday. Ridley plays Joey, a former soldier turned window cleaner who must save those trapped inside a building that gets taken over by radical activists.

While suspended 50 stories up on the outside of the building, Ridley’s Joey strives to stop an eco-terrorism group from killing 300 hostages — including her younger brother. Ridley told ABC Audio that it was an exciting film to be a part of.

“It’s always exciting doing something that I feel I haven’t done before,” Ridley said. “Figuring out how to hang off a building for a film was all new.”

You might think Ridley would be free from a fear of heights to sign on for such a role, but that is not the case.

“I do not like heights,” Ridley said. “For the most part, I was 20 or 30 [feet] in the air and then that would go up to 60.”

There was a particular scene that really scared Ridley — when Joey stepped out onto the side of the building for the first time.

“That was properly terrifying because for the most part I got used to being put where I needed to be for the scene. And that was the first time I had to take my own step and guide myself down the side of the building,” Ridley said. “That was terrifying.”

Robert De Niro acts opposite himself in new ‘The Alto Knights’ trailer
Warner Bros. Pictures

There’s double the Robert De Niro in the new trailer for The Alto Knights.

The Oscar winner plays two roles — Vito Genovese and Frank Costello — in the upcoming Warner Bros. Pictures film. It arrives in theaters on March 21.

Helmed by Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson, the film follows two of New York City’s most notorious organized crime bosses “as they vie for control of the city’s streets. Once the best of friends, petty jealousies and a series of betrayals place them on a deadly collision course that will reshape the Mafia (and America) forever,” according to the film’s official logline.

“Where do I start?” De Niro’s Frank Costello asks in the trailer. “You’re going down a very dangerous road.”

“And we ain’t been down dangerous roads before? That’s the risk you take. Me, I take that risk,” the Vito Genovese De Niro responds.

The film was inspired by the true story of the mob boss who brought about the downfall of the American mafia, according to the trailer. It was written by Goodfellas screenwriter and Oscar nominee Nicholas Pileggi, and produced by Oscar winner Irwin Winkler, who also produced Rocky and Goodfellas.

Debra Messing, Cosmo Jarvis, Katherine Narducci, Michael Rispoli, Michael Adler, Ed Amatrudo, Joe Bacino, Anthony J. Gallo, Wallace Langham, Louis Mustillo, Frank Piccirillo, Matt Serviet and Robert Uricola also star.

Meghan Markle releases trailer for new series, ‘With love, Meghan’
Netflix

A trailer for Meghan Markle‘s new lifestyle series has been released.

On Thursday, Netflix released the official trailer for the Duchess of Sussex’s new series, With love, Meghan.

The trailer shows Meghan baking in the kitchen, designing flower arrangements at home and sharing moments with famous friends including Mindy Kaling and Roy Choi.

“I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it,” Meghan says in the trailer. “Surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them.”

“I’m going to share some little tips and tricks … and how you can incorporate these practices every day,” she adds in another clip.

According to a press release, the series, which is produced by the Duchess of Sussex, “reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.”

“Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected,” the press release states. “She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

Meghan also shared the short trailer in an Instagram post about the series — her second Instagram post on her new @Meghan account — writing in the caption, “I have been so excited to share this with you!”

“I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it,” she added. “Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support – and fun! As ever, Meghan.”

The new series is the latest produced by Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, and their production company, Archewell Productions. Michael Steed will serve as the show’s director.

With love, Meghan will be available to stream on Netflix on Jan. 15.

