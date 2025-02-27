Gene Hackman, wife and dog found dead in home under ‘suspicious’ circumstances; 2 other dogs found alive

Gene Hackman, wife and dog found dead in home under ‘suspicious’ circumstances; 2 other dogs found alive
Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa in 2003; SGranitz/WireImage

An investigation is underway after actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 64, were found dead alongside a dog in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home, authorities said.

The couple was found Wednesday afternoon during a welfare check after their neighbor called and was concerned about their well-being, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no obvious signs of death. Their deaths were “suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation” due to all of the “circumstances surrounding” the scene, according to the search warrant affidavit.

The Academy Award-winning actor was found on the floor in the mud room, according to the search warrant. It appeared he fell suddenly, and he and his wife “showed obvious signs of death,” the document said.

Arakawa was found lying on her side on the floor in a bathroom, with a space heater near her body, according to the search warrant.

Her body showed signs of decomposition, the document said. There was mummification to her hands and feet, the document said.

On the counter near Arakawa was an opened prescription bottle, with pills scattered, according to the search warrant.

A German shepherd was found dead about 10 to 15 feet from Arakawa, the document said.

But two other dogs were found alive. One healthy dog was near Arakawa and the other was located outside, according to the search warrant.

The Santa Fe City Fire Department found no signs of a possible carbon monoxide leak or poisoning, the document said. If there was carbon monoxide at the scene, it could have vented out of the home through the open front door before responders arrived.

New Mexico Gas Company also responded and “as of now, there are no signs or evidence indicating there were any problems associated to the pipes in and around the residence,” the document said.

A maintenance worker who initially responded to the home found the front door open, according to the search warrant affidavit. But there were no signs of forced entry and no signs items were taken or rummaged through, the document said.

Their manner and cause of death are not known, the document said.

The Sheriff’s Office said foul play is not suspected.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jake Gyllenhaal to star in romantic thriller from M. Night Shymalan, Nicholas Sparks
Jake Gyllenhaal to star in romantic thriller from M. Night Shymalan, Nicholas Sparks
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

M. Night Shyamalan is teaming up with the king of romance novels for his next project.

The filmmaker is teaming up with Nicholas Sparks to collaborate on his next film, a supernatural romantic thriller that will star Jake Gyllenhaal

Both Shyamalan and Sparks are independently writing a screenplay and a novel based on the same original love story they co-created. They’ll be based on the same story and characters, but will have subtle differences tailored to the different mediums.

This marks the second time Shyamalan has made a film based on literary material. He previously adapted Paul Tremblay‘s horror novel The Cabin at the End of the World into the 2023 film Knock at the Cabin. The new project is not technically an adaptation of Sparks’ novel, but instead a different version of the same story both artists co-created.

While no studio is attached to the project as of yet, Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan will produce it through Blinding Edge Pictures, and Sparks will executive produce.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The Year in Entertainment 2024: Top movies at the domestic box office
The Year in Entertainment 2024: Top movies at the domestic box office

Animated movies and summer blockbusters dominated the film landscape of 2024. This year, the silver screen took us everywhere from the island of Motunui to the Emerald City of Oz. Here’s a look at the top five movies at the 2024 domestic box office:

-The #1 movie at the domestic box office for 2024 was Inside Out 2. The Pixar sequel follows a teenage Riley, who learns how to cope when she gains brand-new emotions, including Anxiety and Embarrassment. The film is also the #1 animated movie of all time at the box office, both domestic and worldwide.

Deadpool & Wolverine came in second place. The film brought Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine and had him sporting his yellow costume for the first time in film. The superhero flick also holds the record for #1 R-rated movie of all time at the domestic box office.

-It can’t help that it’s so populer … lar! Wicked is holding space at third position on the domestic box office chart. The Cynthia Erivo– and Ariana Grande-starring film also earned the record for the biggest weekend at the domestic box office for a movie based on a musical.

-Fourth place went to Despicable Me 4. Those little yellow minions returned with former supervillain Gru to defeat an escaped criminal and his femme fatale girlfriend in the animated sequel.

-Finally, Moana 2 sails into fifth place on the list. The Walt Disney Animation picture reunites Moana with the demigod Maui as they embark on a new journey after Moana is called upon by her ancestors.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Shrinking’ answers call for productions to stay in LA after wildfires
‘Shrinking’ answers call for productions to stay in LA after wildfires
Apple

The popular drama Shrinking, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, will continue production in Los Angeles as the members of the film industry urge shows to stay put after wildfires caused destruction throughout the city.

The Apple TV+ show, which shoots in Altadena and Pasadena, begins production on its third season of television the week of Feb. 10, according to a new message shared by actress Christa Miller.

“It’s a really special moment for our cast and crew,” Miller said in her Instagram post, shared Tuesday. “Not only do we shoot in Pasadena, we film in Altadena as well.”

“After the devastating fires that hit Los Angeles it feels more important than ever to support all the communities that have been affected,” Miller continued.

The Los Angeles wildfires, which ripped through the city in January, killed 29 people and damaged thousands of structures. Altadena was specifically devastated by the Eaton fire, which burned through 14,000 acres and killed 17 people.

“This is the city where the magic happens and stories are told and dreams come true, and that’s why our show is staying here,” continued Miller. “So, here’s to resilience, to new beginnings and to Los Angeles, the beating heart of the entertainment industry.”

Miller finished, “We cannot wait to show you what we have in store for season 3.”

The news that Shrinking will remain in Los Angeles comes as the #StayinLA campaign, organized by industry professionals, has accrued over 18,000 signatures willing productions to continue to film in Los Angeles to provide support to the city’s many recovering communities.

“We were already deeply worried about the livelihoods of Los Angeles area cast and crew, not to mention the countless small businesses suffering from production moving out of state and overseas,” reads the petition.

The petition calls for tax incentives for productions that choose to stay in Los Angeles and “studios and streamers to pledge at least 10% more production in LA over the next 3-years.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.